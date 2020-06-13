Apartment List
OH
/
fairfield
Last updated June 13 2020

132 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, OH

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
30 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$729
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1750 North Staunton Drive,
1750 North Staunton Drive, Fairfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2050 sqft
1750 North Staunton Drive, Available 06/26/20 1750 N Staunton Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA, home located in Fairfield.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
4829 Weber Drive
4829 Weber Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3690 Mack Road #5
3690 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
3690 Mack Rd Unit 5 Beautiful Condo - Convenient location. Close to everything! 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 bath beautiful condo. Carpeting throughout (RLNE5597198)

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1881 Doral Drive,
1881 Doral Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
1881 Doral 3BR/3BA (Fairfield) - This beautiful split-level home has 3BR/3BA, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, dining room, w/d hookup, spacious living area with fireplace, basement, and 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3735 Niemoeller Drive,
3735 Niemoeller Drive, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1948 sqft
3735 Niemoeller Drive, Available 07/11/20 3735 Niemoeller Dr 3BR/2.5BA (Fairfield Twp.) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our beautiful Recently Renovated 3BR/2.5BA quad-level home located in Fairfield Twp.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
11813 Hanover Road
11813 Hanover Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2216 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Beckett Ridge
13 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,095
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
West Hamilton
27 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,016
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Mount Healthy Heights
41 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$844
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Woodlawn
11 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,298
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
203 Eaton Avenue,
203 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1782 sqft
203 Eaton Avenue, Available 06/19/20 203 Eaton Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
120 south second street 201
120 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd apt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial

Median Rent in Fairfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fairfield is $844, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,110.
Studio
$725
1 Bed
$844
2 Beds
$1,110
3+ Beds
$1,550
City GuideFairfield
For a city split between Butler and Hamilton counties, Fairfield has slowly gained a reputation for being the home of the largest wine collection in the United States; all thanks to Jungle Jim's International Market.

Fairfield is a medium-sized city in the state of Ohio. With its 42,730 individuals split into ten neighborhoods, Fairfield sits pretty as the 26th largest locale in Ohio. Covering an area of about 54.55 square kilometers, and enjoying an average climate of 75 degrees Fahrenheit, this city has attracted more people in a short time than the news of the Obama presidency. The latest unemployment rate of 5.8%, as of April 2013, has also afforded Uncle Sam a few smiles this year.

Finding an Apartment in "The City"

Getting places to live in this city is not so difficult. The vacancy rate in the different neighborhoods makes this city very renter-friendly. One way of going about getting a house here is making the internet your first port of call. With such a powerful tool, you can easily get blown away by an avalanche of properties in a matter of seconds.

How much will it cost?

Rarely will you find a neighborhood like this in the US. The average cost of renting a place here is differentiated by very small figures but on the whole it's very inexpensive!

When to rent

Forget it! There are no seasonal houses here to take advantage of. House rentals here are fairly low in relation to other neighborhoods in the US. So much that waiting for peak seasons or off-seasons is foolhardy. Where will you be staying while you wait for rent to go down by $50? You're better off trying to get in as soon as you can by paying the asking price.

What you will need

Common sense dictates that you treat getting a house like getting a home loan. So arm yourself with a favorable credit score. You should also sweet talk your current landlord for a favorable referral and convince your employer that a bigger paycheck and referral letter will improve your productivity.

Fairfield Neighborhoods

If you are convinced that this is the place to be, then what comes next will actually lead you closer to that ideal house. Below is a list of the different neighborhoods in this city:

Stockton:This neighborhood boasts of numerous small and average sized apartment complexes. But one can also find a place in one of the high-rise apartments or single-family homes that crop up in this area. The real estate vacancy rate here is stuck at 6.9% and average rent demanded is around average for the area. What really makes this neighborhood employer-friendly, is that employees have no excuse getting to work late. It takes roughly 15 minutes from an employee’s door step to an employer’s workplace.

Pleasant Ave:This neighborhood runs up to Augusta Blvd and is mainly contains medium sized to large family houses and apartment complexes. Because of this and a few other reasons, the average house rent is very inexpensive. Not bad, especially if the vacancy rate remains at 9.8 % or changes in favor of renters. Expect to know everyone and be known here. If you thought the desperate housewives in Wisteria Lane are nosy, wait until you get here.

City Center:This suburban neighborhood is geographically not really at the center of Fairfield but its close enough. Average rental prices here are mid-range and the real vacancy rate is somewhere close to 4.3%. Anticipate getting an average sized or small single-family house or apartment. 25 is an important figure to jot down here as it the average amount of minutes it will take you to get to work from home. And even though driving alone to work is what most people do here, walking or taking a bus is not frowned upon.

Indian Springs:This neighborhood is mostly composed of small to medium sized apartment complexes and single-family homes. The average rent average for the city and the vacancy rate is 7.9%. Not so bad huh! Your home search will not be so daunting with figures like that. And better yet, your daily commute to work will take 25 minutes or thereabout. $$$

Dixie Hwy area: This neighborhood stretches up to Ross Rd and is between a rectangle and trapezium in shape. Average rent demanded here is slightly higher than the rest of town and to live here, be prepared to squeeze your belongings into a small studio apartment or a two bedroom house. Premier apartments and Row houses are also in plenty. But be prepared, with a vacancy rate of 9.3%, there is no telling what size of house you will get. A 15 to 30 minute drive to work also awaits you every week.

Symmes Rd: This neighborhood ends at Dixie Highway. With average prices, you should be able to pick out a medium sized single-family house or studio apartment. And if the time taken getting to work is to be deducted from the normal working hours, starting today, you will not be able to get a lot of free time. Tax paying employers have calculated that it takes around 15 to 30 minutes to get to most work places.

Winton Rd/Resor Rd: Average rental rates in this suburban community are on the high end. If you can fork out this amount, you get a medium sized to huge single-family home or apartment to call home. But the present vacancy rate of 0.0% means your karma doesn't want you staying here. Otherwise you would take between 10 to 30 minutes getting to work.

Symmes Corner: Average rental prices in this suburban neighborhood are moderate. For the money you spend, you can live in a medium sized or large single-family house or apartment. And with a vacancy rate of 8. %, this could very well be your next neighborhood. According to most commuters, the time taken to get to work is around 23 minutes give or take about 7 minutes. $$$

Life in Fairfield.

For a city of this size, one cannot fail to notice the serious attempts by the town planners to ensure that people get to live the American dream.

There are many attractions that will keep the local citizens busy for days. One suggestion is to join the thousands of residents that flock to Jungle Jim's International Market. This thriving supermarket packs in many things that an average household would love to see in their house and, most importantly, on the dining table. One gets more than 180,000 products, 60,000 of which have been sourced internationally. This place is famed for the largest wine collection in the US. And according to the owner, over 82,000 consumers visit this place every week to dine, eat and shop.

If this is not enough, how about enjoying a night out, courtesy of the many events organized in this city. There is the Wine, Women and Song Series, EnterAct Family Series, Sojourner Concert Series, Playhouse Off capital, Miami Valley Ballet Theatre and Jazz Alive just to name a few.

For sports lovers there’s Wake Nation among other activities. Wake Nation Cincinnati is a fully sized cable wake park. Here you can wake board, knee board, wake skate, water ski, sleep skate or even walk across the 10-acre lake if you so can.

June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fairfield rent trends were flat over the past month

Fairfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fairfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fairfield.
    • While Fairfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fairfield?
    In Fairfield, the median rent is $725 for a studio, $844 for a 1-bedroom, $1,110 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,550 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fairfield, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fairfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fairfield area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fairfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairfield from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.

