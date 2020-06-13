48 Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH📍
1 of 9
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 2
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 5
1 of 3
Thirty miles west of Cleveland, this little rust-belt city sits squarely on Lake Erie – well, it’s northern border does anyway. It is not – I repeat – NOT a suburb of Cleveland. It’s a city, with 64,000 Loranians to prove it. It’s not a big city by any stretch, it only takes up 24 square miles of Ohio real estate, but it’s a city in its own right. Since you’re moving here, let’s get you oriented.
While it isn’t a huge city with tons of choices, Lorain does offer townhouses, condos, and apartments sprinkled throughout. Rents are pretty cheap – between $425 to about $600 per month. Many allow pets, but plan on paying a non-refundable pet deposit and extra “pet rent” every month. Security deposits are downright affordable and some of the larger complexes offer move-in specials.
Local Loranians recommend the east side of town, across the bridge, or way out west and the southwest. Stay away from East 29th and far, far away from Globe Avenue. Central Lorain, around 17th and Reid is sketchy, but the area around Lakeview Park is cool.
Central Lorain
Downtown Lo-town is a cute little area with lots of old buildings. Scattered throughout you’ll find apartments above businesses. The only problem with living downtown is that, unlike other cities this size, there’s not a lot to do.
West Side
West Side Lorain has lots of newish townhouses. Check out the Hawthorne Avenue area, west of downtown – it’s one of the nice neighborhoods in the city, and located near the lake. You may also want to check out the way west area: south of Meister and west of Leavitt.
South Side
The south side is where you’ll find a lot of duplexes. These are relatively inexpensive and some have yards for the pooch. The best part of south Lorain is near E. 28th St.
East Side
Go across the bridge to get to the nicer parts of east Lorain. Here you’ll find neighborhoods convenient to the downtown area.
The 2011 unemployment rate for Lorain, Ohio sits at 7 percent, which isn’t too bad compared to other U.S. cities. So, your new neighbors will most likely be employed, but they’ll make less than other Ohioans. That’s probably because the chances are real good they never went to college. Graduates are in a substantial minority in Lorain.
This is a good city for the guys: there are far more women than men here. And, chances are, some of them are named Lorraine. For the stereotypical guy, one less important thing to remember. The median age in Lorain is 34, which is younger than the rest of Ohio, and almost half the folks are married.
If you’re a Republican I better warn you that living in Lorain will feel a bit like living on another planet: there are eight times as many Democrats as Republicans. Advice? Just like anywhere. Keep your political views well hidden when hanging out at the local bar with some of your steel-mill buds. Focus on the Cavs, Browns, and the Indians. Just don't root for LeBron.
The city of Lorain takes winter safety quite seriously, and they designate certain streets as “snow emergency routes.” You’ll need to get to know which streets these are so you avoid parking illegally on them when there’s 2 inches of snow expected.
Although Lorain’s crime rates have declined over the past three years, the overall rate remains high for a city of its size. Most crimes occur in the central part of the city, but, as in most cities, large or small, crime can happen anywhere. Yes, a little more so in Lorain than in Bel Air, just use your brain while meandering around... well, you know.
June 2020 Lorain Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Lorain Rent Report. Lorain rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lorain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Lorain Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Lorain Rent Report. Lorain rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lorain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Lorain rents increased slightly over the past month
Lorain rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lorain stand at $606 for a one-bedroom apartment and $755 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Lorain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Ohio
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lorain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
- Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).
Lorain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Lorain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lorain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Lorain's median two-bedroom rent of $755 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% increase in Lorain.
- While Lorain's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lorain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Lorain.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.