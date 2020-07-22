/
/
hancock county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Hancock County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Findlay
1900 Soldiers Dr, Findlay, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1162 sqft
Redwood(R) Findlay is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1227 Bolton Street
1227 Bolton Street, Findlay, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 bedroom duplex - Property Id: 324015 Very nice 2 bedroom side by side duplex with carport. All appliances including washer and dryer. Sorry no pets. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Colonial Drive Building #8
110 Colonial Dr, Hancock County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1284 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Attached Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Gas Fireplace, Liberty Benton Schools, Close to I-75, Built in 2017 (RLNE5407460)
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Potomac Drive Building #5
211 Potomac Dr, Findlay, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1284 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Attached Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Vinyl Plank Flooring, Liberty Benton Schools, Close to I-75 (RLNE5159827)
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Valor Drive Building #4
103 Valor Dr, Findlay, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1365 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Attached Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Waterfront View, Liberty Benton Schools, Close to I-75, Built in 2018 (RLNE4757030)
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
319 Frazer Street - D
319 Frazer Street, Findlay, OH
1 Bedroom
$555
540 sqft
Updated 1 bed/1 bath upper level apartment situated in Findlay, OH. Off street parking. Water and trash are included. Tenant is responsible for electric. This unit is apart of a very well maintained 6 unit apartment. We DO NOT accept pets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
929 Tiffin Avenue
929 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1350 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Findlay. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and trash included. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
203 Ash Ave
203 Ash Avenue, Findlay, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom house near college - Property Id: 279388 3 bedroom 1 bath near college,2 car garage,washer dryer hookup,fridge, stove, NO smoking ,no pets. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, water, trash.
Results within 5 miles of Hancock County
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Northernview St.
910 Northernview Street, Ada, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment just across the street from ONU. 9 unit multi-family home with private exterior entrance
Results within 10 miles of Hancock County
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8931 France Avenue
8931 France Avenue, Custar, OH
4 Bedrooms
$995
1700 sqft
4 bed 1 bath that has been updated throughout. All new flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom, new water heater, updated electrical, new kitchen countertops. All appliances included. New paint throughout. Photos coming soon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hancock County area include Bowling Green State University-Main Campus, Columbus College of Art and Design, The University of Findlay, Franklin University, and Lourdes University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Toledo, Dublin, Perrysburg, and Delaware have apartments for rent.