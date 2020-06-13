Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

196 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, OH

Buckeye Shaker
University Circle
Hough
Ohio City
Edgewater
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Civic Center
35 Units Available
The Standard
99 W Saint Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,330
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1123 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with open-concept layouts and gourmet kitchens. The community is located just minutes away from Highway 2 and public transportation for easy commuting into downtown Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
Gateway District
17 Units Available
The Osborn
1001 Huron Road East, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1623 sqft
Welcome to Huron Square & The Osborn Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway District
47 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$850
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
University Circle
3 Units Available
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
Gateway District
17 Units Available
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huron Square in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Warehouse District
28 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Buckeye - Shaker
4 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$752
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Warehouse District
48 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Detroit - Shoreway
9 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Circle
4 Units Available
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
Built in 1909, Parkside Dwellings is a designated Cleveland landmark. Our studio and one bedroom apartments boast a creative mixture of modern and urban designs set on a historic backdrop of architectural character.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:27pm
University Circle
6 Units Available
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Euclid - Green
16 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
5 Units Available
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious loft-style suites situated in a historic building in the heart of the Warehouse District. Suites offer spectacular views of downtown Cleveland and the Cuyahoga River. Select suites feature private balconies and 30-foot high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:40am
Downtown
5 Units Available
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
The Creswell is a historical building re-imagined for modern city life.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:18am
Gateway District
6 Units Available
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1230 sqft
Facetime tours available! Constructed in 1924, the Seasons at Perk Park is a downtown cleveland converted 4-story building that was was predominately office and retail use throughout its history.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 08:34am
Gateway District
2 Units Available
The Ivory on Euclid
1030 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Facetime tours available! 1&2 BEDROOM SUITES A modernized Cleveland heirloom in the historic Euclid and Ninth business epicenter. Just a stone’s throw away from the nation’s second largest theatre district.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 08:16am
$
Gateway District
8 Units Available
The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Facetime tours available! Welcome to the warmth and modern luxury of The Schofield Residences. Designed and built by Levi T.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
University Circle
6 Units Available
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$804
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been

Median Rent in Cleveland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cleveland is $626, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $780.
Studio
$523
1 Bed
$626
2 Beds
$780
3+ Beds
$1,026
City GuideCleveland
"All the little kids growing up on the skids are goin' "Cleveland rocks, Cleveland rocks" / Jumpin' gene genies, moody james deanies goin'... / Cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks, cleveland rocks!" (-Ian Hunter, "Cleveland Rocks")

No single apartment can live up to everyone’s standards of convenience, culture, location and fun. Let the phrase “too good to be true” guide your Cleveland apartment search until you find a place that makes you fall head-over-heals in love. Then you don’t mind the imperfections. Love it or leave it, baby!

Hershey Children's Garden at the Botanical Gardens

Butterfly at the Costa Rican Glasshouse in the Cleveland Botanical Gardens

Questions for your apartment quest:

Where can I walk?

Cleveland is one of the most walkable cities in America. Many apartments are strategically located near business districts, universities, bar scenes, artsy streets, or wonderful parks for summertime picnics and wintertime sledding. Play your cards right and you’ll have more convenient destinations than you can shake a walking stick at.

How long will it take to get to work?

Cleveland gets some pretty bad traffic, especially between University Circle and downtown. New projects have backed up the roads that cross the river, and when the I-90 Bridge goes under construction, the city will be having major traffic pains. Consider taking the Rapid, Cleveland’s mass transit rail.

Is parking included?

Many Cleveland apartments will have an extra charge for either indoor or outdoor parking. This cost runs up to $150 per month in the trendier luxury apartments and lofts around the entertainment districts. Others will include parking in the listed rent price.

Is there pest control?

Just because there aren’t any roaches or mice while you are getting the tour, doesn’t mean they aren’t there. Even people with OCD will see the occasional rodent. That’s just how it goes in industrial cities. So make sure to ask how bad these infestations get and what the pest policy is. If your apartment complex doesn’t have a service, then you had better add the price of an exterminator onto your potential rent.

