union county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
101 Apartments for rent in Union County, OH📍
5 Units Available
Arbors of Marysville
436 W 3rd St, Marysville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
Current Special : Rent is $819.00 with the first full month free when signing a 13 month lease. Your perfect home is waiting for you at the Arbors of Marysville, a beautiful apartment community featuring two bedroom townhomes.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Marysville
775 Watermill Pl, Marysville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1410 sqft
Redwood™ Marysville is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
3 Units Available
Bridgewater
341 Riverwind Dr, Marysville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$904
906 sqft
Bridgewater Apartments are located just outside the heart of Marysville, combining the peacefulness of the countryside with the convenience of big town commerce centers.
1 Unit Available
10155 Jerome
10155 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1530 sqft
10155 Jerome Available 06/01/20 Dublin City Schools - Lots of space, great view, Large deck, Very Large garage, (RLNE2620583)
1 Unit Available
10256 Jerome Road
10256 Jerome Road, Union County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2972 sqft
Awesome custom ''3 Pillars'' 2008 built executive home in the village of Jerome. Dublin Schools. Large 0.86 acre lot next to Jerome park.
Results within 1 mile of Union County
8 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Results within 5 miles of Union County
11 Units Available
Tuttle
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$913
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1210 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLocated in the Tuttle Crossing area of Dublin, Ohio, Strathmoor Apartments & Townhomes, a new Edwards Community, features the area’s most unique living experience, combining upscale urban contemporary
5 Units Available
Dexter Falls
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$924
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.
7 Units Available
Dexter Falls
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1564 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
4 Units Available
Tuttle
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,003
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
9 Units Available
Tuttle West
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
4 Units Available
Tuttle
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1284 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
17 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
24 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,032
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
13 Units Available
Tuttle West
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
3 Units Available
Tuttle West
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
14 Units Available
Tuttle West
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$973
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
12 Units Available
Shannon Heights
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$799
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
18 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
26 Units Available
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$934
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
7 Units Available
Dexter Falls
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$888
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Contact for Availability
Tuttle West
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
8 Units Available
Tuttle
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$907
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
1 Unit Available
Tuttle West
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Dublin. This Spacious Property Offers Washer, Dryer Hook Ups. Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove , Dishwasher, Microwave.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Union County area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, University of Dayton, and The University of Findlay. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Dayton, Westerville, Dublin, and Beavercreek have apartments for rent.
