291 Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH📍
As you step out of your car after a long day of hard work in the big city of Columbus, it's nice to know Hilliard, Ohio is there for you. Sure, the skyline off in the distance may remind you of work, but the only major highway to obstruct your tranquility is I-270. Finding an apartment for rent in Hilliard really isn't that hard to do, either.
The city of Hilliard, located in Franklin County, is home to more than 28,400 people. It is a large suburb of Columbus and is made up of about 13 square miles. This mostly residential area has plenty of shopping options and a few larger companies, but is mostly all about enjoying life, and battling a rather short commute into work.
The city itself only has one neighborhood designation. Most of Hilliard is a moderately sized town with residential streets. However, there are pockets of apartments in Hilliard as well as some areas with mostly condos for rent. Consider the region of the city right for you before looking at homes for rent here.
North Columbus: This is the only truly distinct neighborhood in Hilliard. It is a complete combination of commercial and residential living. Mostly a moderately priced area, it is possible to find highly affordable homes here. It is also very near to Columbus (hence it's name!). This makes it an ideal place to call home if you are looking for a short commute into the city. You will find condo rentals, houses for rent, duplexes for rent, as well as numerous apartments, including a few high-rise apartment complexes here.
Though it seems like your traditional small town, Hilliard is pretty well spread out making it possible to rent a home with a large backyard or one with numerous bedrooms. The commute into Columbus is about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the time of day and location.
If you are looking for rental property in Hilliard, it's a good idea to consider apartment rentals. Have a good credit score, and be sure to have proof of employment. About 19 percent of the properties in this city are rented. Of the thousands available, about 4 percent remain unoccupied at any given time. Most landlords do expect a reference or two as well as one to three months of a security deposit.
Will you find an apartment with utilities included in Hilliard? This is an option, though is less common for house rentals. Will you find the most modern apartment with incredible views? That may not be as possible in this small town.
June 2020 Hilliard Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hilliard Rent Report. Hilliard rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hilliard rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Hilliard rents decline sharply over the past month
Hilliard rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hilliard stand at $744 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Hilliard's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Ohio
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hilliard, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
- Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).
Hilliard rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Hilliard, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hilliard is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Hilliard's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Hilliard.
- While Hilliard's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hilliard than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hilliard.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.