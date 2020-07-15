/
/
marion
Last updated July 15 2020
1 Apartments for rent in Marion, OH📍
Mallard Landing Apartments
1205 Lake Blvd, Marion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
926 sqft
Both students and families find living at Mallard Landing to be a dream come true due to its serene location on a quiet street just on the edge of town.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Marion, the median rent is $533 for a studio, $631 for a 1-bedroom, $813 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,046 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marion, check out our monthly Marion Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Marion area include Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, The University of Findlay, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marion from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.
