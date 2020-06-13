AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

183 Apartments for rent in Cincinnati, OH

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hartwell
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Paddock Hills
Paddock Hills
6 Units Available
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Walnut Hills
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Hyde Park
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Springdale
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Walnut Hills
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$912
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Avalon at the Pointe
4380 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,002
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1008 sqft
Great central Cincinnati location close to shops and restaurants. Community has a 24-hour gym, bike storage, coffee bar, pool and dog park. Newly constructed units have hardwood floors and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hyde Park
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Mount Healthy Heights
41 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$844
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Woodlawn
Woodlawn
11 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Forestville
Forestville
12 Units Available
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Turpin Hills
Turpin Hills
3 Units Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
925 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mount Auburn
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,314
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
East Walnut HIlls
13 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,345
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,131
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.

Median Rent in Cincinnati

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cincinnati is $653, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $859.
Studio
$561
1 Bed
$653
2 Beds
$859
3+ Beds
$1,199
City GuideCincinnatiCincinnati is one of the most exciting cities in the Midwest. It’s full of history, amazing architecture, popular pro sports teams and plenty of authentic cuisine. Its unique location on the north banks of the Ohio River means it’s also just a stone’s throw from Kentucky; worth noting if you enjoy tossing stones at states. Another great perk to Cincinnati is the cost of living, which is significantly below the national average. But read on and you’ll be ready for an astute apartment sear...
Renting in Cincinnati
+

Cincinnati is Ohio’s third largest city, with a population around 300,000, which is down from 500,000 in 1960. Over the last half of the 20th century there was a steady stream of middle to upper middle-class residents leaving the urban core for the outlying suburbs. There are roughly 100,000 rental units within the city limits, with the vacancy rate usually hovering around 10%, so finding a place here shouldn’t be much tougher than finding something red at a Reds game.

How much will it cost?
+

Good news! Cincinnati’s average rental costs are very reasonable, with 1-bedroom units ranging from $650-$700 a month. Expect to pay $850-$900 for a 2-BR, and $1300 a month should get you a single family, 2-BR home. The inexpensive cost of living means more money left over for Oktoberfest-Zinzinnati, the biggest, beeriest, brautwurstiest celebration of its kind in the country!

Rock the house
+

In 2009, WCPO reported that Cincinnati had the highest home vacancy rate in the country, and while there’s been notable progress on the city’s economic front since then, there are still a lot of empty houses. Keep this in mind as you search for a place, because while you may think you can only afford an apartment, Cincinnati is one city where renting a house (or an upstairs unit) might make even more sense. Plus, when you rent a house, you don’t have to worry about neighbors complaining about all the boisterous polka music. Wait, you don’t already listen to polka? That’ll probably change after your first Oktoberfest here.

Cincinnati Neighborhoods
+

There are 52 distinct neighborhoods here, and as we’ve mentioned, Cincinnati has really seen a lot of families move out of the urban core and into the outlying areas. I-275 circles the city, and outside that circle is where many are choosing to live. The neighborhoods cost more and add to your commute time. Here’s a look at some of the notable neighborhoods in Cincinnati:

Central: Pricey, but pretty, Mt. Adams is loaded with shops, restaurants, parks, and a beautiful view of the city. There aren’t many vacancies here, but if you can afford it, jump on it. Over-The-Rhine is loaded with culture, history, and amazing architecture. North Avondale has earned a reputation as a diverse hidden gem located directly in the center of the city. It’s also home to Xavier University (sorry we’re not referring to the X-Men one, as awesome as that would be). Clifton is where you’ll find the University of Cincinnati, along with plenty of walkable streets and bus stops.

East: Hyde Park - one of the best neighborhoods in America according to a 2010 Forbes.com survey – is clean, eclectic, trendy and educated. Rents will be higher here. With its ample space for recreation at Ault Park and quick access to the Downtown, the adjacent Mt. Lookout neighborhood is another area popular with young professionals.

Northeast: Oakley is a middle-class section that’s a step down from Hyde Park. Pleasant Ridge is a large diverse, affordable neighborhood that’s home to about 30,000 people. Just outside Cincinnati’s northeastern city limits is Indian Hill, one of the more desireable suburbs in the entire state.

