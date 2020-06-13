/
cleveland heights
233 Apartments for rent in Cleveland Heights, OH📍
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
1 Unit Available
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
861 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and with in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Steps from the RTA bus line. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Coventry Village
2 Units Available
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
3289 Meadowbrook Blvd
3289 Meadowbrook Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1600 sqft
- Move right into this beautifully remodeled three story Cleveland Heights home. Updated throughout. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Kitchen with granite countertops and updated cabinets and backsplash, bathroom with ceramic tile. Central air.
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2836 Mayfield Rd.
2836 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2506 sqft
- (RLNE5249180)
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
1 Unit Available
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1884 sqft
4-BEDROOM CLEVELAND HTS AVAILABLE 7/1 - Great location and choice during your INTERNSHIP with its close proximity to the Major Hospitals!! This beautifully designed charming home has original rich wood built-ins, trim and flooring throughout! The
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.
Noble Nela
1 Unit Available
1052 Woodview Road
1052 Woodview Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
$1,500
- (RLNE5781346)
1 Unit Available
1024 Greyton Rd.
1024 Greyton Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
- (RLNE5781347)
Noble Nela
1 Unit Available
971 Selwyn Rd.
971 Selwyn Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1167 sqft
selwyn - selwyn (RLNE5781022)
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.
Cedar Lee
1 Unit Available
2257 Rexwood
2257 Rexwood Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
Renovated two bedroom furnished unit. Full kitchen, wifi and cable included.
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1635 Belmar Rd
1635 Belmar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Nice and clean on the second floor of three family home. Two bedroom, one bath apartment ready for you to move in. There is plenty of living space with dining room, living room and office space. Newer Fridge and stove included in kitchen.
Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2393 Woodmere Dr
2393 Woodmere Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath side by side duplex. Decent sized living room and dining room with excellent hardwood flooring. Large kitchen boasts stove, oven, fridge and dishwasher. Three bedrooms on second floor with full bath.
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
1938 Parkway Dr
1938 Parkway Drive, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1805 sqft
1938 Parkway Drive (3124 Edgehill - Unit B), Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenmont Rd
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coventry 2 BR plus office. Beautiful house on a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Walk to the Coventry shopping district in a minute. Move-in ready. Downstairs unit features updated kitchen including stove & refrigerator, and lots of cabinets.
1 Unit Available
3249 Hyde Park Ave
3249 Hyde Park Avenue, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
3249 Hyde Park Ave, Cleveland Hts - Amazing 4 Bed 1.
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
3124 Edgehill Rd
3124 Edgehill Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1800 sqft
3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex! $1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee.
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2713 Hampshire Rd
2713 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
This unit features a washer and dryer and air conditioning.
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2768 Lancashire Rd
2768 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Washer and Dryer in unit.
Cedar Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2378 Euclid Heights Blvd
2378 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely penthouse unit features 2 floors and 3 balconies.
