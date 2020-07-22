13 Apartments for rent in Piqua, OH

Life in Piqua

Cheap apartments rule the roost in Piqua, where studio apartments and basic one bedroom units go for as little as $400 or so and even spacious, three bedroom, family-sized rentals are available for a mere $600. Amenities, nevertheless, tend to be first-rate and include a balcony, deck, on-site laundry facilities, modern appliances, and private ponds and trails for tenants. Pet-friendly rentals (you lucky dog!) are surprisingly easy to come by in Piqua, and a limited number of furnished rentals are usually available as well. Just be sure to arm yourself with the apartment hunting basics (proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous landlords) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app in Piqua. You should also know that apartment managers in Piqua often perform background/credit checks on prospective tenants; if you’re hiding some ugly skeletons in your renting history, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help you seal the deal for your fancy new apartment in Piqua.

A city that spans just 11 square miles, Piqua isn’t exactly overflowing with apartments for rent, but you will find a modest selection of rentals throughout town. Whether you’re in need of a rental in the Shawnee area on the east/south sides of the river or in one of the family-friendly ‘hoods to the north, you don’t have to worry about getting left out in the cold. Move-in specials do pop up frequently in Piqua, and new deals for rental homes hit the market from time to time as well, so check back frequently for the best apartment deals.

A unique little city that boasts some of Ohio’s friendliest peeps, a ton of historic sites and family-friendly attractions, and tons of activities for nature enthusiasts, Piqua is a city with something to offer to residents of all ages. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? You bet it does! So start clicking away, best of luck, and happy hunting!