summit county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
102 Apartments for rent in Summit County, OH📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$854
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$948
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,390
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
113 Units Available
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
1 Unit Available
River Estates
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
3 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Firestone Park
811 East Wilbeth Rd
811 East Wilbeth Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
1 bedroom 1 bath apt on E. Wilbeth. Newly painted, flooring, etc. $575 rent $575 deposit waived if moved in by 3-31-20. No credit check. Only State and national check on evictions and criminal history. $50 app fee per adult. Answer in 48 hours.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Akron
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
128 Hollinger Ave
128 Hollinger Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1566 sqft
3 bed rental home in Akron, clean, freshly painted and ready to move into. $800 rent, $800 deposit. No credit check. Background check including criminal and eviction history. $50 app fee, id and proof of income required to apply.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hill
596 Frederick Ave
596 Frederick Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 596 Frederick Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Akron
872 East Crosier St
872 East Crosier Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1184 sqft
3 bed 1 bath home ready to rent. Clean and can move in right away. $800 Deposit and $800 rent. Tenants pay e/g/w/s/t. $50 application fee. NO CREDIT CHECK. Just reviewing eviction and criminal history. Answer in 24 hours.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hill
42 East Tallmadge Ave
42 East Tallmadge Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42 East Tallmadge Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Akron
578 Hoye Ave
578 Hoye Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$599
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 578 Hoye Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Summit County area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cleveland, Akron, Parma, Shaker Heights, and Lakewood have apartments for rent.
