Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Piqua, OH

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 1/2 S Roosevelt Ave
105 1/2 S Roosevelt Ave, Piqua, OH
2 Bedrooms
$445
2 bedroom apartment on the upper floor. Updated bathroom and flooring with fresh paint throughout. Off street parking available. Does include washer and dryer hookups. Rent is $445 a month and tenant pays all utilities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Mound St
120 Mound Street, Piqua, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
922 sqft
Large, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story townhouse with original hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint, new floors in the kitchen and bath as well as newer appliances. The unit also has a washer and dryer hook up off the kitchen.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9163 N Co Rd 25A
9163 Sidney Road, Piqua, OH
Studio
$2,000
1495 sqft
Ready to rent with this professional office space in very desirable area. Features 4 private offices along with waiting area and reception rooms. All utilities are included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Piqua
Last updated January 14 at 12:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Towne Center Apartments
115 North Highland Avenue, Sidney, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE1906446)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
214 S Miami Ave A
214 South Miami Avenue, Bradford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$617
$617 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309575 214 S Miami Ave Bradford, OH 45308 3 beds 2 bath 1251 sq ft Lot size 10,454 sq feet Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
568 Stonyridge Ave
568 Stonyridge Avenue, Troy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex. Pets ok cats must be fixed. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove.Off street parking. Window Unit a/c.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
402 Lake St
402 Lake Street, Troy, OH
Studio
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant Lot - NO HOUSE - NEEDS TLC!! HANDYMAN SPECIAL- Owner Financing Available W/10% down $12,500 Asking Price (or make me a reasonable offer) Owner Finance Available:402 Lake St TROY, OH 45373 THERE IS NO HOUSE OR STRUCTURE ON THIS

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
121 W. Poplar Street, # 510
121 West Poplar Street, Sidney, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
796 sqft
Affordable smoke-free family living at its best. Quiet and private 2 bedroom and 1 bath fifth floor with bright and cheery living area. Fully applianced unit with all utilities and standard cable included.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
805 Dingman Street
805 Dingman Street, Sidney, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
Single family house located 5 minutes from downtown Sidney. Newly renovated with laminate floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have large closets and ceiling fans. Laundry chute.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1120 milligan Avenue
1120 Milligan Court, Sidney, OH
Studio
$2,000
1500 sqft
Approximately 1500 sq. ft. for lease. Nice reception area, separate men's and women's restrooms, 6 offices and numerous workstations. Utilities are included in this lease rate.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
171 S Lester Avenue
171 S Lester Ave, Sidney, OH
Studio
$4,000
9485 sqft
Unheard of lease rate of only $5 per square foot for office space and heated and cooled shop space. 171 S.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1445 Vandemark Road
1445 North Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH
Studio
$1,800
5160 sqft
Located on a high traffic and high visibility road, this building is excellent for retail or office applications. Presently being used as a 2100 sq ft office/showroom with 18' eves.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
806 W Russell Road
806 West Russell Road, Sidney, OH
Studio
$595
629 sqft
office space in high visibility area, great location and easy access to Interstate $595 plus triple net

Median Rent in Piqua

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Piqua is $523, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $683.
Studio
$469
1 Bed
$523
2 Beds
$683
City GuidePiqua
Situated 26 miles from Dayton on either side of the Great Miami River, Piqua is a city that plays host to some of Ohio’s most attractive and inexpensive apartments for rent. Read through this guide and peruse the listings and you’ll be kicking back in the city “Where Vision Becomes Reality” before you know it!
Life in Piqua

Cheap apartments rule the roost in Piqua, where studio apartments and basic one bedroom units go for as little as $400 or so and even spacious, three bedroom, family-sized rentals are available for a mere $600. Amenities, nevertheless, tend to be first-rate and include a balcony, deck, on-site laundry facilities, modern appliances, and private ponds and trails for tenants. Pet-friendly rentals (you lucky dog!) are surprisingly easy to come by in Piqua, and a limited number of furnished rentals are usually available as well. Just be sure to arm yourself with the apartment hunting basics (proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous landlords) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app in Piqua. You should also know that apartment managers in Piqua often perform background/credit checks on prospective tenants; if you’re hiding some ugly skeletons in your renting history, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to help you seal the deal for your fancy new apartment in Piqua.

A city that spans just 11 square miles, Piqua isn’t exactly overflowing with apartments for rent, but you will find a modest selection of rentals throughout town. Whether you’re in need of a rental in the Shawnee area on the east/south sides of the river or in one of the family-friendly ‘hoods to the north, you don’t have to worry about getting left out in the cold. Move-in specials do pop up frequently in Piqua, and new deals for rental homes hit the market from time to time as well, so check back frequently for the best apartment deals.

A unique little city that boasts some of Ohio’s friendliest peeps, a ton of historic sites and family-friendly attractions, and tons of activities for nature enthusiasts, Piqua is a city with something to offer to residents of all ages. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? You bet it does! So start clicking away, best of luck, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Piqua?
In Piqua, the median rent is $469 for a studio, $523 for a 1-bedroom, $683 for a 2-bedroom, and $919 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Piqua, check out our monthly Piqua Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Piqua?
Some of the colleges located in the Piqua area include University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Miami University-Hamilton, Miami University-Oxford, and Wittenberg University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Piqua?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Piqua from include Dayton, Beavercreek, Middletown, Mason, and Hamilton.

