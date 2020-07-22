/
muskingum county
14 Apartments for rent in Muskingum County, OH📍
Sandhurst
3139 Sandhurst Drive, Zanesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$729
931 sqft
This community of low-rise apartments offers a tranquil place to live, in the quiet neighborhood of Zanesville, Ohio. Enjoy the views of the beautiful scenery from your private patio or balcony.
3450 Sarel Ln
3450 Sarel Ln, North Zanesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Extra nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with an attached 2 car garage. Rent includes trash. No smoking, no pets.
1604 Maple
1604 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
All New Furnished Apartment , North End close to Hospital and shopping
1645 Pine St
1645 Pine Street, Zanesville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1231 sqft
Nice clean 3 bdrm. 1 1/2 bath home with washer and dryer hook ups. 2 bdrms. and full bath on first flr., 3rd bedroom and 1/2 bath on the second flr. 900 a month 900 deposit, no pets, no smoking, patio area w/privacy fencing.
4110 West Pike
4110 West Pike, Muskingum County, OH
Studio
$1,200
Great location, close to I70 and schools. Ready to start your business. 2 Restrooms, walk in freezer, sinks. Drive up window. Would make a great pizza shop, ice cream shop, etc.
1978 Maple Ave
1978 Maple Avenue, Zanesville, OH
Studio
$2,000
1350 sqft
Prime location on Maple Avenue. Retail or office space, parking lot with 12 spaces. Formerly Parker Dental office.
8540 East Pike
8540 East Pike, Muskingum County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
Warehouse - $5000 per month 1 yr lease required, $5000 deposit - triple net
969 Linden Ave
969 Linden Avenue, Zanesville, OH
Studio
$1,450
2300 sqft
Wonderful retail space. Located in Strip Mall with ample parking. Large open area with private offices.
223 Washington St
223 Washington Street, Zanesville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1680 sqft
Nice sized 3 bdrms. home w/convenient second flr. laundry, living room, formal dining, kitchen on first flr., full basement w/2nd bath, close to downtown amenities. $750 Deposit and $35 application fee. no section 8
59244 Claysville
59244 Claysville Road, Guernsey County, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom camper with all utilities included in a quiet wooded setting. Conveniently located and ready to move in. This is camper #3
53764 Spencer Rd.
53764 Spencer Road, Guernsey County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$700
Farm House - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farm house located out in the country with a beautiful setting and view. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3858018)
1501 Morton Ave
1501 Morton Ave, Cambridge, OH
Studio
$8,000
38000 sqft
Big commercial building and another building both total approx 38,000 ST. Foyer & office are with private bathroom. 3 men & women restrooms. 5 loading docks. 6 warehouses total. 3 phase. 480 transformer.
5748 Glenn Hwy
5748 John Glenn Highway, Guernsey County, OH
Studio
$4,800
5163 sqft
Nice office building. Has 7 private offices. Big reception area. Mens & ladies bathroom. 1 full bath & 1/2 bath. Full kitchen 24 x 40 building for storage or safety meetings.
Alexander Yard
625 Center Street, New Lexington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$520
860 sqft
With a clubhouse, picnic area, and more, Alexander Yard has something for everyone to live an active, social lifestyle. This community offers 2-bedroom apartments with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, and patios.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Muskingum County area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Westerville, Gahanna, Reynoldsburg, and Newark have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHWooster, OHCanton, OHPickerington, OH
Mansfield, OHNew Albany, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHGroveport, OHOrrville, OH