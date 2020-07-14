/
athens county
Last updated July 14 2020
33 Apartments for rent in Athens County, OH
17 Campbell St
17 Campbell St, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$455
1594 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 1,594 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, each with their own private bath. The open layout in the kitchen features all the counter space you'd need and the essentials: microwave, dishwasher, oven, and refrigerator.
3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L
3 Cardinal Ln, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
603 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments at Andover Court are perfect for a couple, grad students, or professionals! Conveniently located right off US-32, these apartments feel as though they are located in a
300 W State St - Unit G2, Athens, OH
300 West State Street, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
$400
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 2 Bedrooms Our two bedroom units at Westview are perfect for a couple friends, graduate students, or young professionals! Located in a secluded surrounding near Miller's Chicken, the bike path, and the West side dog
1 Pomeroy Rd - Unit B1
1 Pomeroy Road, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
$475
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 2 Bedrooms This unit is beautiful and well-maintained. Perfect for an undergraduate/graduate duo or young professional(s).
385 Richland Ave
385 Richland Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1040 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is located close to campus & surrounding businesses; It features a front and back patio with a large back yard, washer/dryer/dishwasher, big screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, and
4 Spring St - Unit A
4 Spring Street, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
380 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom This 1 bedroom is within walking distance to campus. The bathroom has just been renovated! Parking is very easy to find on this street. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
78 E State St - Unit A
78 East State Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms Uptown apartments, large living room, washer/dryer beautiful oak trim, off street parking available, and a great front porch! ** THIS CAN BE LEASED AS A 6 BEDROOM HOUSE** Please contact us for additional
186 W Washington St
186 West Washington Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
890 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Person x 3 Bedrooms This recently updated house is conveniently located on the West side of town and is very close to uptown & campus.
92 W Union St - Unit A
92 West Union Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1070 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This popular, well-maintained 3 bedroom apartment is just a block from Court St and features 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, central air/central heat, wrap-around bar area at kitchen, and 2 FREE parking
1000 E Canal St - Unit C5
1000 Canal Street, Nelsonville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$360
906 sqft
This spacious, two-story townhouse is in a great location in Nelsonville - just minutes walking distance to Hocking College! Perfect for Hocking College students or professionals.
120 N Congress St
120 North Congress Street, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$525
1552 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This spacious 4 bedroom house is in a great location and is super close to uptown! Features 2 full baths, a large living room and bar room, bonus room, washer/dryer, large yard, and FREE off-street parking.
9 W State St - Unit 1
9 West State Street, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1166 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This 3-bedroom apartments is roomy! It's located in a great location uptown (above Souvlaki's)! It has a large front balcony overlooking the street as well as a back balcony.
14 First St
14 1st Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
884 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This West side house is located within walking distance to uptown and is nestled in a quiet neighborhood.
127 W State St
127 West State Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$500
2028 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms One of our largest houses! This amazing, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to live close to uptown and Ohio University campus.
116 Grosvenor St
116 Grosvenor Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$525
1248 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This rental is in an awesome location! It sits on a quiet street and is vert close to uptown! The house features 2 full bathrooms, hardwood flooring, large bedrooms, a great front porch and back deck, a
71 S May Ave
71 South May Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1176 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This spacious house is located on the East side of town and features a huge backyard, beautiful oak trim cabinets, ceramic-tiled floor in the kitchen and entryway, dishwasher, new carpet, a nice front porch
85 N Lancaster St
85 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1528 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This beautiful, classic Athens house is just a quick walk to campus and uptown and features a 1 1/2 baths, central air/heat, plenty of free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer, and an amazing
65 Franklin Ave
65 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$500
1760 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This huge home is located on one of Athens most popular streets and is just a quick walk to Ohio University campus & uptown Athens.
15 S High St - Unit A
15 South High Street, Athens, OH
7 Bedrooms
$550
2269 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 7 Bedrooms This 7 bedroom apartment is two floors and features a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, hardwood flooring, a nice front porch, on-site laundry facility, new dishwasher, and a huge
40 E State St - Unit A
40 E State St, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$600
1347 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This awesome two-story apartment features hardwood flooring, a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher, and a
115 N Lancaster St
115 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$435
1444 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms This huge, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of students! It is located within walking distance to Ohio University campus & Court Street and has tons of great amenities.
45 Mound St
45 Mound Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1092 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This cozy 3-bedroom house is just a short walk from campus and uptown. Amenities include a washer and dryer, a large yard, and a spacious front porch! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
48 Moore St
48 Moore Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1336 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This large, well-maintained 3-bedroom house is located off West Union and features free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, new carpet, washer/dryer, a balcony off one of the bedrooms, and an extra storage
103 Franklin Ave
103 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$450
997 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is in a great location – close to uptown! 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, large kitchen including a dishwasher, and a great front porch! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
