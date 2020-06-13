Apartment List
/
OH
/
lorain
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH

📍
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 6 at 04:19pm
2 Units Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
484 sqft
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:18pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated April 13 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kingston
1816 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
725 sqft
Located on Cooper Foster Park Road, these one- and two-bedroom apartments offer both on-site dish washing and laundry amenities. The community also has air-conditioning and large private lots for parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3119 Sterling Road
3119 Sterling Rd, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1199 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom cape cod on secluded dead end street. - Home has vinyl siding, windows, and newer roof. As you walk in from the front door you enter the living room with picture window. Next is the cozy kitchen with oak cabinets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 W. 20th Street
518 West 20th Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
1144 sqft
$399 Security Deposit Special! - Colonial with Nice Front Porch and New Bathroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
221 Illinois Ave
221 Illinois Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
- (RLNE5074609)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1801 Nichols Street
1801 Nichols Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Move In TODAY! - (RLNE2545133)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1105 W 22
1105 W 22nd St, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
495 sqft
Quaint 1 Bedroom Home - ? Tenant pays gas and electric ? Includes a gas stove and refrigerator ? Not pet friendly ? Section 8 accepted ? Apply online at www.sandstonepm.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3637 Canton Ave
3637 Canton Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Recent Remodel - Recent Remodeled - Central Air Conditioning - 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Lorain Screening: - We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 1/2 Georgia
728 1/2 Georgia Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
- (RLNE5809801)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1024 West Erie Ave
1024 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to downtown, parks, library, restaurants. First floor features a spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Three bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Big basement with full bathroom. Fenced in backyard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
328 Day Dr
328 Day Dr, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental opportunity near the Lake. This 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted and maintained. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1211 New Mexico Ave
1211 New Mexico Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1390 sqft
No pets - Non-refundable application fee for all adults required along with credit and criminal background check. Very nice three bedroom ranch. 12 month lease plus one month security deposit. Online application.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1442 W 19TH ST
1442 W 19th St, Lorain, OH
4 Bedrooms
$949
1439 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Detached Garage. Don't miss this one!

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)

1 of 1

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
2634 Reid Ave.
2634 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
1540 sqft
- (RLNE4367645)

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.
Results within 1 mile of Lorain
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
11 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
42815 North Ridge Rd
42815 N Ridge Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$7,000
Excellent opportunity. This building can be rented as a whole or sectioned off to suit your needs. Private and public restrooms available, kitchen area, new carpet and paint throughout. New windows and roof. A large basement for additional storage.
Results within 5 miles of Lorain
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 8 at 01:58pm
2 Units Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
$580
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.

Median Rent in Lorain

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lorain is $605, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $754.
Studio
$506
1 Bed
$605
2 Beds
$754
City GuideLorain
Don’t listen to the naysayers, Lorain, Ohio is not closed. Nor is it named after quiche. It just kinda looks like it, with all the boarded up houses and businesses - closed, that is - quiche looks more brunchy. Residents blame the downturn in the city’s fortunes on the closing of the Ford plant. Even though that happened back in 2005, they say it caused a domino effect. First, Ford suppliers went belly up and then, natch, all the businesses that catered to Ford employees. Lorain is recovering...

Thirty miles west of Cleveland, this little rust-belt city sits squarely on Lake Erie – well, it’s northern border does anyway. It is not – I repeat – NOT a suburb of Cleveland. It’s a city, with 64,000 Loranians to prove it. It’s not a big city by any stretch, it only takes up 24 square miles of Ohio real estate, but it’s a city in its own right. Since you’re moving here, let’s get you oriented.

With rents this cheap, you'll have enough left over for champagne (in Lorain)

While it isn’t a huge city with tons of choices, Lorain does offer townhouses, condos, and apartments sprinkled throughout. Rents are pretty cheap – between $425 to about $600 per month. Many allow pets, but plan on paying a non-refundable pet deposit and extra “pet rent” every month. Security deposits are downright affordable and some of the larger complexes offer move-in specials.

