105 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH📍
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 2
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 16
Luck you! You’re moving to Lakewood, Ohio, which—if you’re in the unfortunate situation of relocating to economically depressed Cuyahoga County—is one of the best options around! Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt.
Though Lakewood is a quaint little city in its own right, most people consider it a part of the great Cleveland area. However, the suburban flight that made Cleveland a declining Rust Belt city maligned with the Detroits and Buffalos of America, created your new home! Don’t feel bad, though. It’s not your fault that Cleveland kind of sucks.
Lakewood doesn’t feel like other Cleveland suburbs. For one, it has a good mix of people from all walks of life—from families to recent college grads—so there’s plenty to do for everyone. Secondly, Lakewood’s population density closely resembles that of larger cities, placing it in the oxymoronic position of being an “urban suburb.”
It is perhaps this unique environment that has made Lakewood one of Travel and Leisure Magazine’s “Top 10 Suburbs in the USA” and Business Week’s “Best Places to Raise Your Kids: 2010.” The newly constructed YMCA facility provides fitness and recreation activities for area residents, while shopping, dining and barhopping are easy breezy along many of the city’s commercial streets.
Lakewood is also on Lake Erie – no duh. Lakewood Park is right on the lake and has all sorts of activity areas in the form of outdoor sports fields, a concert stage, picnic spots and a promenade with breathtaking panoramic views of Cleveland’s declining skyline!
Perhaps its Lakewood’s suburban origins, but the city has a great safety record and generally middle class vibe throughout town. Lakewood is also hemmed in by the lake and lacks a lot of the sprawl characteristic of other suburbs, so you can pretty much settle comfortably in any portion of town.
Neighborhood safety in Lakewood is generally synonymous with a quiet, suburban, family-oriented lifestyle. For this reason, northwestern Lakewood is generally thought of as the safest place in a city of safe neighborhoods. Here, you’ll find great rentals in larger apartment complexes and even some single-family rental homes. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $550-750.
The heart of Lakewood nightlife—which is surprisingly lively—is in the eastern portion of town, primarily along Detroit and Madison Avenues. Here you’ll find a number of bars, restaurants, cafes and shops, along with a younger vibe. Lakewood may not be the hippest place in the world, but the eastern neighborhoods definitely have a fun, young vibe.
In the eastern portions of town you’ll find the largest distinction between rentals being with newer construction in condos and high rises on the waterfront and close to downtown, and the older, more established buildings in the Gold Coast and Edgewater sections of town. When it comes to preferences between these types of rentals, it really depends on personal taste. Gold Coast/Edgewater apartments are just as well maintained as newer developments. Though older buildings may lack amenities like fitness centers and 24-hour security, they have plenty in the way of character. Two bedrooms in east Lakewood generally range from $600-800.
Again, Lakewood is an oxymoron of a suburb, as there are plenty of rentals available in all types of buildings—from newly constructed high rises to small, historic apartment buildings to suburban single-family homes. Because of availability, the Lakewood rental market is friendly and welcoming. Still, you should start your apartment hunt 45 days before your move-in date to allow plenty of time for evaluating all the city has to offer.
One-year leases are the norm, but certain properties will allow flexibility. Most rentals can be found via online apartment searches, but if you’re looking for a rental home, you may want to enlist the help of a real estate agent. Upfront costs associated with securing your rental are generally around $30 for a credit check and one-month rent for your deposit.
Lakewood is located just seven miles from downtown Cleveland, so if you’ve somehow managed to locate a job there, you’ll be in close proximity. The greater Cleveland area has some strange traffic patterns, so your commute, particularly if you’re traveling during rush hour on Interstate 90, could be subject to some delays. Overall, these delays are minimal and your commute should be no big deal.
Lakewood is serviced by the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, which your neighbors will simply call the “Rapid.” There are Rapid stops throughout Lakewood, and these buses will get you into Cleveland—be it for work or play—in about 30-minutes.
So welcome to Lakewood, Cleveland’s prettier sister. Settle in and enjoy the culture and nightlife of this special suburb. And when you see Cleveland brooding over there across the lake, don’t act too smug, okay?