/
/
pickaway county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
83 Apartments for rent in Pickaway County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
2 Units Available
Apple Ridge
480 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$589
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apple Ridge Apartments is one of the most affordable pet friendly apartment communities in Circleville, but our amenities exceeds its value.
Results within 5 miles of Pickaway County
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Schirm Farm
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
5021 Grimm Drive
5021 Grimm Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2064 sqft
This 4- Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you go through the front door is a nice little sitting area. There is also a half bathroom on the main level.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10870 MAIN ST
10870 Main Street, Stoutsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Amanda Clear Creek School District!! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Amanda Clear Creek Schools! This beautiful home features a spacious, open layout with hardwood floors and many updated features throughout.
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5189 Macclellan Street N
5189 Macclellan St N, Obetz, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Beautiful Four bedroom home for rent and newly built.
Results within 10 miles of Pickaway County
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,060
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
2 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Stonebridge
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Vasser Village
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Winchester
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Waterford Harbour
3800 Battersea Dr, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$969
950 sqft
Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 10:17 AM
21 Units Available
Riverbend
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$726
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
9 Units Available
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$763
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Pickaway County area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHFairborn, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH