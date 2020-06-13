Apartment List
/
OH
/
beachwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:17 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Beachwood, OH

📍
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
25211 Wimbledon Rd
25211 Wimbledon Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2532 sqft
Beachwood home located on sought after street across from the park & close to everything! This spacious contemporary home is sleek, stylish & has been extensively updated.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
23106 Greenlawn Ave
23106 Greenlawn Avenue, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23106 Greenlawn Ave in Beachwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
24006 Cedar Rd
24006 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Welcome to this charming 2 story cape cod home in Beachwood. 2 bedroom down and 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Move right in. Freshly painted throughout. Some hardwood floors. Open and flowing floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Beachwood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sussex
5 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,460
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Executive Club
3434 E Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Executive Club! We are 72 garden style apartments right across from Eton Village and part of the Orange Village school district! Please visit our website, executiveclubapt.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
28 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
1 Unit Available
Almar Arms
3261 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Almar Arms, located minutes from the new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, OH. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit almararmsapt.com!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4297 Groveland Rd
4297 Groveland Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1578 sqft
- (RLNE5831355)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Brainard Rd
1927 Brainard Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1614 sqft
Spacious Century Home Ready To Move Right Into!! All The Appliances Are Included With The Rental!! Two Car Attached Garage!! Fireplace In The Living Room!! Small Basement Area With Washer And Dryer!! Huge Deck On The Side To Enjoy The Almost Acre

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2444 Laurelhurst Rd
2444 Laurelhurst Road, University Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Oppurtunity to rent a great rental property in a University Heights. Home has a great yard, a family room, 4 bedrooms upstairs and a guest suite in the basement with a full bathroom.

Median Rent in Beachwood

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Beachwood is $1,020, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,271.
Studio
$853
1 Bed
$1,020
2 Beds
$1,271
3+ Beds
$1,671
City GuideBeachwood
Like to start your morning right? So does Samuel Glazer, the co-founder of Mr. Coffee, and a resident of Beachwood.

Beachwood can trace its roots all the way back to the Western Reserve, which established Ohio as a state in 1803 and allowed for the formation of counties within the state. It wasn't until 1915, however, that Beachwood was officially incorporated as a village after seceding from the larger Warrensville Township.

Moving to Beachwood

Should you decide that relocating to Beachwood is what you want, (and you can afford it!) you will find that rental apartments are fairly plentiful, while rental homes are more scarce. Beachwood is home to several luxury and hi rise apartments including Four Seasons, Easthaven at the Village, and Atrium in the Village. Many of the apartment complexes in Beachwood offer 1 bedroom apartments all the way up to 3 bedroom apartments, so if you need digs just for yourself, or you are bringing your tribe, you will find something perfect. If you'd like an apartment to rent, then obviously looking at the larger complexes is a good place to start. However, you shouldn't limit your search to just that, as you may find something much more to your liking tucked away throughout the city. While Beachwood is a great locale to take up residence, be prepared to pay a premium for this area!

Neighborhoods

Highland Hills: This is the furthest south neighborhood, and it's still semi-rural and is the last area to get developed, though it seems to be attempting to catch up with all the rapid growth it has seen over the past five to ten years. This area now has lots of apartment complexes, office and retail space.

Shaker County Estates / Shakecrest: Near the center of town are the Shaker County Estates and Shakercrest neighborhoods; these are mostly residential areas, with really sharp houses and great big yards.

Fairmount Park: Finally, the furthest area north is the Fairmount Park area; this neighborhood is filled with high dollar homes that were built during the time when quality mattered. Homes are a bit costly in all of Beachwood, but more so in Fairmount Park.

Living in Beachwood

The location of Beachwood in close proximity to Cleveland and the outer suburbs, allows the city to be just minutes away from just about anything the area offers. The city is home to Beachwood Place, an upscale mall with over 140 stores and shops, and is within a 20 minute drive of at least five least five other large malls. If shopping is one of your favorite extracurricular activities, living in Beachwood should suit you fine! If you are a sports fan, Beachwood is just a short drive from downtown Cleveland where you can take in home games for the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers pro teams. Check out the Cleveland State Vikings if college hoops are more your style. Nature lovers and those that yearn for the outdoors will love taking advantage of nearby Lake Erie for boating, swimming, and fishing, and the Cleveland Metroparks surrounds the area and is great for hiking and biking. Art lovers will be enthused by The O Gallery in Beachwood or the many art studios around town, like The Art Studio and Art with a Twist. Also, just a short drive away in Cleveland are the nationally renowned Cleveland Museum of Art, The Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as Playhouse Square for those looking to take in a Broadway show when it comes to town.

Getting Around Town

Beachwood definitely doesn't provide you with a lack of options when it comes to getting around town or when needing to travel somewhere further. There is easy access to several major roadways including I-90, I-271 and I-480 as well as Chagrin Boulevard (SR 422), Richmond Rd. (SR 175) and the Ohio Turnpike, and there are even express lanes on I-271 to get you home to Beachwood fast! The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) provides service to Beachwood and the surrounding areas as well, including the RTA rail line that provides service through both its Blue and Green Lines. The route of the Blue Line runs from Van Aken Boulevard to the end of the line at Warrensville Center Rd. The route of the Green Line runs from Shaker Boulevard to the end of the line at Green Rd. The RTA also provides bus service throughout Beachwood and the surrounding area, allowing passengers to travel basically anywhere the RTA covers using connections and transfers. The City of Beachwood also provides door to door community transit for its residents, which is on a priority and reservation basis. The Cleveland Hopkins Airport is just a short 20-25 minute ride away for those needing to hop on a flight for business or pleasure-- or if you need to escape to Florida for the winter!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Beachwood?
In Beachwood, the median rent is $853 for a studio, $1,020 for a 1-bedroom, $1,271 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,671 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beachwood, check out our monthly Beachwood Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Beachwood?
Some of the colleges located in the Beachwood area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Beachwood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beachwood from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

Similar Pages

Beachwood 1 BedroomsBeachwood 2 Bedrooms
Beachwood Apartments with PoolBeachwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Beachwood Dog Friendly Apartments