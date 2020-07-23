/
stark county
86 Apartments for rent in Stark County, OH📍
$
10 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
1 Unit Available
4231 Middlebranch Ave Northeast
4231 Middlebranch Ave NE, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$590
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4231 Middlebranch Ave Northeast in Stark County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
103 East State St
103 East State Street, Alliance, OH
Studio
$1,836
2448 sqft
Fantastic business location! Just past the intersection of State St and Union Ave, at State St and Cherry Ave. Classically handsome, brick, stand alone building with corner exposure.
1 Unit Available
6392 Saint Augustine Dr Northwest
6392 Saint Augustine Drive Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Come enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in a the Glenmoor Hamlets condo community! Clean and crisp with new paint/carpet (2019), finished basement and first floor master! Second bedroom with private lofted area.
1 Unit Available
Harrison Hills
1817 Trinity Place Northwest
1817 Trinity Place Northwest, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
518 sqft
Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
4739 20th street NW Woodlawn Jackson Twp.
4739 20th Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
Lord Manor Apartments in Jackson Twp. Canton Ohio - Property Id: 6267 Nice location just a mile south of the Belden Village area but plain local schools.
1 Unit Available
2000 Woodlawn Ave NW
2000 Woodlawn Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Lord Manor - Property Id: 12619 Nice location just a mile south of Belden Village area in Jackson Township with a plain local schools. 1st floor unit with a full bath, refrigerator/freezer and electric stove.
1 Unit Available
Fairgrounds - Clarendon
800 broad ave nw South
800 Broad Avenue Northwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
Unit South Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom 1.5 bathroom Smha welcome - Property Id: 319818 Beautiful home that's move in ready. Up to date on smha inspection. Full basement with laundry hook ups. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
382 Waterside Avenue
382 Waterside Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
WATERSIDE TOWNHOMES CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!!! Waterside Townhomes, a gorgeous townhome community with well-planned interiors, amenities and scenic Waterview makes it unmatched in its location.
1 Unit Available
Gibbs Area
1321 Shriver Ave NE
1321 Shriver Avenue Northeast, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath home with large yard & garage. This home is on a corner lot with 2 sides fenced in. Close to Downtown Canton, bus line in a quiet neighborhood. (RLNE5771950)
1 Unit Available
1944 Rowland Ave NE
1944 Rowland Avenue Northeast, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$620
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1944 Rowland Ave NE, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 6,984 sqft multi-family built in 1954. Property is located in Ridgewood, Canton and was listed for rent for $475/month on Jan 23, 2020. (RLNE5210231)
1 Unit Available
North Lehman
1027 17th St NW
1027 17th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
1027 17th St NW, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 7,416 sqft multi-family built in 1939. This property is pet friendly. (RLNE5210244)
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Massillon
450 South Ave SE
450 South Avenue Southeast, Massillon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1238 sqft
450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. - 450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. Built in 1896.
1 Unit Available
6969 Frank Ave Nw
6969 Frank Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Newer duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, each floor has a master bedroom. Large kitchen with eat in area and plenty of cabinet space including pantry; stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included.
1 Unit Available
7160 Seymour St Nw
7160 Seymour Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1900 sqft
Private and updated duplex: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom duplex.
1 Unit Available
2800 Thackeray Ave NW, Apt 2800-C
2800 Thackeray Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
756 sqft
Tenant pays electric and water. Welcome to the Thackeray apartments! This lovely apartment is nestled back into a residential neighborhood in Jackson Twp.
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
8604 Pleasantwood Avenue N.W.
8604 Pleasantwood Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Spacious 2-story duplex with 3 BR, 2 BA, basement, 2-car heated garage, and much more. This is a must-see home that has been well maintained. Please contact Brookwood Management for details and to schedule a showing, (330) 497-6565.
1 Unit Available
3718-I Martindale Rd
3718 Martindale Rd NE, Stark County, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3718-I Martindale Rd in Stark County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
1783 Beechwood Ave NE, Apt 6
1783 Beechwood Avenue Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1224 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex which features living room. Dining room with built ins. Kitchen has stove and Fridge., covered carport and full basement with washer and dryer hook up.
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
3147 Pleasant St. NW
3147 Pleasant Street NW, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Pleasant St. North Canton - Property Id: 253257 This property has been recently remodeled and includes new paint throughout, brand new carpet, new flooring, cabinets and bathroom updates. Includes a one car detached garage and spacious backyard.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Some of the colleges located in the Stark County area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
