183 Apartments for rent in Cincinnati, OH

There are 52 distinct neighborhoods here, and as we’ve mentioned, Cincinnati has really seen a lot of families move out of the urban core and into the outlying areas. I-275 circles the city, and outside that circle is where many are choosing to live. The neighborhoods cost more and add to your commute time. Here’s a look at some of the notable neighborhoods in Cincinnati:

Central: Pricey, but pretty, Mt. Adams is loaded with shops, restaurants, parks, and a beautiful view of the city. There aren’t many vacancies here, but if you can afford it, jump on it. Over-The-Rhine is loaded with culture, history, and amazing architecture. North Avondale has earned a reputation as a diverse hidden gem located directly in the center of the city. It’s also home to Xavier University (sorry we’re not referring to the X-Men one, as awesome as that would be). Clifton is where you’ll find the University of Cincinnati, along with plenty of walkable streets and bus stops.

East: Hyde Park - one of the best neighborhoods in America according to a 2010 Forbes.com survey – is clean, eclectic, trendy and educated. Rents will be higher here. With its ample space for recreation at Ault Park and quick access to the Downtown, the adjacent Mt. Lookout neighborhood is another area popular with young professionals.

Northeast: Oakley is a middle-class section that’s a step down from Hyde Park. Pleasant Ridge is a large diverse, affordable neighborhood that’s home to about 30,000 people. Just outside Cincinnati’s northeastern city limits is Indian Hill, one of the more desireable suburbs in the entire state.

North: College Hill is a popular residential neighborhood that features a mix of various incomes. This is probably your best bet in the north section of the city. Hartwell has about 6,000 middle-class residents.

West: With more than 35,000 residents, Westwood is the city’s largest neighborhood. It’s also full of apartments; so don’t worry about not getting a spot. Westwood is a mostly middle-income area with a mix of cultures and urban and suburban styling. Once a wealthy area, Price Hill (split up into the lower, east and west sections) is now mainly inhabited by working class families. Rents here are inexpensive, so your dollar will be a bit more flexible.