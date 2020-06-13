/
zanesville
8 Apartments for rent in Zanesville, OH📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Sandhurst
3139 Sandhurst Drive, Zanesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$729
931 sqft
This community of low-rise apartments offers a tranquil place to live, in the quiet neighborhood of Zanesville, Ohio. Enjoy the views of the beautiful scenery from your private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Maple
1604 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
All New Furnished Apartment , North End close to Hospital and shopping
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
969 Linden Ave
969 Linden Avenue, Zanesville, OH
Studio
$1,450
2300 sqft
Wonderful retail space. Located in Strip Mall with ample parking. Large open area with private offices.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1978 Maple Ave
1978 Maple Avenue, Zanesville, OH
Studio
$2,000
1350 sqft
Prime location on Maple Avenue. Retail or office space, parking lot with 12 spaces. Formerly Parker Dental office.
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
1 Unit Available
223 Washington St
223 Washington Street, Zanesville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1680 sqft
Nice sized 3 bdrms. home w/convenient second flr. laundry, living room, formal dining, kitchen on first flr., full basement w/2nd bath, close to downtown amenities. $750 Deposit and $35 application fee. no section 8
Results within 5 miles of Zanesville
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1108 Lent Rd
1108 Lent Road, Muskingum County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
Nice updated mobile home in the country. Minutes to South Zanesville, Route 40 and interstate access. Tenant responsible for upkeep of lawn. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4110 West Pike
4110 West Pike, Muskingum County, OH
Studio
$1,200
Great location, close to I70 and schools. Ready to start your business. 2 Restrooms, walk in freezer, sinks. Drive up window. Would make a great pizza shop, ice cream shop, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Zanesville
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
122 Short St
122 Short Street, Roseville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1810 sqft
Beautifully updated two story brick home with entry foyer, living room, formal dining room, kitchen with appliances, bedroom/den, mudroom/laundry with washer and dryer and full bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Zanesville rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
Some of the colleges located in the Zanesville area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Zanesville from include Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Newark, Wooster, and Pickerington.