183 Apartments for rent in Cincinnati, OH📍
Cincinnati is Ohio’s third largest city, with a population around 300,000, which is down from 500,000 in 1960. Over the last half of the 20th century there was a steady stream of middle to upper middle-class residents leaving the urban core for the outlying suburbs. There are roughly 100,000 rental units within the city limits, with the vacancy rate usually hovering around 10%, so finding a place here shouldn’t be much tougher than finding something red at a Reds game.
Good news! Cincinnati’s average rental costs are very reasonable, with 1-bedroom units ranging from $650-$700 a month. Expect to pay $850-$900 for a 2-BR, and $1300 a month should get you a single family, 2-BR home. The inexpensive cost of living means more money left over for Oktoberfest-Zinzinnati, the biggest, beeriest, brautwurstiest celebration of its kind in the country!
In 2009, WCPO reported that Cincinnati had the highest home vacancy rate in the country, and while there’s been notable progress on the city’s economic front since then, there are still a lot of empty houses. Keep this in mind as you search for a place, because while you may think you can only afford an apartment, Cincinnati is one city where renting a house (or an upstairs unit) might make even more sense. Plus, when you rent a house, you don’t have to worry about neighbors complaining about all the boisterous polka music. Wait, you don’t already listen to polka? That’ll probably change after your first Oktoberfest here.
There are 52 distinct neighborhoods here, and as we’ve mentioned, Cincinnati has really seen a lot of families move out of the urban core and into the outlying areas. I-275 circles the city, and outside that circle is where many are choosing to live. The neighborhoods cost more and add to your commute time. Here’s a look at some of the notable neighborhoods in Cincinnati:
Central: Pricey, but pretty, Mt. Adams is loaded with shops, restaurants, parks, and a beautiful view of the city. There aren’t many vacancies here, but if you can afford it, jump on it. Over-The-Rhine is loaded with culture, history, and amazing architecture. North Avondale has earned a reputation as a diverse hidden gem located directly in the center of the city. It’s also home to Xavier University (sorry we’re not referring to the X-Men one, as awesome as that would be). Clifton is where you’ll find the University of Cincinnati, along with plenty of walkable streets and bus stops.
East: Hyde Park - one of the best neighborhoods in America according to a 2010 Forbes.com survey – is clean, eclectic, trendy and educated. Rents will be higher here. With its ample space for recreation at Ault Park and quick access to the Downtown, the adjacent Mt. Lookout neighborhood is another area popular with young professionals.
Northeast: Oakley is a middle-class section that’s a step down from Hyde Park. Pleasant Ridge is a large diverse, affordable neighborhood that’s home to about 30,000 people. Just outside Cincinnati’s northeastern city limits is Indian Hill, one of the more desireable suburbs in the entire state.
North: College Hill is a popular residential neighborhood that features a mix of various incomes. This is probably your best bet in the north section of the city. Hartwell has about 6,000 middle-class residents.
West: With more than 35,000 residents, Westwood is the city’s largest neighborhood. It’s also full of apartments; so don’t worry about not getting a spot. Westwood is a mostly middle-income area with a mix of cultures and urban and suburban styling. Once a wealthy area, Price Hill (split up into the lower, east and west sections) is now mainly inhabited by working class families. Rents here are inexpensive, so your dollar will be a bit more flexible.
There are some issues facing anyone renting in Cincinnati. You’ve got the glowing praise about its new development and value (Kiplinger Personal Finance magazine ranked Cincinnati 10th on its 2011 Best Value Cities list). Here a few other tips for living well in Cincinnati:
Bring the wheels : Cincinnati’s public transportation system consists of spotty bus service and a few cabs, so this is definitely a city that demands a car. Some neighborhoods are excellent for walking. Parts of Hyde Park and Oakley have a great walkability. And unfortunately, while the Bengals play here, you can’t actually ride one. Only opposing teams can do that. Zing!
Sample the surprises: It’s certainly possible that one could live outside the city limits, commute to work downtown, and repeat the process for years without enjoying the elements that make this an iconic city: the German cuisine, the relatively ancient architecture, the riverfront, the hills, the valleys, and the views. If you do settle outside the city, makes sure you don’t miss out on what’s great about Cincinnati!
Now that you have a basic rundown on what to expect, we’re confident that you’ll be more than able to find yourself an awesome place to rest those soon-to-be sausage-laden bones. Don those Bengal stripes and strap on that red hat, your new Cincinnati home is waiting!
June 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report. Cincinnati rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cincinnati rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Cincinnati rents increased slightly over the past month
Cincinnati rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cincinnati stand at $654 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Cincinnati's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Ohio
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cincinnati, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
- Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).
Cincinnati rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Cincinnati, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cincinnati is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Cincinnati's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Cincinnati.
- While Cincinnati's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cincinnati than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cincinnati.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Cincinnati Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Cincinnati ranks on:
Apartment List has released Cincinnati’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Cincinnati renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."
Key findings in Cincinnati include the following:
- Cincinnati renters gave their city a C+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Cincinnati were affordability (A), public transit (B+) and social life (B+).
- The areas of concern for Cincinnati were safety and low crime rate (C+) and weather (C).
- Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B-, while renters who are parents are less satisfied, giving it a D overall.
- Cincinnati earned similar scores to Columbus (C+), but did relatively well compared to other cities in Ohio, including Cleveland (C) and Dayton (F).
- Cincinnati earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Philadelphia, PA (C+), and Indianapolis, IN (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the diversity in my city. Everything you need is in proximity. Finding a job is easy and travel is convenient. And new things to do are popping up every day because the city is growing." – Martina T.
- "I love how this city comes together when people are in need. But I hate the crazy weather: one day it’s 30 degrees, the next day it’s 60." – Brooke F.
- "It’s a growing city with new night life and restaurants regularly opening. Plus the cost of living is low." – Nicholas C.
- "It’s a growing area ripe with opportunity. Cincinnati is at the beginning of a huge boom in growth and reform, and needs people to help shape its future." – Ryan N.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.