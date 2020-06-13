164 Apartments for rent in Beachwood, OH📍
Beachwood can trace its roots all the way back to the Western Reserve, which established Ohio as a state in 1803 and allowed for the formation of counties within the state. It wasn't until 1915, however, that Beachwood was officially incorporated as a village after seceding from the larger Warrensville Township.
Should you decide that relocating to Beachwood is what you want, (and you can afford it!) you will find that rental apartments are fairly plentiful, while rental homes are more scarce. Beachwood is home to several luxury and hi rise apartments including Four Seasons, Easthaven at the Village, and Atrium in the Village. Many of the apartment complexes in Beachwood offer 1 bedroom apartments all the way up to 3 bedroom apartments, so if you need digs just for yourself, or you are bringing your tribe, you will find something perfect. If you'd like an apartment to rent, then obviously looking at the larger complexes is a good place to start. However, you shouldn't limit your search to just that, as you may find something much more to your liking tucked away throughout the city. While Beachwood is a great locale to take up residence, be prepared to pay a premium for this area!
Highland Hills: This is the furthest south neighborhood, and it's still semi-rural and is the last area to get developed, though it seems to be attempting to catch up with all the rapid growth it has seen over the past five to ten years. This area now has lots of apartment complexes, office and retail space.
Shaker County Estates / Shakecrest: Near the center of town are the Shaker County Estates and Shakercrest neighborhoods; these are mostly residential areas, with really sharp houses and great big yards.
Fairmount Park: Finally, the furthest area north is the Fairmount Park area; this neighborhood is filled with high dollar homes that were built during the time when quality mattered. Homes are a bit costly in all of Beachwood, but more so in Fairmount Park.
The location of Beachwood in close proximity to Cleveland and the outer suburbs, allows the city to be just minutes away from just about anything the area offers. The city is home to Beachwood Place, an upscale mall with over 140 stores and shops, and is within a 20 minute drive of at least five least five other large malls. If shopping is one of your favorite extracurricular activities, living in Beachwood should suit you fine! If you are a sports fan, Beachwood is just a short drive from downtown Cleveland where you can take in home games for the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers pro teams. Check out the Cleveland State Vikings if college hoops are more your style. Nature lovers and those that yearn for the outdoors will love taking advantage of nearby Lake Erie for boating, swimming, and fishing, and the Cleveland Metroparks surrounds the area and is great for hiking and biking. Art lovers will be enthused by The O Gallery in Beachwood or the many art studios around town, like The Art Studio and Art with a Twist. Also, just a short drive away in Cleveland are the nationally renowned Cleveland Museum of Art, The Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as Playhouse Square for those looking to take in a Broadway show when it comes to town.
Getting Around Town
Beachwood definitely doesn't provide you with a lack of options when it comes to getting around town or when needing to travel somewhere further. There is easy access to several major roadways including I-90, I-271 and I-480 as well as Chagrin Boulevard (SR 422), Richmond Rd. (SR 175) and the Ohio Turnpike, and there are even express lanes on I-271 to get you home to Beachwood fast! The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) provides service to Beachwood and the surrounding areas as well, including the RTA rail line that provides service through both its Blue and Green Lines. The route of the Blue Line runs from Van Aken Boulevard to the end of the line at Warrensville Center Rd. The route of the Green Line runs from Shaker Boulevard to the end of the line at Green Rd. The RTA also provides bus service throughout Beachwood and the surrounding area, allowing passengers to travel basically anywhere the RTA covers using connections and transfers. The City of Beachwood also provides door to door community transit for its residents, which is on a priority and reservation basis. The Cleveland Hopkins Airport is just a short 20-25 minute ride away for those needing to hop on a flight for business or pleasure-- or if you need to escape to Florida for the winter!