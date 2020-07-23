/
madison county
105 Apartments for rent in Madison County, OH📍
London Village
332 Muirwood Dr, London, OH
1 Bedroom
$649
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are centrally located between Dayton and Columbus. I-70 is just 4 miles from the property. You dont have to worry about mowing your grass or shoveling the drive way its done for you. Just come home and relax and do what you would like to do.
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Tuttle West
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLUXURY LIVING. THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE.The Orchard, an Edwards Community is a luxury apartment and townhome community where you can enjoy the relaxing lifestyle you deserve.
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,032
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,156
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
975 sqft
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Tuttle West
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Hilliard Summit
6373 Meadows Way, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Residents have a fire pit and pool to relax at, or they can work up a sweat at the 24-hour gym this. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Clover Groff Natural Area is nearby.
Tuttle West
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Tuttle West
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$973
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sweetwater
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$923
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$934
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Cross Creek
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Tuttle West
Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1329 sqft
These larger apartments offer an efficient design with two bathrooms, a den option, two-car attached garage, and large kitchen. Pet-friendly and smoke-free. No one above or next to you.
Tuttle West
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive
5278 Royal Arch Cascade Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In Dublin. This Spacious Property Offers Washer, Dryer Hook Ups. Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances: Fridge, Stove , Dishwasher, Microwave.
Westbrooke-Heritage
2800 Pheasant Field Dr
2800 Pheasant Field Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1729 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home - Classic 4-BR home in the Westbrooke neighborhood, with tree-lined streets & sidewalks for easy access to nearby school & parks.
Sweetwater
5903 Brookmont Drive
5903 Brookmont Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1364 sqft
5903 Brookmont Drive Available 09/17/20 Cute & Comfy 3 Bedroom Charmer in Hilliard!! - This bright, beautiful & airy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom boasts over 1350 square feet of updated living space.
Galloway Ridge
5955 Westbend Dr.
5955 Westbend Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1748 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms Single Family Home - Galloway, OH - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in Galloway Ridge. Southwestern School District. New Flooring throughout.
Summer Tree Terrace
71 North Main Street, Jeffersonville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$643
864 sqft
Summer Tree Terrace is a friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, clubhouse, playground, and more.
6918 Black Hawk Court
6918 Blackhawk Court, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2582 sqft
A Wonderful Home in a Fantastic Dublin Subdivision. Great Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 4 Bedrooms and a Finished Basement, Large Deck, Wonderful Traditional Floorplan with Home Office.
Tuttle West
5374 Elk River Drive
5374 Elk River Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Hayden's Crossing! Open concept with large great room with fireplace. Large 1st floor master suite with a large walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks, shower and soaking tub.
6273 Post Road
6273 Post Road, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2007 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedroom home with Two and a half Bathrooms, located in the City of Dublin is available for lease immediately.
Tuttle West
5038 Common Good Lane
5038 Common Good Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1759 sqft
Beautiful spacious condo. End Unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Master bedroom on first floor with it own full bath, cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan. Very spacious living room with gas fireplace, mantel and large bay window.
7684 Glanmore Court
7684 Glanmore Court, Dublin, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2410 sqft
BACKED TO BIG OPEN GREEN SPACE & PLAYGROUND. CUSTOM QUALITY BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT IN DUBLIN. HUGE VAULTED CEILING IN MASTER W/EXQUISITE VANITY AREA BAY DR. POURED BASEMENT WALLS. SUNKEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
