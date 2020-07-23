/
/
miami county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
89 Apartments for rent in Miami County, OH📍
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
1 Unit Available
214 S Miami Ave A
214 South Miami Avenue, Bradford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$617
$617 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309575 214 S Miami Ave Bradford, OH 45308 3 beds 2 bath 1251 sq ft Lot size 10,454 sq feet Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home
1 Unit Available
105 1/2 S Roosevelt Ave
105 1/2 S Roosevelt Ave, Piqua, OH
2 Bedrooms
$445
2 bedroom apartment on the upper floor. Updated bathroom and flooring with fresh paint throughout. Off street parking available. Does include washer and dryer hookups. Rent is $445 a month and tenant pays all utilities.
1 Unit Available
568 Stonyridge Ave
568 Stonyridge Avenue, Troy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex. Pets ok cats must be fixed. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove.Off street parking. Window Unit a/c.
1 Unit Available
120 Mound St
120 Mound Street, Piqua, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
922 sqft
Large, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story townhouse with original hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint, new floors in the kitchen and bath as well as newer appliances. The unit also has a washer and dryer hook up off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40 and I-70 No Cats Allowed (RLNE4743769)
1 Unit Available
402 Lake St
402 Lake Street, Troy, OH
Studio
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant Lot - NO HOUSE - NEEDS TLC!! HANDYMAN SPECIAL- Owner Financing Available W/10% down $12,500 Asking Price (or make me a reasonable offer) Owner Finance Available:402 Lake St TROY, OH 45373 THERE IS NO HOUSE OR STRUCTURE ON THIS
1 Unit Available
9163 N Co Rd 25A
9163 Sidney Road, Piqua, OH
Studio
$2,000
1495 sqft
Ready to rent with this professional office space in very desirable area. Features 4 private offices along with waiting area and reception rooms. All utilities are included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Miami County
2 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
274 West National Road - 5
274 National Road, Vandalia, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This lovely 2bdrm 1 bath with w/d hookups townhome is located right across from the airport. It's minutes away from I-75 and I-70. It is close to several stores, restaurants, and many other places.
1 Unit Available
7680 Remmick Lane
7680 Remmick Lane, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1170 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home located in Huber Heights.
1 Unit Available
5662 Rosebury Drive
5662 Rosebury Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1404 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bath home for rent in Huber Hts. - Property Id: 325038 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom brick ranch. 1400 plus square feet. Wood flooring throughout home. Spacious back yard for entertaining. Driveway parking.
1 Unit Available
6746 harshmansville Rd.
6746 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1300 sqft
Single house near Dayton Air force Base - Property Id: 132795 Single house near Dayton Air force 3 bedrooms , 2 bath New flooring Central air conditioning and heating Attached garage W/ refrigerator, ranger, w/d.
1 Unit Available
7085 Sandalview Drive
7085 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1696 sqft
Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan.
1 Unit Available
3073 Benchwood Road
3073 Benchwood Rd, Montgomery County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1250 sqft
This has been remodeled top to bottom all new floors, windows, roof, counter tops, cabinets, dishwasher, stove, frig. This huge 1250sft Townhome is located a quiet street.. Walking distance to Art Van Atta Park, (lake, basket ball & Tennis courts).
1 Unit Available
3113 Silver Rock Avenue - 2
3113 Silver Rock Drive, Montgomery County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Love Twin Home backed up to the woods! New countertops! New flooring! Call us today and reserve you spot!. 937-825-0678. Resident pays Dp&l, Vectren, & and; water/trash ($50 per month). Vandalia Schools!
1 Unit Available
202 Kenbrook Drive - 5
202 Kenbrook Drive, Vandalia, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
750 sqft
This newly renovated 1 bedroom is located close to I-70/75, Miller Lane, Post office, airport, and downtown Dayton.
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
1 Unit Available
326 W. Xenia Drive
326 West Xenia Drive, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$690
1200 sqft
2 bdrm, 1 bath Remodeled Townhome, walking distance to WPAFB - 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome style unit in Fairborn w/ approx. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Brand new kitchen and bath. Refrigerator and stove included. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Miami County
$
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
2 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
8 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
5 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
