pataskala
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
79 Apartments for rent in Pataskala, OH📍
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1266 sqft
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 Unit Available
Roxford Village
124 Coors Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1142 sqft
Welcome to Roxford Village. Enjoy city living in this community.
1 Unit Available
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.
1 Unit Available
14173 Cleveland Rd SW
14173 Cleveland Road Southwest, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled Kitchen, Large Double lot, fenced in yard. 2 Car garage. Master Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms and loft upstairs. Available July 1, 2020 (RLNE5849442)
1 Unit Available
1232 Foor Blvd
1232 Foor Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3388 sqft
YOUTUBE (https://youtu.be/PhysJXmoCY0) Nearly brand new! Massive 5BR, 3.5BA, 3388sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Pataskala
East Broad
Contact for Availability
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
East Broad
1 Unit Available
42 Hallowell Drive
42 Hallowell, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1173 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury apartment with attached two-car garage and private outdoor patio! Open, bright, cathedral ceilings, separate dining area and large bedrooms. Generous storage space and washer/dryer connections.
Results within 5 miles of Pataskala
Olde Orchard
5 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
7 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$966
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Central College
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
1 Unit Available
5425 Snider Loop
5425 Snider Loop, New Albany, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
3883 sqft
5425 Snider Loop Available 07/15/20 New Albany Schools Executive Lease in The Enclave. - Pristine home on a large lot in prestigious New Albany schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
2865 Chatsworth Way
2865 Chatsworth Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2865 Chatsworth Way - Property Id: 300788 Must See! Schedule your showing today! Enjoy the beautiful large fenced yard, or the screened porch any time of day.
Olde Orchard
1 Unit Available
6168 Stornoway Rd S
6168 Stornaway Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1320 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Condo for rent near Mount Carmel East - Property Id: 300267 McNaughten Commons Condo, 2 bed rooms, reserved parking, laundry hook ups, fresh paint, new carpeting and fenced patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
East Broad
1 Unit Available
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.
1 Unit Available
12038 Woodstock Avenue
12038 Woodstock Avenue, Fairfield County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1892 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Pataskala
Central College
28 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Livingston - McNaughten
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,070
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Pataskala, the median rent is $668 for a studio, $789 for a 1-bedroom, $1,017 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,309 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pataskala, check out our monthly Pataskala Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pataskala area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pataskala from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.
