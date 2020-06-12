1 Apartments for rent in Circleville, OH

Activities and Attractions

If you're a fan of the Roaring Twenties, check out the Ted Lewis Museum and Park. Lewis was a vaudeville performer who called Circleville his home. Be sure to call before you visit, though -- as with most small-town museums, hours can vary considerably based on seemingly random circumstances.

Just south of Circleville at the Sugarloaf Mountain Theater, you can attend Tecumseh, a live-action show depicting the struggle of Shawnee Indians against the United States in the late 1700s. You will gain a deep appreciation for the area's history and Tecumseh's contributions to Native American tribes. Thanks to simulated musket and cannon fire throughout the performance, you will likely also leave with ringing ears.

The Circleville Pumpkin Show is the pride of the town, and is considered the biggest festival in the United States dedicated to the unassuming squash. Pumpkin fever is so intense here that the weekend-long festival attracts up to 400,000 visitors each year. Highlights include carnival rides, street vendors, pumpkin-flavored everything, and the weighing in of behemoth pumpkins, some of which weigh more than 1,000 pounds. Keep in mind that it can be extremely difficult to get around town during the festival, which takes place on the first weekend in October.