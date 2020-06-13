/
51 Apartments for rent in Brunswick, OH📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Clearbrooke Apartments
1426 Clearbrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$794
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1050 sqft
Clearbrooke Apartments is a must see! Nestled far back from the street on our own private drive, we offer the quality of life you deserve. Our spacious one and two bedroom suites are designed for a comfortable lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Results within 1 mile of Brunswick
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
4827 Grafton Rd
4827 Grafton Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
Fall in love with this like new, beautifully updated, two-bedroom, one and one-half bath, single-family townhouse with full basement, and a private patio.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
956 Pearl
956 Pearl Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1096 sqft
Location, Location, Location and I mean close to EVERYTHING!!!!! Owner looking for someone that will treat this home like their owned and take care of it and stay for a long time.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
20366 Tramore Ln
20366 Tramore Lane, Strongsville, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4939 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20366 Tramore Ln in Strongsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$713
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$877
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
842 sqft
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Pine Forest
14010 Pine Forest Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
Quiet residential community in a wooded setting close to I-77 and I-71. Pool with sundeck, parking garage and laundry facilities on-site. Heat and water included in the rent.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
910 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Oak Brook Gardens
13911 Oakbrook Dr, North Royalton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
Living at Oak Brook Gardens means a convenient location and a comfortable home. Residents can enjoy lounging on the sun deck beside the pool or walking in Mill Stream Run Reservation that is just minutes from the community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
17590 PARKSIDE DR
17590 Parkside Drive, North Royalton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854387)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
5266 Grafton Rd 17A
5266 Grafton Road, Medina County, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
Grafton - Property Id: 289926 Completely remodeled townhouse style 1Bdrm/1Bath apartment. BRAND NEW luxury vinyl flooring throughout, granite countertops, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom vanity.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
10900 Pearl Rd
10900 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
Studio
$750
718 sqft
Professional office space on first floor with handicap parking. Reception area with waiting room, 3 separate offices. Kitchenette, work station. Freshly painted and handicap bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Brunswick, the median rent is $604 for a studio, $723 for a 1-bedroom, $901 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,184 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brunswick, check out our monthly Brunswick Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Brunswick area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and North Central State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brunswick from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