Lorain Neighborhoods

Local Loranians recommend the east side of town, across the bridge, or way out west and the southwest. Stay away from East 29th and far, far away from Globe Avenue. Central Lorain, around 17th and Reid is sketchy, but the area around Lakeview Park is cool.

Central Lorain

Downtown Lo-town is a cute little area with lots of old buildings. Scattered throughout you’ll find apartments above businesses. The only problem with living downtown is that, unlike other cities this size, there’s not a lot to do.

West Side

West Side Lorain has lots of newish townhouses. Check out the Hawthorne Avenue area, west of downtown – it’s one of the nice neighborhoods in the city, and located near the lake. You may also want to check out the way west area: south of Meister and west of Leavitt.

South Side

The south side is where you’ll find a lot of duplexes. These are relatively inexpensive and some have yards for the pooch. The best part of south Lorain is near E. 28th St.

East Side

Go across the bridge to get to the nicer parts of east Lorain. Here you’ll find neighborhoods convenient to the downtown area.

Your Lorain Neighbors

The 2011 unemployment rate for Lorain, Ohio sits at 7 percent, which isn’t too bad compared to other U.S. cities. So, your new neighbors will most likely be employed, but they’ll make less than other Ohioans. That’s probably because the chances are real good they never went to college. Graduates are in a substantial minority in Lorain.

This is a good city for the guys: there are far more women than men here. And, chances are, some of them are named Lorraine. For the stereotypical guy, one less important thing to remember. The median age in Lorain is 34, which is younger than the rest of Ohio, and almost half the folks are married.

If you’re a Republican I better warn you that living in Lorain will feel a bit like living on another planet: there are eight times as many Democrats as Republicans. Advice? Just like anywhere. Keep your political views well hidden when hanging out at the local bar with some of your steel-mill buds. Focus on the Cavs, Browns, and the Indians. Just don't root for LeBron.

Don’t Park There, or There

The city of Lorain takes winter safety quite seriously, and they designate certain streets as “snow emergency routes.” You’ll need to get to know which streets these are so you avoid parking illegally on them when there’s 2 inches of snow expected.

Is it Dangerous?

Although Lorain’s crime rates have declined over the past three years, the overall rate remains high for a city of its size. Most crimes occur in the central part of the city, but, as in most cities, large or small, crime can happen anywhere. Yes, a little more so in Lorain than in Bel Air, just use your brain while meandering around... well, you know.

June 2020 Lorain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lorain Rent Report. Lorain rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lorain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lorain Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lorain Rent Report. Lorain rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lorain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lorain rents increased slightly over the past month

Lorain rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lorain stand at $606 for a one-bedroom apartment and $755 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Lorain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lorain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Lorain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Lorain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lorain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lorain's median two-bedroom rent of $755 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% increase in Lorain.
    • While Lorain's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lorain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Lorain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cleveland
    $630
    $780
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Lorain
    $610
    $750
    0.2%
    2.5%
    Elyria
    $710
    $880
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Lakewood
    $620
    $780
    -0.1%
    -3.7%
    Euclid
    $660
    $820
    0.3%
    1.6%
    Westlake
    $960
    $1,190
    0.3%
    0.5%
    North Olmsted
    $880
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Willoughby
    $740
    $920
    0
    0.1%
    Painesville
    $700
    $870
    0.4%
    5.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lorain?
    In Lorain, the median rent is $506 for a studio, $605 for a 1-bedroom, $754 for a 2-bedroom, and $992 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lorain, check out our monthly Lorain Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lorain?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lorain area include Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, North Central State College, John Carroll University, and Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lorain?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lorain from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

    Similar Pages

    Lorain 2 BedroomsLorain Apartments under $800
    Lorain Apartments with ParkingLorain Dog Friendly Apartments
    Lorain Pet Friendly Places