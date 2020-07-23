/
/
montgomery county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
122 Apartments for rent in Montgomery County, OH📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
55 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$791
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Springfield
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$575
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stonehenge Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Stonehenge is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oakwood Apartments in West Carrollton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
84 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
274 West National Road - 5
274 National Road, Vandalia, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This lovely 2bdrm 1 bath with w/d hookups townhome is located right across from the airport. It's minutes away from I-75 and I-70. It is close to several stores, restaurants, and many other places.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
437 Allwen Drive
437 Allwen Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
437 Allwen #3 and 437 Allwen #4 Rent: $550 Deposit: $550 40$ application fee Tenant pays electric and gas We pay water No pets Qualifications: No evictions No felonies past 5 years No sex crimes No drug trafficking crimes No violent crimes Must
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
3311 Sheffield Road
3311 Sheffield Road, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home offers a living room, dining room, family room, and rec-room. The eat in kitchen has a stainless steel stove and a black fridge.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
7680 Remmick Lane
7680 Remmick Lane, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1170 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home located in Huber Heights.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery County area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, University of Dayton, and Union Institute & University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cincinnati, Dayton, Beavercreek, Middletown, and Mason have apartments for rent.
