Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
90 Apartments for rent in Licking County, OH📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
4 Units Available
Reddington Pines Apartments
1946 Reddington Road S, Newark, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
919 sqft
Our spacious 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. In addition to our great floor plans and maintenance-free living, our community has the amenities you would expect and much more.
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
3 Units Available
Berry View
Coventry
1014 Village Green Ct, Newark, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Coventry! Enjoy city living and the comfort of peaceful living in this community.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1266 sqft
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Newark
235 Redwood Dr, Newark, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1316 sqft
Redwood Newark is one of Granville's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Johnstown
Redwood Johnstown
211 Redwood Dr, Johnstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1209 sqft
Redwood Johnstown is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Riley St
68 Riley Street, Newark, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
beautiful 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath - (RLNE5971327)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Johnstown
Lukes Crossing
214 Briarwood Drive, Johnstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$519
949 sqft
Luke’s Crossing is a friendly community that offers 2-bedroom townhomes at a convenient location in Johnstown, Ohio. The spacious apartments include energy efficient electric appliances and patios.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
376 Hudson Avenue - 10
376 Hudson Ave, Newark, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
625 sqft
LINK TO APPLICATION BELOW. Lovely One-bedroom apartment on historic Hudson Avenue, Newark, Ohio in a Garden-Style Two Building.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
353 W National Dr
353 W National Dr, Newark, OH
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
5 Bedrooms 1.5 baths house - huge yard, huge basement (RLNE4606722)
Results within 1 mile of Licking County
Last updated April 22 at 08:34 PM
Contact for Availability
East Broad
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Broad
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Licking County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Livingston - McNaughten
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,060
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
52 Units Available
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,062
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
14 Units Available
Market and Main
195 E Main St, New Albany, OH
Studio
$1,221
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,221
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1257 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market and Main in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
9 Units Available
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$763
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
Studio
$569
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Licking County area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna have apartments for rent.
