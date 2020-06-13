203 Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH📍
Located just outside of Parma (which is just outside of Cleveland), Parma Heights is a sleepy Midwestern suburb that offers small town living near big city amenities. Want to live somewhere where not much goes on? Then Parma Heights is the place for you, since the real draw here is only its proximity to Cleveland. The town was founded in 1818, and since then its grown to be a spot where lots of Clevelanders rest their heads at night. Whether you commute into Cleveland daily or just want to live somewhere that is quiet, simple and plain, Parma Heights is the right spot for you.
Want to move to Parma Heights? You should come armed with some information and also some documents. When looking for a place, you should come with your ID, tax returns, pay stubs, bank statements, credit score, references, and cash. Usually, if you're renting you're going to be expected to pay at least three months' rent up front (or at the very least two) so don't be surprised when they ask you to shell out cash up front. Having all these things prepared and ready before you find your dream home can ensure you nab it before anyone else does.
The real estate in Parma Heights is half rented and half bought if you want to rent an apartment or house youll probably be able to find one. The vacancy rate is only around 5 percent. The good news is annual turnover of nearly 20 percent, so if you dont find something on your first try, youll probably find it on your second.
W Ridgewood Dr/Princeton Ct: The priciest neighborhood in Parma Heights, this is the place to go to search for studio apartments and larger flats. This is a peaceful place with good schools and parks. $$$$
City Center: Like to be in the middle of things? You're in luck. Parma Heights city center is one of the cheaper neighborhoods. $$
Parma Heights is so small it feels more like a neighborhood than a city. You'll get to know your neighbors and feel like you live in a safe and friendly place, so don't live here if you're trying to be anonymous. Parma Heights doesn't have too much of a nightlife or tourism scene, but it does have a bunch of restaurants so if you're hungry a lot, you'll be in luck here.
If youre craving something more exciting, Cleveland is a world-class town and its right next door. To get into Cleveland drive. Youre going to want to have your car to live here, because its a sprawling suburban area and no one really walks anywhere in the Midwest, anyway.