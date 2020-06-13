/
172 Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH📍
Garfield Heights
11611 Fordham Road
11611 Fordham Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1209 sqft
3 bed Bungalow! NO SECTION 8 or Housing Vouchers. - 3 bedroom home. Updated Eat-in Kitchen. 2 bedrooms on first floor and 1 large bedroom upstairs! Partially finished basement! Full use of the Garage. Nice front porch for relaxing evenings.
Garfield Heights
9504 S Highland Ave
9504 South Highland Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom colonial with central air in Garfield Heighgts. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement and 2 car garage.
Garfield Heights
9806 Sladden Ave
9806 Sladden Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
1076 sqft
9806 Sladden DN Garfield Heights, OH 44126 - 2 bed 1 bath DN unit of two family home $765 rent / $765 deposit $25 application fee per adult NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1-2 pets under 15 lbs permitted with PetScreening & Pet Fee.
Garfield Heights
8510 Grand Division Ave
8510 Grand Division Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1152 sqft
8510 Grand Division, Garfield Hts - 3 bed 2 bath home! $945 rent / $945 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
Garfield Heights
4696 East 93rd St
4696 East 93rd Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$935
1150 sqft
4696 E 93rd St., Garfield Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home on corner lot! $935 rent / $935 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
Garfield Heights
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.
Garfield Heights
10901 Elmwood Ave
10901 Elmwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1481 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Garfield Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Garfield Heights
4665 E. 85th St.
4665 East 85th Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
garfield 3 bedroom - 3 bedroom (RLNE5685901)
Garfield Heights
12708 Rexwood Avenue
12708 Rexwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Open house May 31th, 2020 @ 3pm - 4pm. ID required. https://step2llc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Garfield Heights
9706 Robinson
9706 Robinson Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
Just installed new carpet and paint, ready for lease now.
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.
5144 Miller Ave.
5144 Miller Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1540 sqft
maple hts single - maple hts single (RLNE5665770)
5123 Stanley Ave
5123 Stanley Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
Bungalow, 3 bdrm 1 ba - (RLNE5756647)
14119 ROCKSIDE RD
14119 Rockside Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 Ba, Cape Cod - (RLNE5857777)
Lee - Miles
4404 E. 156th St. Down
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099 Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020.
Lee - Miles
4361 E 144th St
4361 East 144th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
CLEVELAND APARTMENTS IS NOW AVAILABLE THIS JUNE!! - Looking for a place for your loved one? Visit our Cleveland rental homes Where the City Is Your Backyard! LOCATION: 4361 E 144th St Cleveland, OH -Great location near the convenience stores,
Corlett
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.
Valley View
6743 Hathaway Rd
6743 Hathaway Road, Valley View, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This is your opportunity to live in this spectacular tradesman's special unique home. Rustic style wood work hand crafted from skilled tradesman with no detail spared. Immaculately maintained 1900's special with newly remodeled units.
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
Corlett
12805 Watterson Ave
12805 Watterson Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1176 sqft
MOVE IN READY!!! We would love to have you! Large 2 bedroom, 1176 square foot, gas-heated, and PET-FRIENDLY home (see restrictions) that includes the piece of mind of an activated ADT security system! Newer carpet throughout this 2 bedroom home
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.
14603 Krems Ave
14603 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
For sale or rent. Rent for $950 section 8 OK or for sale for $72,900, see linting #4171079. New furnace with central air. Ready to move-in. Freshly painted interior. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and a huge master bedroom on the 2nd floor.
Corlett
11622 Lenacrave Avenue
11622 Lenacrave Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$895
1163 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Union - Miles Park
11338 Cotes Avenue
11338 Cotes Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1393 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Garfield Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Garfield Heights area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Garfield Heights from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.