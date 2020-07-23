/
/
clermont county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
165 Apartments for rent in Clermont County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,066
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Mulberry
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Miami Township
1335 State Route 131, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1310 sqft
Redwood Miami Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Mulberry
Redwood Milford
5930 Thornhill Circle, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1334 sqft
This new community is minutes from the freeway and area parks, dining, and shops. Each home offers a private entrance with an attached garage. Open floor plans with spacious layouts provided. Smoke-free homes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Union Township
1252 Redleaf Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1399 sqft
This charming community allows individuals to ensure single-story apartment living with benefits such as a private, attached garage. On-site amenities include lots of green space and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free homes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1410 Woodville Pike
1410 Woodville Pike, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1671 sqft
This home is truly one of a kind! Outside you'll find a great deal of off street parking including space under the carport and a nice little patio. Entering through the back door into the mud room with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
730 batavia williamsburg pike 9
730 Old State Route 32, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Batavia East Condos - Property Id: 303008 Batavia Ohio condos with forestry view balcony and large 2 bedroom ,and 1.5 bath with washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
475 Old Boston Rd 1
475 Old Boston Road, Batavia, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Apartment in Batavia Village - Property Id: 324446 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment located on Cincinnati's Eastside. Apartment is a short walking distance to downtown Batavia with shopping, restaurants, and parks.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Milford
41 Crestview Drive
41 Crestview Drive, Milford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$685
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Ranch-Style Apartment In Nice Neighborhood - Property Id: 318546 - Contact Phone #: 513-204-9768 - Available August 1st or after for move-in - $685/month (double occupancy or less) - Security deposit - $685 - Ranch-style
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3015 Park Road
3015 Park Road, Clermont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2316 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bdrm / 3.5 Bath Home - Country Setting (2 Master Suites - perfect for In-Law Suite).
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Milford
1001 Edgecombe Drive #8
1001 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Large one bed unit in Milford. Renovated in 2019, this unit has new cabinets, upgraded fixtures and appliances. This is a large one bedroom with a walk in closet. Off street parking and laundry room in the building. Rent includes water and trash.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Meadows Dr
10 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
750 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Meadows Dr
14 Meadow Dr, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom units. Quiet Pool Community in Milford Schools.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4650 Trophy Lane
4650 Trophy Lane, Clermont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Don't miss this Top Floor Condo in a Very Desirable Neighborhood. Unfurnished, Move In Ready & Carpets Professionally Cleaned! Features an Open Floor plan, Vaulted Ceiling, Tons of Light, In-Unit W/D, Master w/Ensuite & Walk-In Closet.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6695 Branch Hill Guinea Pike
6695 Branch Hill–Guinea Pike, Clermont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2150 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished Rental Only. Experience a dream life with this updated brick colonial. 4 beds, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge patio overlooking a duck pond and horse pasture.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Milford
1101 Edgecombe Drive #5
1101 Edgecombe Drive, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Wonderful one bed unit in Milford OH. This updated unit has been renovated in the recent past and has an upgraded kitchen, newer fixtures, newer windows.
1 of 16
Last updated December 13 at 10:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1500 Quarter Horse Cir Loveland Oh 45140-2067
1500 Quarterhorse Circle, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2220 sqft
Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Clermont County
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Loveland
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1269 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Loveland
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1752 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Grove
1951 Fireside Drive
1951 Fireside Drive, Cherry Grove, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Ranch!! 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch for rent in Anderson. Original hardwood floors throughout, 2 car garage, flat back yard. Backs up to Julif's Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clermont County area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cincinnati, Dayton, Beavercreek, Middletown, and Mason have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYForestville, OHMilford, OHSharonville, OHKenwood, OHCold Spring, KYSouth Lebanon, OH