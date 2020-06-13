15 Apartments for rent in Steubenville, OH

Life in Steubenville

Steubenville is located on the eastern Ohio border about 40 miles west of Pittsburgh and 30 miles north of Wheeling. With a history in railroading and steel, this town has seen some serious decline throughout the latter half of the 20th century. Now high crime rates dominate a large portion of most urban neighborhoods.

Okay, let’s go ahead and get all the bad stuff about Steubenville out in one breath. Ready? High crime rates, fastest decreasing population in the United States, polluted air from iron and coal industry, widespread corruption, and gang violence. Phew! Is that it? Is that all you got, Steubenville?

Corruption, pollution, and high crime rates aside, you’re moving to Steubenville, so let’s try to make the most of it. If you can believe it, the cost of living in Steubenville is incredibly low, so there are tons of cheap apartments for rent. Steubenville is also located in a fairly pretty area, along soft rolling hills and the Ohio River. Steubenville is also the birthplace of a motley crew of famous people, including Dean Martin, Traci Lords, and members of the Wu-Tang Clan recording and producing group.

Here’s a general rule of thumb for finding safe apartments for rent in Steubenville: stay as far west in the city as possible. Industrial areas and high crime neighborhoods dominate the eastern waterfront, making this area completely undesirable. With the exception of the area west of the Franciscan University of Steubenville, where you can find studio apartments and the occasional short term lease, you’ll want to avoid the waterfront area completely.

Moving west of downtown, you’ll find a couple of decent apartments for rent surrounding the Steubenville Country Club and Fort Steuben Mall. These places generally have good safety and maintenance records, which is pretty much all you can ask of rental complexes in Steubenville. Two bedroom apartments here range from $400 - $600.

Keep going west to the very edge of town and you’ll find more rural and suburban feeling neighborhoods with the best safety statistics. While there are fewer apartments out here, you can find rental homes with great amenities, including backyards and washer and dryer hook ups. Two bedroom rental properties in this area range from $500 - $700.

If you’re relocating to Steubenville with a four-legged friend, you’re in luck. Many area rentals are both cat and dog friendly. You may have to pay a small additional security deposit, but overall you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly apartment here! Two paws up!

Like many struggling American cities, Steubenville is what you make of it. So, stay safe out there, and get ready make your new home one to be proud of!