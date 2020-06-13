227 Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH

So, you've made out of Columbus and discovered the nice little outskirts city of Westerville. Well, we have got the perfect renter's guide for you, with all the tricks and tips on living a city so family-oriented it was known as "The Dry Capital of the World".

Come on, you moonshiners, and drive on over the hill to Westerville because the dry season is over! That's right, after more than 70 years, you can finally get a beer with your pizza in Uptown Westerville. You can also peruse through a number of local shops and boutiques in the town center, as well as the quaint little shops lining State Street. Not a shopper or a drinker? Well then head on over to the Westerville Community Center for 96,000 square feet of gymnasium that includes a track, a pool, a climbing wall, and other great activities. Or, you can check out the Hoover Dam (the lesser-known one) and hang out on the lake with the Westerville Crew, as well as the sailing teams from Ohio State University and Denison University.

This little city has a nice selection of apartments for rent. From apartment complexes to single-family homes, rowhouses and townhomes, you’ve got plenty of options. Apartment rental rates range from $600 to over $2,000 in Westerville, depending on size and luxury.

When it comes to amenities, apartments here have the whole shebang. Saunas, pools, Jacuzzis, fitness centers, tennis courts, and laundry facilities are very common. Apartments with a fireplace and washer and dryer hookups are not hard to come by, either. And, with all the scenic surroundings, you won't have much difficulty finding a place with good views. There are also corporate and furnished apartments for rent available, and some are even fashioned with a cool modern design.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment? Well, you’re in luck. Westerville is one of the few cities with apartment rentals that allow larger dogs. Yep, you can bring along up to 90 pounds of dog with you, although breed restrictions may apply.

So, that's the Westerville story. Now it’s time to go find that perfect property. Good luck on the apartment hunt!

-By Katy Comal