Neighborhood Breakdown

Cleveland is divided into three main areas: downtown, East of the Cuyahoga River, and West of the Cuyahoga River.

Downtown is centered around Public Square and made up of a range of districts, including The Flats, the Warehouse District, the Quadrangle District, the Civic Center, the Erieview District, the Gateway District, the Theater District, the North Coast District, and University Circle.

The Flats This neighborhood comprises both the east and west banks of the Cuyahoga River. Originally industrial, it is now the hot spot for nightlife and luxury apartments. Warehouse conversions are extremely popular, with ceiling-high windows overlooking downtown Cleveland and the great ships of Lake Erie.

Warehouse District Yoga people, dog people and business people are the scene in this industrial neighborhood. Here, you can look down from your warehouse apartment and see the Public Square, Lake Erie, neighborhood watering holes, and the Adultmart, adding a little forbidden color to the view.

Quadrangle District This neighborhood is home to both Cleveland State University and a Cuyahoga County Community College campus. Add a hospital and a few live-work factories and you’ve got a dynamic community of students, doctors, and artists.

Erieview District Also known as the financial district, this neighborhood is the heart of Cleveland’s offices and financial institutions, as well as the Galleria. This is the big mall in town, meaning there will be a lot of events, restaurants, and shopping areas to fill your day. Unfortunately, however, the apartment scene is pretty scarce, so unless you’re willing to part with an arm and a leg, we suggest you search a little further away.

Gateway District Also known as “Millionaire’s Row,” this historic neighborhood is known for its prestige. It is home to internationally famous-for-being-filthy-rich names, such as Rockefeller. There is an extravagant and historic mall, as well as plenty of entertainment along East 4th Street and Euclid Avenue. Public parking is free for up to one hour… I guess that’s how long they think it takes to empty your pockets here. Keep in mind that this neighborhood has its name for a reason, so expect to pay a pretty penny if you’re looking to rent here.

Theater District A theater-lover’s delight, this neighborhood boasts Playhouse Square, home to the many Broadway shows, Shakespearean plays, and operas of Cleveland. It is also a thriving neighborhood for technology students, as there are plenty of local companies partnering with regional universities.

North Coast District This district sits on the shores of Lake Erie, fishing for tourists with its Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center, and the Cleveland Browns Stadium. The few apartments available here are absolutely luxurious, which fits with the whole upscale-touristy-condominium vibe.

East of the Cuyahoga River is home to some of Cleveland’s most popular neighborhoods. There is a large population of students, young professionals, and creatives. Migrations of this creative class have spurred the transformation of old industrial buildings into live-work loft spaces for artists, as well as other new developments. However, it can still be a tough area when considering your commute.

University Circle Home to Western Reserve University, this neighborhood is full of students and artists. Wade Park and the Botanical Gardens are a huge bonus for those who yearn a little nature in their lives. Many residents participate in the “yoga in the park” and stroll the neighborhood for eclectic eats and hidden art galleries. Unfortunately, the prices aren’t as down to Earth as most of the activities featured here.

Fairfax Quiet and humble, the character of this neighborhood is as unique as its architecture. The area is also chock-full of historic churches, some of the oldest in the United States, so look no further if you’re into that.

Buckeye-Shaker There’s a lot going on at Shaker Square, which is wonderfully walkable. There are also plenty of museums, antique shops, and a great farmer’s market for all you organic types out there. It’s a neighborhood with plenty to do.

Little Italy This small, urban neighborhood is rich in culture and abundant in amazing pizzarias. Its proximity to University Circle attracts many college students who mix quite comically with old Italians and medical staff from the nearby hospital. There is neighborhood co-op grocer, art walk, pay-as-you-go art classes, museums, pubs, and the annual Assumption Festival. The festival (which falls on August 15) is a celebration of the Virgin Mary’s assumption into Heaven; so don’t break out the Mardi Gras beads. Even then, you’ll be still be hard pressed to have a bad time among the carnival games, rides, and –our personal favorite- fireworks!

Collinwood Ever seen “Welcome to Collinwood”? This neighborhood is currently going through a revival complete with art galleries and an indie music scene. You won’t find any typical apartment complexes here, but there are plenty of renovated old homes converted into fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, and so on.

