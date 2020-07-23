/
/
franklin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
394 Apartments for rent in Franklin County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
29 Units Available
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Little Turtle
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Livingston - McNaughten
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
2 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
3 Units Available
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
$
35 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1198 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
48 Units Available
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$920
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$906
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Greenbriar Farm
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Tuttle
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$913
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1210 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLocated in the Tuttle Crossing area of Dublin, Ohio, Strathmoor Apartments & Townhomes, a new Edwards Community, features the area’s most unique living experience, combining upscale urban contemporary
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Dexter Falls
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$924
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Dexter Falls
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1564 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Tuttle
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,003
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Tuttle West
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Weinland Park
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,214
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Tuttle
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1284 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
756 sqft
A new concept in affordable apartment living. Designed to be a home, not just another place to live. You'll have all the features you want at an affordable price when you choose Gateway Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Stonebridge
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin County area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna have apartments for rent.
