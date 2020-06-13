/
marysville
5 Apartments for rent in Marysville, OH📍
Arbors of Marysville
436 W 3rd St, Marysville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
Current Special : 1 month free on a 13 month lease! Your perfect home is waiting for you at the Arbors of Marysville, a beautiful apartment community featuring two bedroom townhomes.
Redwood Marysville
775 Watermill Pl, Marysville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1410 sqft
Redwood™ Marysville is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Bridgewater
341 Riverwind Dr, Marysville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$904
906 sqft
Bridgewater Apartments are located just outside the heart of Marysville, combining the peacefulness of the countryside with the convenience of big town commerce centers.
Results within 10 miles of Marysville
10155 Jerome
10155 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1530 sqft
10155 Jerome Available 06/01/20 Dublin City Schools - Lots of space, great view, Large deck, Very Large garage, (RLNE2620583)
10256 Jerome Road
10256 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2972 sqft
Awesome custom ''3 Pillars'' 2008 built executive home in the village of Jerome. Dublin Schools. Large 0.86 acre lot next to Jerome park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Marysville, the median rent is $561 for a studio, $663 for a 1-bedroom, $855 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,100 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marysville, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Marysville area include Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, Ohio State University-Main Campus, and Ohio Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marysville from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Beavercreek.
