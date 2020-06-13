/
30 Apartments for rent in Wadsworth, OH📍
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Great Oaks
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
Great Oaks
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
Results within 5 miles of Wadsworth
10141 Acme Rd
10141 Acme Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3684 sqft
Cool modern home with gorgeous updates is an entertainer's dream. The whole feeling of this home is fresh. Enjoy cooking and meals in the large, beautifully appointed eat in kitchen with granite counters and tons of light cabinetry.
Results within 10 miles of Wadsworth
Redwood Orrville
1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1310 sqft
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.
281 Woodhaven Drive
281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2057 sqft
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet.
East Barberton
269 2nd St Northeast
269 2nd Street Northeast, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 269 2nd St Northeast in Barberton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northwest Akron
527 527 Treeside Dr
527 Treesite Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Recently renovated three bedroom apartment on Treeside Drive! This second floor apartment features new carpet and fresh paint throughout, basement access with laundry hookups, a private half-bath connected to the master bedroom, kitchen appliances,
Lane-Wooster
791 Leonard St
791 Leonard Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedroom single family home on Leonard St. This recently renovated home features new flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms, large back yard, off-street parking, and a basement with laundry hookups. No pets. No Section 8.
Kenmore
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kenmore
1267 West Waterloo Rd
1267 W Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH
Studio
$700
800 sqft
One room office space ready to be designed to fit the needs of the new business. Looking for an entrepreneur, small business owner, expansion of an existing business. Space has one large room ( previously and work shop of an HVAC company).
Kenmore
1119 Mcintosh Ave
1119 Mcintosh Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1064 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom second Floor apartment with Water / sewer / trash Included. Tenant will be responsible for Gas and Electric. All applications are online, $35 application fee per adult applicant.
Fairlawn Heights
2865 Chamberlain Rd
2865 Chamberlain Rd, Fairlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to lease this spacious 2 bedroom end unit townhome in the Copley Fairlawn School District. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, and the highway.
Kenmore
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.
1416 North Cleveland Massillon Rd
1416 North Cleveland Massillon Road, Summit County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3388 sqft
Move right into this stunning renovation of large country home with roots dating back to 1920! Graceful charm of a historic home w/modern-day conveniences.
2737 Arenac Rd
2737 Arenac Road, Fairlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great ranch in Copley fairlawn schools 3 bedroom 1.5 baths. First floor laundry 2 Car garage underneath. Walk out lower level with family room. Quiet street and sidewalks walking distance to parks and school.
Kenmore
2295 10th St SW
2295 10th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Bright and welcoming, this home truly checks off everything on your list and more! With plenty of room for modern living, enjoy spending time with loved ones in the comfortable space.
Wallhaven
English Market
1516 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom and 1/2 baths. Features fully applianced kitchen. Dinette, living room. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath and large walk in closet. Den makes great office space or add living area. Apply for free at https://remcommercial.appfolio.
985 Wadsworth Road-A
985 Wadsworth Road, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment makes moving easy. The galley kitchen has all new stainless-steel appliances, a spacious bedroom loft and plenty of living area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wadsworth, the median rent is $712 for a studio, $836 for a 1-bedroom, $1,076 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,399 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wadsworth, check out our monthly Wadsworth Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wadsworth area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, John Carroll University, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wadsworth from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
