Last updated June 13 2020

291 Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
The Greyson
4460 Mountain Laurel Drive, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
With access to world-class amenities and a prime location just minutes from the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, our beautifully designed apartments give residents the best of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$976
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents have a fire pit and pool to relax at, or they can work up a sweat at the 24-hour gym this. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Clover Groff Natural Area is nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Tuttle West
12 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mill Run
5 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3609 Sparrow Ct.
3609 Sparrow Ct, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,397
4226 sqft
Elegant 4 bedroom 5.5 bathroom Home For Rent @ Heritage Preserve in Hilliard Schools!! - Welcome home to this stunning newer build in the Heritage Preserve Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 5.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3542 Patcon Way
3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473 This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2362 sqft
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Tuttle West
1 Unit Available
5115 Vinings Blvd.
5115 Vinings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1537 sqft
Available Soon and no pets allowed - This Spacious rental townhome includes three bedrooms with a nice master bathroom and decently sized closets. It includes two full bathrooms upstairs and one-half bathroom on the entry-level.
Results within 1 mile of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Tuttle West
6 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,139
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Tuttle
17 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$854
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Dexter Falls
13 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$957
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Dexter Falls
8 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Tuttle
12 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Tuttle West
Contact for Availability
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hilliard Green
6 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Sweetwater
4 Units Available
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Tuttle
9 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Tuttle
10 Units Available
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1284 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Shannon Heights
12 Units Available
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$699
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.

Median Rent in Hilliard

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hilliard is $743, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $958.
Studio
$628
1 Bed
$743
2 Beds
$958
3+ Beds
$1,232
City GuideHilliard
"With my maps and my beautiful charts / I dream of Columbus /And there's peace in a traveling heart" (- Mary Black)

As you step out of your car after a long day of hard work in the big city of Columbus, it's nice to know Hilliard, Ohio is there for you. Sure, the skyline off in the distance may remind you of work, but the only major highway to obstruct your tranquility is I-270. Finding an apartment for rent in Hilliard really isn't that hard to do, either.

Living in Hilliard

The city of Hilliard, located in Franklin County, is home to more than 28,400 people. It is a large suburb of Columbus and is made up of about 13 square miles. This mostly residential area has plenty of shopping options and a few larger companies, but is mostly all about enjoying life, and battling a rather short commute into work.

Neighborhoods in Hilliard

The city itself only has one neighborhood designation. Most of Hilliard is a moderately sized town with residential streets. However, there are pockets of apartments in Hilliard as well as some areas with mostly condos for rent. Consider the region of the city right for you before looking at homes for rent here.

North Columbus: This is the only truly distinct neighborhood in Hilliard. It is a complete combination of commercial and residential living. Mostly a moderately priced area, it is possible to find highly affordable homes here. It is also very near to Columbus (hence it's name!). This makes it an ideal place to call home if you are looking for a short commute into the city. You will find condo rentals, houses for rent, duplexes for rent, as well as numerous apartments, including a few high-rise apartment complexes here.

Life in Hilliard

Though it seems like your traditional small town, Hilliard is pretty well spread out making it possible to rent a home with a large backyard or one with numerous bedrooms. The commute into Columbus is about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the time of day and location.

Renting in Hilliard

If you are looking for rental property in Hilliard, it's a good idea to consider apartment rentals. Have a good credit score, and be sure to have proof of employment. About 19 percent of the properties in this city are rented. Of the thousands available, about 4 percent remain unoccupied at any given time. Most landlords do expect a reference or two as well as one to three months of a security deposit.

Will you find an apartment with utilities included in Hilliard? This is an option, though is less common for house rentals. Will you find the most modern apartment with incredible views? That may not be as possible in this small town.

June 2020 Hilliard Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hilliard Rent Report. Hilliard rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hilliard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hilliard rents decline sharply over the past month

Hilliard rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hilliard stand at $744 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Hilliard's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hilliard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Hilliard rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hilliard, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hilliard is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hilliard's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Hilliard.
    • While Hilliard's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hilliard than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hilliard.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    -0.1%
    1%
    Newark
    $620
    $790
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Dublin
    $940
    $1,220
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    0
    0.4%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0
    4.4%
    Reynoldsburg
    $760
    $980
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Grove City
    $860
    $1,110
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $960
    -1.3%
    0.7%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hilliard?
    In Hilliard, the median rent is $628 for a studio, $743 for a 1-bedroom, $958 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,232 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hilliard, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hilliard?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hilliard area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hilliard?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hilliard from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Gahanna, and Reynoldsburg.

