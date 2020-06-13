48 Apartments for rent in Lorain, OH

Lorain Neighborhoods

Local Loranians recommend the east side of town, across the bridge, or way out west and the southwest. Stay away from East 29th and far, far away from Globe Avenue. Central Lorain, around 17th and Reid is sketchy, but the area around Lakeview Park is cool.

Central Lorain

Downtown Lo-town is a cute little area with lots of old buildings. Scattered throughout you’ll find apartments above businesses. The only problem with living downtown is that, unlike other cities this size, there’s not a lot to do.

West Side

West Side Lorain has lots of newish townhouses. Check out the Hawthorne Avenue area, west of downtown – it’s one of the nice neighborhoods in the city, and located near the lake. You may also want to check out the way west area: south of Meister and west of Leavitt.

South Side

The south side is where you’ll find a lot of duplexes. These are relatively inexpensive and some have yards for the pooch. The best part of south Lorain is near E. 28th St.

East Side

Go across the bridge to get to the nicer parts of east Lorain. Here you’ll find neighborhoods convenient to the downtown area.