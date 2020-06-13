164 Apartments for rent in Beachwood, OH

Living in Beachwood

The location of Beachwood in close proximity to Cleveland and the outer suburbs, allows the city to be just minutes away from just about anything the area offers. The city is home to Beachwood Place, an upscale mall with over 140 stores and shops, and is within a 20 minute drive of at least five least five other large malls. If shopping is one of your favorite extracurricular activities, living in Beachwood should suit you fine! If you are a sports fan, Beachwood is just a short drive from downtown Cleveland where you can take in home games for the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers pro teams. Check out the Cleveland State Vikings if college hoops are more your style. Nature lovers and those that yearn for the outdoors will love taking advantage of nearby Lake Erie for boating, swimming, and fishing, and the Cleveland Metroparks surrounds the area and is great for hiking and biking. Art lovers will be enthused by The O Gallery in Beachwood or the many art studios around town, like The Art Studio and Art with a Twist. Also, just a short drive away in Cleveland are the nationally renowned Cleveland Museum of Art, The Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as Playhouse Square for those looking to take in a Broadway show when it comes to town.

Getting Around Town

Beachwood definitely doesn't provide you with a lack of options when it comes to getting around town or when needing to travel somewhere further. There is easy access to several major roadways including I-90, I-271 and I-480 as well as Chagrin Boulevard (SR 422), Richmond Rd. (SR 175) and the Ohio Turnpike, and there are even express lanes on I-271 to get you home to Beachwood fast! The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) provides service to Beachwood and the surrounding areas as well, including the RTA rail line that provides service through both its Blue and Green Lines. The route of the Blue Line runs from Van Aken Boulevard to the end of the line at Warrensville Center Rd. The route of the Green Line runs from Shaker Boulevard to the end of the line at Green Rd. The RTA also provides bus service throughout Beachwood and the surrounding area, allowing passengers to travel basically anywhere the RTA covers using connections and transfers. The City of Beachwood also provides door to door community transit for its residents, which is on a priority and reservation basis. The Cleveland Hopkins Airport is just a short 20-25 minute ride away for those needing to hop on a flight for business or pleasure-- or if you need to escape to Florida for the winter!