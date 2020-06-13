Apartment List
/
OH
/
lakewood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, OH

📍
The Edge
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
The Edge
4 Units Available
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rockport Square
3 Units Available
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:16pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
525 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:11pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13346 Madison Avenue 4
13346 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy studio apartment in the heart of Lakewood - Property Id: 298543 This property is a studio apartment located on the second floor of the building featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rockport Square
1 Unit Available
1631 Lakewood Ave A (Downstairs)
1631 Lakewood Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Charming Lakewood 2Bd/1B; Outdoor Living Space - Property Id: 296945 **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 6/13 FROM 1:00- 2:30PM** CONTACT JANE ELLEN AT janee311@gmail.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Edge
1 Unit Available
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Unit A (Front) Available 07/01/20 Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY 6/20 FROM 1:00-2:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Edge
1 Unit Available
1609 Hopkins Ave
1609 Hopkins Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/20/20 Lakewood renovated small one bedroom. - Property Id: 286072 Renovated one bed, one bath on Hopkins ave in Lakewoood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Winton Place! This one bedroom 1 bath condo offers unmatched views of the lake and Lakewood as well as top of the line building amenities. Your new home will include new paint, new carpet and new flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2065 Lincoln Ave
2065 Lincoln Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Great Lakewood location, just minutes to shopping, dining, parks, and easy access to major highways; This updated, clean, 1st floor unit with charming front porch offers all appliances, spacious living room and large dining room, garage locked

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13513 Clifton Blvd
13513 Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1744 sqft
One of THE Best 2-Bedroom Premium Units you will ever find in Lakewood! At more than 1,700s/f, it is almost Twice the size of the normal Lkwd 2-bdrm unit! Every aspect of this Spectacular Unit is either Larger or at Premium Quality when comparing

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
14217 Athens Ave
14217 Athens Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
934 sqft
Yes just one block South of the Madison Avenue Corridor of shops, dining and playing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17465 Norton Ave
17465 Norton Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Fantastic BRICK double in desirable area on far Western area of Lakewood, right off Clifton Rd * Just a block from RTA and few blocks from the Lake * Serene street of mostly single family homes * Large 2 BR unit with extra side room for

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
12520 Edgewater Dr
12520 Edgewater Drive, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewood Gold Coast living at its finest!! Enjoy lake views in this completely updated and renovated condo that is move in ready!!! New kitchen appliances, light fixtures, updated bath with neutral colors throughout! Ample storage space with huge

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1678 Elbur Ave
1678 Elbur Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come see this beautiful & freshly painted 3 Bedroom Colonial with hardwood floors. A spacious Dining Room with built-ins and nice Living Room area with a fireplace. The finished Attic could be converted to an additional (4th) Bedroom or Office.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2139 Bunts Road
2139 Bunts Road, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful duplex home in Lakewood boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 bath that is fully renovated.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
14949 Delaware Avenue
14949 Delaware Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1038 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This two-bedroom, first-floor duplex has newer and refinished floors as well as paint throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
15644 Madison Ave - 102
15644 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$1,500
1165 sqft
This is very nice suite that is on the street level and has foot trafic great for chiropractor, Physical Therapy or any other person looking to grow there business, can be retrofitted to specific needs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1382 Bunts Rd
1382 Bunts Road, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $850.00; IMRID18470

1 of 7

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
12810 Detroit Ave
12810 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Looking for a large 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood short distance to everything. This apartment is close to bus line, shopping, city buildings and more. Building offers residents with off street parking, on site coin washer and dryers for use.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1364 Bonnieview Avenue
1364 Bonnieview Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID24103

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1597 Lauderdale Avenue
1597 Lauderdale Avenue, Lakewood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1486 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This Lakewood home comes with its own spacious front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
15012 Hilliard Road
15012 Hilliard Road, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
992 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful lower double of a duplex in Lakewood features a large front porch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
13451 Merl
13451 Merl Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Down Unit--Lakewood Duplex! - Must see this well kept apartment! 2 bedrooms, one bath. Hardwood Floors. Gas stove and refrigerator provided. Washer and Dryer provided. Window air condition units provided. Storage available in basement.

Median Rent in Lakewood

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lakewood is $624, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $777.
Studio
$522
1 Bed
$624
2 Beds
$777
3+ Beds
$1,022
City GuideLakewood
Lakewood, OH

Luck you! You’re moving to Lakewood, Ohio, which—if you’re in the unfortunate situation of relocating to economically depressed Cuyahoga County—is one of the best options around! Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt.

