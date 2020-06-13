105 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH

Suck It, Cleveland

Though Lakewood is a quaint little city in its own right, most people consider it a part of the great Cleveland area. However, the suburban flight that made Cleveland a declining Rust Belt city maligned with the Detroits and Buffalos of America, created your new home! Don’t feel bad, though. It’s not your fault that Cleveland kind of sucks.

Lakewood doesn’t feel like other Cleveland suburbs. For one, it has a good mix of people from all walks of life—from families to recent college grads—so there’s plenty to do for everyone. Secondly, Lakewood’s population density closely resembles that of larger cities, placing it in the oxymoronic position of being an “urban suburb.”

It is perhaps this unique environment that has made Lakewood one of Travel and Leisure Magazine’s “Top 10 Suburbs in the USA” and Business Week’s “Best Places to Raise Your Kids: 2010.” The newly constructed YMCA facility provides fitness and recreation activities for area residents, while shopping, dining and barhopping are easy breezy along many of the city’s commercial streets.

Lakewood is also on Lake Erie – no duh. Lakewood Park is right on the lake and has all sorts of activity areas in the form of outdoor sports fields, a concert stage, picnic spots and a promenade with breathtaking panoramic views of Cleveland’s declining skyline!