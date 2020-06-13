/
22 Apartments for rent in Batavia, OH📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$919
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.
Results within 5 miles of Batavia
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1399 sqft
This charming community allows individuals to ensure single-story apartment living with benefits such as a private, attached garage. On-site amenities include lots of green space and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free homes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1418 Twin Spires Drive
1418 Twin Spires Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bed, 2 bath with laundry room off of foyer. Lower level condo with walkout patio to beautiful wooded view! Pool, water, trails, fitness center use included in rent. Short term, 6 months available at $1300/mo. Dogs ok.
Results within 10 miles of Batavia
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Avalon at the Pointe
4380 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,002
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1008 sqft
Great central Cincinnati location close to shops and restaurants. Community has a 24-hour gym, bike storage, coffee bar, pool and dog park. Newly constructed units have hardwood floors and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Forestville
12 Units Available
Village of Coldstream
998 Meadowland Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1252 sqft
A short drive from I-275 and Veterans Park. Apartments feature a deck or private patio, carpet, carriage lights and lots of closet space. Community includes a courtyard, a pool and a sand volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Mulberry
Contact for Availability
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mulberry
6 Units Available
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Waterbury
4140 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterbury Apartments strives to provide you with the comforts of home that you want, with a price that you will love. Our one, and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
Forestville
4 Units Available
Immaculate Townhomes
1277 Immaculate Lane, Forestville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Immaculate Townhomes in Forestville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Estates
2755 Ohio Highway 132, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
Richmond Estates is a beautifully maintained and professionally managed Manufactured Home Community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Cherry Grove
1 Unit Available
1525 Turquoise Drive
1525 Turquoise Drive, Cherry Grove, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1575 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath gorgeous home conveniently located in Summit Hills neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Day Heights
1 Unit Available
5703 Blue Spruce Drive
5703 Blue Spruce Drive, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Summerside
1 Unit Available
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Dry Run
1 Unit Available
2007 Knightsbridge Drive
2007 Knightsbridge Drive, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1508 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Milford
1 Unit Available
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.
1 of 16
Last updated December 13 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Quarter Horse Cir Loveland Oh 45140-2067
1500 Quarterhorse Circle, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2220 sqft
Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Batavia, the median rent is $710 for a studio, $828 for a 1-bedroom, $1,088 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,520 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Batavia, check out our monthly Batavia Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Batavia area include University of Cincinnati-Clermont College, Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Batavia from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.