Suck It, Cleveland

Though Lakewood is a quaint little city in its own right, most people consider it a part of the great Cleveland area. However, the suburban flight that made Cleveland a declining Rust Belt city maligned with the Detroits and Buffalos of America, created your new home! Don’t feel bad, though. It’s not your fault that Cleveland kind of sucks.

Lakewood doesn’t feel like other Cleveland suburbs. For one, it has a good mix of people from all walks of life—from families to recent college grads—so there’s plenty to do for everyone. Secondly, Lakewood’s population density closely resembles that of larger cities, placing it in the oxymoronic position of being an “urban suburb.”

It is perhaps this unique environment that has made Lakewood one of Travel and Leisure Magazine’s “Top 10 Suburbs in the USA” and Business Week’s “Best Places to Raise Your Kids: 2010.” The newly constructed YMCA facility provides fitness and recreation activities for area residents, while shopping, dining and barhopping are easy breezy along many of the city’s commercial streets.

Lakewood is also on Lake Erie – no duh. Lakewood Park is right on the lake and has all sorts of activity areas in the form of outdoor sports fields, a concert stage, picnic spots and a promenade with breathtaking panoramic views of Cleveland’s declining skyline!

Little Lakewood’s Little Neighborhoods

Perhaps its Lakewood’s suburban origins, but the city has a great safety record and generally middle class vibe throughout town. Lakewood is also hemmed in by the lake and lacks a lot of the sprawl characteristic of other suburbs, so you can pretty much settle comfortably in any portion of town.

Neighborhood safety in Lakewood is generally synonymous with a quiet, suburban, family-oriented lifestyle. For this reason, northwestern Lakewood is generally thought of as the safest place in a city of safe neighborhoods. Here, you’ll find great rentals in larger apartment complexes and even some single-family rental homes. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $550-750.

The heart of Lakewood nightlife—which is surprisingly lively—is in the eastern portion of town, primarily along Detroit and Madison Avenues. Here you’ll find a number of bars, restaurants, cafes and shops, along with a younger vibe. Lakewood may not be the hippest place in the world, but the eastern neighborhoods definitely have a fun, young vibe.

In the eastern portions of town you’ll find the largest distinction between rentals being with newer construction in condos and high rises on the waterfront and close to downtown, and the older, more established buildings in the Gold Coast and Edgewater sections of town. When it comes to preferences between these types of rentals, it really depends on personal taste. Gold Coast/Edgewater apartments are just as well maintained as newer developments. Though older buildings may lack amenities like fitness centers and 24-hour security, they have plenty in the way of character. Two bedrooms in east Lakewood generally range from $600-800.

Rental Tips

Again, Lakewood is an oxymoron of a suburb, as there are plenty of rentals available in all types of buildings—from newly constructed high rises to small, historic apartment buildings to suburban single-family homes. Because of availability, the Lakewood rental market is friendly and welcoming. Still, you should start your apartment hunt 45 days before your move-in date to allow plenty of time for evaluating all the city has to offer.

One-year leases are the norm, but certain properties will allow flexibility. Most rentals can be found via online apartment searches, but if you’re looking for a rental home, you may want to enlist the help of a real estate agent. Upfront costs associated with securing your rental are generally around $30 for a credit check and one-month rent for your deposit.

Getting Around Town

Lakewood is located just seven miles from downtown Cleveland, so if you’ve somehow managed to locate a job there, you’ll be in close proximity. The greater Cleveland area has some strange traffic patterns, so your commute, particularly if you’re traveling during rush hour on Interstate 90, could be subject to some delays. Overall, these delays are minimal and your commute should be no big deal.

Lakewood is serviced by the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, which your neighbors will simply call the “Rapid.” There are Rapid stops throughout Lakewood, and these buses will get you into Cleveland—be it for work or play—in about 30-minutes.

So welcome to Lakewood, Cleveland’s prettier sister. Settle in and enjoy the culture and nightlife of this special suburb. And when you see Cleveland brooding over there across the lake, don’t act too smug, okay?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lakewood?
In Lakewood, the median rent is $522 for a studio, $624 for a 1-bedroom, $777 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,022 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lakewood, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lakewood?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lakewood include The Edge.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lakewood?
Some of the colleges located in the Lakewood area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lakewood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakewood from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments under $700Lakewood Apartments under $800
Lakewood Apartments with Parking

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Edge