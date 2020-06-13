132 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, OH

Fairfield Neighborhoods

If you are convinced that this is the place to be, then what comes next will actually lead you closer to that ideal house. Below is a list of the different neighborhoods in this city:

Stockton:This neighborhood boasts of numerous small and average sized apartment complexes. But one can also find a place in one of the high-rise apartments or single-family homes that crop up in this area. The real estate vacancy rate here is stuck at 6.9% and average rent demanded is around average for the area. What really makes this neighborhood employer-friendly, is that employees have no excuse getting to work late. It takes roughly 15 minutes from an employee’s door step to an employer’s workplace.

Pleasant Ave:This neighborhood runs up to Augusta Blvd and is mainly contains medium sized to large family houses and apartment complexes. Because of this and a few other reasons, the average house rent is very inexpensive. Not bad, especially if the vacancy rate remains at 9.8 % or changes in favor of renters. Expect to know everyone and be known here. If you thought the desperate housewives in Wisteria Lane are nosy, wait until you get here.

City Center:This suburban neighborhood is geographically not really at the center of Fairfield but its close enough. Average rental prices here are mid-range and the real vacancy rate is somewhere close to 4.3%. Anticipate getting an average sized or small single-family house or apartment. 25 is an important figure to jot down here as it the average amount of minutes it will take you to get to work from home. And even though driving alone to work is what most people do here, walking or taking a bus is not frowned upon.

Indian Springs:This neighborhood is mostly composed of small to medium sized apartment complexes and single-family homes. The average rent average for the city and the vacancy rate is 7.9%. Not so bad huh! Your home search will not be so daunting with figures like that. And better yet, your daily commute to work will take 25 minutes or thereabout. $$$

Dixie Hwy area: This neighborhood stretches up to Ross Rd and is between a rectangle and trapezium in shape. Average rent demanded here is slightly higher than the rest of town and to live here, be prepared to squeeze your belongings into a small studio apartment or a two bedroom house. Premier apartments and Row houses are also in plenty. But be prepared, with a vacancy rate of 9.3%, there is no telling what size of house you will get. A 15 to 30 minute drive to work also awaits you every week.

Symmes Rd: This neighborhood ends at Dixie Highway. With average prices, you should be able to pick out a medium sized single-family house or studio apartment. And if the time taken getting to work is to be deducted from the normal working hours, starting today, you will not be able to get a lot of free time. Tax paying employers have calculated that it takes around 15 to 30 minutes to get to most work places.

Winton Rd/Resor Rd: Average rental rates in this suburban community are on the high end. If you can fork out this amount, you get a medium sized to huge single-family home or apartment to call home. But the present vacancy rate of 0.0% means your karma doesn't want you staying here. Otherwise you would take between 10 to 30 minutes getting to work.

Symmes Corner: Average rental prices in this suburban neighborhood are moderate. For the money you spend, you can live in a medium sized or large single-family house or apartment. And with a vacancy rate of 8. %, this could very well be your next neighborhood. According to most commuters, the time taken to get to work is around 23 minutes give or take about 7 minutes. $$$