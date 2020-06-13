196 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH

Neighborhood Breakdown

Cleveland is divided into three main areas: downtown, East of the Cuyahoga River, and West of the Cuyahoga River.

Downtown is centered around Public Square and made up of a range of districts, including The Flats, the Warehouse District, the Quadrangle District, the Civic Center, the Erieview District, the Gateway District, the Theater District, the North Coast District, and University Circle.

The Flats This neighborhood comprises both the east and west banks of the Cuyahoga River. Originally industrial, it is now the hot spot for nightlife and luxury apartments. Warehouse conversions are extremely popular, with ceiling-high windows overlooking downtown Cleveland and the great ships of Lake Erie.

Warehouse District Yoga people, dog people and business people are the scene in this industrial neighborhood. Here, you can look down from your warehouse apartment and see the Public Square, Lake Erie, neighborhood watering holes, and the Adultmart, adding a little forbidden color to the view.

Quadrangle District This neighborhood is home to both Cleveland State University and a Cuyahoga County Community College campus. Add a hospital and a few live-work factories and you’ve got a dynamic community of students, doctors, and artists.

Erieview District Also known as the financial district, this neighborhood is the heart of Cleveland’s offices and financial institutions, as well as the Galleria. This is the big mall in town, meaning there will be a lot of events, restaurants, and shopping areas to fill your day. Unfortunately, however, the apartment scene is pretty scarce, so unless you’re willing to part with an arm and a leg, we suggest you search a little further away.

Gateway District Also known as “Millionaire’s Row,” this historic neighborhood is known for its prestige. It is home to internationally famous-for-being-filthy-rich names, such as Rockefeller. There is an extravagant and historic mall, as well as plenty of entertainment along East 4th Street and Euclid Avenue. Public parking is free for up to one hour… I guess that’s how long they think it takes to empty your pockets here. Keep in mind that this neighborhood has its name for a reason, so expect to pay a pretty penny if you’re looking to rent here.

Theater District A theater-lover’s delight, this neighborhood boasts Playhouse Square, home to the many Broadway shows, Shakespearean plays, and operas of Cleveland. It is also a thriving neighborhood for technology students, as there are plenty of local companies partnering with regional universities.

North Coast District This district sits on the shores of Lake Erie, fishing for tourists with its Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center, and the Cleveland Browns Stadium. The few apartments available here are absolutely luxurious, which fits with the whole upscale-touristy-condominium vibe.

East of the Cuyahoga River is home to some of Cleveland’s most popular neighborhoods. There is a large population of students, young professionals, and creatives. Migrations of this creative class have spurred the transformation of old industrial buildings into live-work loft spaces for artists, as well as other new developments. However, it can still be a tough area when considering your commute.

University Circle Home to Western Reserve University, this neighborhood is full of students and artists. Wade Park and the Botanical Gardens are a huge bonus for those who yearn a little nature in their lives. Many residents participate in the “yoga in the park” and stroll the neighborhood for eclectic eats and hidden art galleries. Unfortunately, the prices aren’t as down to Earth as most of the activities featured here.

Fairfax Quiet and humble, the character of this neighborhood is as unique as its architecture. The area is also chock-full of historic churches, some of the oldest in the United States, so look no further if you’re into that.

Buckeye-Shaker There’s a lot going on at Shaker Square, which is wonderfully walkable. There are also plenty of museums, antique shops, and a great farmer’s market for all you organic types out there. It’s a neighborhood with plenty to do.

Little Italy This small, urban neighborhood is rich in culture and abundant in amazing pizzarias. Its proximity to University Circle attracts many college students who mix quite comically with old Italians and medical staff from the nearby hospital. There is neighborhood co-op grocer, art walk, pay-as-you-go art classes, museums, pubs, and the annual Assumption Festival. The festival (which falls on August 15) is a celebration of the Virgin Mary’s assumption into Heaven; so don’t break out the Mardi Gras beads. Even then, you’ll be still be hard pressed to have a bad time among the carnival games, rides, and –our personal favorite- fireworks!

Collinwood Ever seen “Welcome to Collinwood”? This neighborhood is currently going through a revival complete with art galleries and an indie music scene. You won’t find any typical apartment complexes here, but there are plenty of renovated old homes converted into fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, and so on.