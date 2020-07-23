/
/
fairfield county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
75 Apartments for rent in Fairfield County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,060
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Schirm Farm
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
Studio
$569
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10870 MAIN ST
10870 Main Street, Stoutsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Amanda Clear Creek School District!! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Amanda Clear Creek Schools! This beautiful home features a spacious, open layout with hardwood floors and many updated features throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
721 Oakwood Ave
721 Oakwood Avenue, Lancaster, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1586 sqft
721 Oakwood Ave Available 08/17/20 Charming and cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cape Cod home in downtown Lancaster! - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cape Cod home offers nearly 1,600 square feet of comfortable living space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
442 Courtland Ln.
442 Courtland Lane, Pickerington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1265 sqft
Spacious Pickerington Condo Use link to for self-showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/387359?source=marketing Great location close to Pickerington shopping, restaurants, freeway and Pickerington Ponds Metro Park.
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
526 Yale Circle
526 Yale Circle, Pickerington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield County
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
9 Units Available
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$763
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
6976 Finchley Drive
6976 Finchley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1668 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Independence Village
2897 Liberty Bell Lane
2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1587 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield County
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Livingston - McNaughten
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Winchester
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Waterford Harbour
3800 Battersea Dr, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$969
950 sqft
Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1266 sqft
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fairfield County area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH