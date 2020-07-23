190 Apartments for rent in Lake County, OH📍
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
38 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
30 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 22 at 11:17 PM
9 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
30 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
21 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,090
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1524 sqft
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
5 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30901 Lakeshore Blvd.
30901 Lake Shore Blvd, Willowick, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
660 sqft
Shoregate Towers - Property Id: 258767 Gorgeous lake front apartment community with breath-taking views. We have recently remodeled apartment homes available with luxury vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, fixtures,kitchens and baths.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
37849 Second Street 1 Lower
37849 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
Unit 1 Lower Available 08/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Willoughby - Property Id: 64486 OPEN HOUSE Saturday, July 25th, between 12:30-1:30pm Available August 1, 2020 No Private Showings.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Greenfield Ln
511 Greenfield Lane, Painesville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Get similar properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38330 North Lane
38330 North Lane, Willoughby, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1077 sqft
Home For Sale Not For Rent No Credit Check Loan - 38330 North Lane Willoughby, OH 44094 For Sale $49,000 OWNER FINANCE With a down payment of $4500 your payments would be about $380 a month, HOA fee $150 WE WILL MAKE YOU A DIRECT NO CREDIT
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5950 Andrews Rd
5950 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft² - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
11216 Sire Ct
11216 Sire Ct, Lake County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ranch with Open Floor Plan. Features over 2000 sq.ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Full basement with over 2000 sq.ft. of endless possibilities. This Ranch is a must see and has a scheduled finish date of July 2020.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Athens Dr
20 Athens Drive, Lake County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Darling two bedroom home located on dead end street. Home is in rear of another home on property. One car garage. Rent plus utilities. Security deposit one month rent. 12 month lease.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1741 Blase Nemeth Rd
1741 Blase Nemeth Rd, Lake County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1229 sqft
Move-In Ready Apartment! End Unit. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Vaulted Ceiling over Great Room. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master Suite with private full bathroom. Front bedroom has door to 2nd full bathroom.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
802 North Ave
802 North Avenue, Painesville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
228 East Prospect Street - 228
228 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
234 East Prospect - 234
234 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
37941 Euclid Ave
37941 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Downtown Willoughby 1 Year Lease (2 years no rent increase guarantee) First Floor Apartment in a Century Home No Pets Application/Processing ($15 Fee) Credit/Background Check ($35 Fee) Pictures Coming Soon Amenities: - Parking -
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
238 East Prospect Street - 238
238 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5966 Andrews Rd
5966 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
Results within 1 mile of Lake County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1396 E. 264th Street
1396 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bed 2 full bath - Updated Ranch with HUGE Finished Basement!! - Available now is this single story, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family ranch located just minutes away from local schools, industrial parks including the new Amazon Distribution
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Euclid
27051 Shirley Ave
27051 Shirley Avenue, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1442 sqft
27051 Shirley, Euclid - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 1 bath Cape Cod with new carpet, fresh paint andnatural lighting in living room! (RLNE2769733)
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Euclid
595 Sycamore Dr
595 Sycamore Drive, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
Sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, updated ranch in Euclid subdivision! This home features 1,700 sqft of living space and includes central air! Newer appliances in the kitchen and hardwood floors throughout living room.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Lake County area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and Notre Dame College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cleveland, Akron, Parma, Shaker Heights, and Lakewood have apartments for rent.
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHWilloughby Hills, OHPainesville, OHMayfield, OHEuclid, OHWilloughby, OHSouth Euclid, OHLyndhurst, OHBeachwood, OHEast Cleveland, OHUniversity Heights, OHWarrensville Heights, OHSolon, OHGarfield Heights, OHMaple Heights, OHBedford, OHMacedonia, OHNorthfield, OH