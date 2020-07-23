/
/
greene county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Greene County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
3 Units Available
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$814
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
845 sqft
A charming community with a modern update. This community is located off State Route 35 and I-675. Apartments are pet-friendly with spacious rooms and updated appliances. Flexible lease terms available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
9 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1236 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
2 Units Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3623 King Edward Way
3623 King Edward Way, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2026 sqft
3623 King Edward Way Available 08/15/20 Exquisite 3 bed 3.5 bath with 2 possible bedrooms in basement close to WPAFB! No pets - Remodeled 3 bedroom home in Royal Pointe with great large lot and rear privacy,and even better the HOA mows for you. 3.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1641 Maple Lane
1641 Maple Lane, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful newly renovated home - Property Id: 5109 This Beavercreek home is immaculately maintained and updated. A Living room with fireplace is open to the dining room.
1 of 65
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3571 Cypress Pointe Drive
3571 Cypress Pointe Dr, Bellbrook, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Absolutely stunning, almost new custom home in the Sugarcreek School District. 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,900 sq feet plus an unfinished basement. No expense was spared in the building of this home.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3128 Alexander Place
3128 Alexander Place, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1568 sqft
Location and amenities can't be beat! This well cared for 3 bed 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is one you won't want to miss. Located in Beavercreeks Brookstone Community and minutes from popular shopping, dining and major highways.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
766 E. Main Street
766 East Main Street, Xenia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Two bedroom, one bathroom single family home in Xenia. - Two bedroom, one bathroom single family home in Xenia.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3300 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4170 Aley Dr
4170 Aley Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2650 sqft
4170 Aley Dr Available 08/16/20 COMING SOON Beavercreek Beauty - 4 Bedroom Home - COMING SOON!!! This amazing colonial home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, beautiful open floor plan, new carpet through out, and a fully
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3048 Westminster Dr
3048 Westminster Drive, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled 1500 sq/ft 2 bed/2 bath 1st floor condo located in the heart of Beavercreek! This condo has EVERYTHING! The open concept floor plan is an entertainers dream.
1 of 30
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.
1 of 14
Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Flintridge Drive
607 Flintridge Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
744 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Fairborn - Spacious 2 bedroom ranch in Fairborn with larger than average rooms. This home provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Located on a corner lot with a HUGE storage shed.
1 of 14
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
326 W. Xenia Drive
326 West Xenia Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$690
1200 sqft
2 bdrm, 1 bath Remodeled Townhome, walking distance to WPAFB - 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome style unit in Fairborn w/ approx. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Brand new kitchen and bath. Refrigerator and stove included. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Greene County
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
$
55 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Results within 5 miles of Greene County
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Greene County area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, Columbus College of Art and Design, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Dublin, and Beavercreek have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHCincinnati, OHDayton, OHDublin, OHBeavercreek, OHHilliard, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Miamisburg, OHMarysville, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYHuber Heights, OHSpringboro, OHTipp City, OHLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHTrotwood, OH