/
/
reynoldsburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Reynoldsburg, OH📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated April 22 at 08:34pm
East Broad
Contact for Availability
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Reynoldsburg
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Olde Orchard
5 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Livingston - McNaughten
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$966
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2865 Chatsworth Way
2865 Chatsworth Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2865 Chatsworth Way - Property Id: 300788 Must See! Schedule your showing today! Enjoy the beautiful large fenced yard, or the screened porch any time of day.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Olde Orchard
1 Unit Available
6168 Stornoway Rd S
6168 Stornaway Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1320 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Condo for rent near Mount Carmel East - Property Id: 300267 McNaughten Commons Condo, 2 bed rooms, reserved parking, laundry hook ups, fresh paint, new carpeting and fenced patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
East Broad
1 Unit Available
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Broad
1 Unit Available
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Reynoldsburg
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Winchester
15 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Abby Trails
5 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$852
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1266 sqft
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Winchester
5 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
2 Units Available
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
Studio
$644
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
864 sqft
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Reynoldsburg, the median rent is $646 for a studio, $764 for a 1-bedroom, $984 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,267 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Reynoldsburg, check out our monthly Reynoldsburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Reynoldsburg area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Reynoldsburg from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH