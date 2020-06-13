/
192 Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH📍
Winchester
15 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Winchester
5 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
4 Units Available
Orchard Grove
5190 Orchard End, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$679
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1040 sqft
Located in quaint suburban Groveport, Orchard Grove Apartments offer the best of small-town living paired with easy access to work and play in downtown Columbus.
Results within 1 mile of Groveport
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Madison Mills
1 Unit Available
2700 Millview Drive
2700 Millview Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Recently Updated Single Family home with 2 car garage, deck, shed, three seasons room with vaulted ceiling, and master bath.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Abby Trails
5 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$852
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2865 Chatsworth Way
2865 Chatsworth Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2865 Chatsworth Way - Property Id: 300788 Must See! Schedule your showing today! Enjoy the beautiful large fenced yard, or the screened porch any time of day.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
1631 Dewberry Rd.
1631 Dewberry Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1128 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End,Rent to own $ Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shannon Green
1 Unit Available
5507 Village Grove Ln
5507 Village Grove Lane, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,497
2100 sqft
5507 Village Grove Ln Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Meadows at Shannon Lakes in Canal Winchester!! - You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that boasts 2100 sq ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
720 Napoleon Ave.
720 Napoleon Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
1058 sqft
Whitehall Area Single Family House...OWNER FINANCING!!! Call 614-756-6959....
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6696 Axtel Dr
6696 Axtel Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
For rent is a great 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo with 1 car garage and 1 outside space. Complex also features a pool facility. Available early to mid July. Unit is occupied so only doing video tours until someone applies and is approved.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
5021 Grimm Drive
5021 Grimm Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2064 sqft
This 4- Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you go through the front door is a nice little sitting area. There is also a half bathroom on the main level.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
Walnut Heights
1 Unit Available
2770 Beal Drive
2770 Beal Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
1688 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
5105 Sedalia Drive
5105 Sedalia Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH
2 Bedrooms
$815
832 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath town home! Vinyl plank flooring on the first floor, carpet on the second floor. Full basement. Sorry, no pets! Groveport Madison Local School District 1 year lease minimum. $815/month. $815 deposit. $40 application fee per adult.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
4995 Dimson Drive South
4995 Dimson Drive South, Whitehall, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home! White cabinets and vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and vinyl plank throughout most of the house.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Berwick
1 Unit Available
1146 S Roosevelt Avenue
1146 Roosevelt Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1974 sqft
Berwick home, well maintained with updates including a new kitchen. Lease for a year partially furnished. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Groveport rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the Groveport area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Groveport from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.