On the other hand...

West of the Cuyahoga River, you will find some older, established neighborhoods as well as another revival happening in the neighborhoods of Detroit-Shoreway, Ohio City, Tremont, and Edgewater.

Detroit-Shoreway This neighborhood is a retail hub with all the great spots at Gordon Square and along Detroit Avenue. There is also a theater revolution taking place, with a new building for the Near West Theatre and renovations to the Cleveland Public Theater complex. Additionally, the city plans to renovate treasured shops, bury utility lines, and rebuild the West Shoreway access, a boulevard that allows Detroit-Shoreway access to the lake.

Ohio City O.C. is home to the West Side Market, the oldest market in the city, and the Great Lakes Brewing Company, the oldest microbrewery in the state. But, there are some wonderful new things happening as well. Insanely-fabulous apartments born out of old homes and industrial spaces are springing up. Plus, there are tons of great restaurants, bars, shopping, and a monthly art walk. The area is extremely walk friendly during the day (big surprise there, right?). At night, however, you should make sure to take your walks among a group of friends. Just keep your street wits up and all is good in the hood.

Tremont A music loving, artsy pub-hopper who picks a hookah bar over a sports bar any day will feel a strong sense of community here.

Edgewater Super nice, easily walkable andf great for both you and your car, this neighborhood is located a little further west on Lake Erie. There’s not as much of an art scene, but there are plenty of local treasures like little old diners and Edgewater Park. There’s also plenty of parking, a rare luxury in Cleveland.

West Park This is the suburban hideaway for Cleveland’s stable, conservative families. Adorable bungalows and mini-mansions line the streets, and the few apartments located in this area are “walk-ups” and townhomes. After all, these are the suburbs.

Renter’s Blessing

May this guide turn your struggle for the perfect apartment into a short, sweet salvation. With any luck, you’ll be hopping around downtown like Drew Carey singing “Cleveland Rocks!” in no time.

-By Katy Comal

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Cleveland’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Cleveland renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...

View full Cleveland Renter Survey

Here’s how Cleveland ranks on:

C
Overall satisfaction
D
Safety and crime rate
C
Jobs and career opportunities
B
Recreational activities
A-
Affordability
C
Quality of schools
B+
Social Life
C
Weather
B-
Commute time
B
State and local taxes
A
Public transit
B
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Cleveland’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Cleveland renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received average scores."

Key Findings in Cleveland include the following:

  • Cleveland renters gave their city a C overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Cleveland were affordability (A-) and public transit (A).
  • The areas of concern to Cleveland renters are quality of local schools (C), jobs and career opportunities (C), weather (C) and safety and low crime (D).
  • Cleveland millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C+.
  • Cleveland did relatively poorly compared to other Rust Belt cities like Milwaukee (B-) and Pittsburgh (B+), but earned higher marks than Detroit (F), Dayton (F) and Buffalo (F).
  • Cleveland earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide, including Aurora, Sacramento and Albuquerque, which also received C scores.
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "Cleveland is on the rise. The community is close and no one is happier than Cleveland when the sun comes out." -Julie O.
  • "I love that Cleveland is growing and becoming much more exciting and popular. It’s extremely affordable and there’s so much going on in the city." -Sarah B.
  • "I do not like the weather here, but I do like that I feel safe." -Michelle P.
  • "Cleveland has great restaurants and bars, but not much in the way of economic growth or career opportunities yet." -Laura D.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cleveland?
In Cleveland, the median rent is $523 for a studio, $626 for a 1-bedroom, $780 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,026 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cleveland, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Cleveland?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Cleveland include Buckeye Shaker, University Circle, Hough, Ohio City, and Edgewater.
How pet-friendly is Cleveland?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Cleveland received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Cleveland?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Cleveland received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Cleveland?
Cleveland renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Cleveland did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Cleveland?
Cleveland renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Cleveland did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cleveland?
Some of the colleges located in the Cleveland area include Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College District, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cleveland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cleveland from include Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, North Royalton, and Strongsville.