North: College Hill is a popular residential neighborhood that features a mix of various incomes. This is probably your best bet in the north section of the city. Hartwell has about 6,000 middle-class residents.

West: With more than 35,000 residents, Westwood is the city’s largest neighborhood. It’s also full of apartments; so don’t worry about not getting a spot. Westwood is a mostly middle-income area with a mix of cultures and urban and suburban styling. Once a wealthy area, Price Hill (split up into the lower, east and west sections) is now mainly inhabited by working class families. Rents here are inexpensive, so your dollar will be a bit more flexible.

Living in Cincinnati
+

There are some issues facing anyone renting in Cincinnati. You’ve got the glowing praise about its new development and value (Kiplinger Personal Finance magazine ranked Cincinnati 10th on its 2011 Best Value Cities list). Here a few other tips for living well in Cincinnati:

Bring the wheels : Cincinnati’s public transportation system consists of spotty bus service and a few cabs, so this is definitely a city that demands a car. Some neighborhoods are excellent for walking. Parts of Hyde Park and Oakley have a great walkability. And unfortunately, while the Bengals play here, you can’t actually ride one. Only opposing teams can do that. Zing!

Sample the surprises: It’s certainly possible that one could live outside the city limits, commute to work downtown, and repeat the process for years without enjoying the elements that make this an iconic city: the German cuisine, the relatively ancient architecture, the riverfront, the hills, the valleys, and the views. If you do settle outside the city, makes sure you don’t miss out on what’s great about Cincinnati!

Now that you have a basic rundown on what to expect, we’re confident that you’ll be more than able to find yourself an awesome place to rest those soon-to-be sausage-laden bones. Don those Bengal stripes and strap on that red hat, your new Cincinnati home is waiting!

Rent Report
Cincinnati

June 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cincinnati Rent Report. Cincinnati rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cincinnati rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cincinnati rents increased slightly over the past month

Cincinnati rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cincinnati stand at $654 for a one-bedroom apartment and $859 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Cincinnati's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cincinnati, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Cincinnati rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cincinnati, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cincinnati is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cincinnati's median two-bedroom rent of $859 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Cincinnati.
    • While Cincinnati's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cincinnati than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cincinnati.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Cincinnati Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how Cincinnati ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    C
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Cincinnati’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Cincinnati renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."

    Key findings in Cincinnati include the following:

    • Cincinnati renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Cincinnati were affordability (A), public transit (B+) and social life (B+).
    • The areas of concern for Cincinnati were safety and low crime rate (C+) and weather (C).
    • Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B-, while renters who are parents are less satisfied, giving it a D overall.
    • Cincinnati earned similar scores to Columbus (C+), but did relatively well compared to other cities in Ohio, including Cleveland (C) and Dayton (F).
    • Cincinnati earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including New York, NY (C+), Philadelphia, PA (C+), and Indianapolis, IN (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the diversity in my city. Everything you need is in proximity. Finding a job is easy and travel is convenient. And new things to do are popping up every day because the city is growing." – Martina T.
    • "I love how this city comes together when people are in need. But I hate the crazy weather: one day it’s 30 degrees, the next day it’s 60." – Brooke F.
    • "It’s a growing city with new night life and restaurants regularly opening. Plus the cost of living is low." – Nicholas C.
    • "It’s a growing area ripe with opportunity. Cincinnati is at the beginning of a huge boom in growth and reform, and needs people to help shape its future." – Ryan N.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Cincinnati?
    In Cincinnati, the median rent is $561 for a studio, $653 for a 1-bedroom, $859 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,199 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cincinnati, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Cincinnati?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Cincinnati include Westwood, Hyde Park, Oakley, Central Business District, and Mount Washington.
    How pet-friendly is Cincinnati?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Cincinnati received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Cincinnati?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Cincinnati received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Cincinnati?
    Cincinnati renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Cincinnati did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Cincinnati?
    Cincinnati renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Cincinnati did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Cincinnati?
    Some of the colleges located in the Cincinnati area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, Union Institute & University, Xavier University, and Gateway Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Cincinnati?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cincinnati from include Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, Mason, and Fairfield.

