77 Apartments for rent in Middletown, OH

Middletown, OH

Middletown belongs to two Ohio counties, Butler and Warren, in the southwestern part of the state. Located about an hour north of Cincinnati, it’s close enough to take advantage of city amenities but far enough away to have some peace and quiet from the hustle and bustle.

Since the town’s population has seen some decline over the past 10 years, they could really use new residents, so let’s not waste any time finding you the perfect Middletown, Ohio apartment.

You’ll find all types of housing in Middletown, including apartments, condominiums and duplexes. Most ask for at least a 6 month lease, but if you search hard enough you may be able to locate one of the few month-to-month rentals if your commitophobic.

Middletown is a blue-collar town and they have blue-collar rents to match. Condos, such as the ones in Eldorado Estates, start at $695 per month. You can find a cheap Middletown apartment for as low as $399 a month – at Williamsburg Place Apartments. The highest rent in town is usually about $950. Even at the lower end of the rent scale you’ll find most apartment buildings have swimming pools and other amenities. “But what’s the best part of apartment hunting in Middletown,” you’re probably asking yourself. Simple: a lot of the apartment complexes offer move-in or rent specials, so you may save a significant sum of cash when you make the move here.

Bringing the family? Middletown has a nice selection of well-priced three-bedroom apartments. Check out Trinity Place, Village East, or Maple Oaks Estates.

You shouldn’t have a problem finding a pet-friendly pad in Middletown. Pet policies and breed restrictions vary by complex, so you may want to call before putting Fido in the front seat when you scope out your potential properties. Look at Middletown’s duplexes if you need a yard for the dog.

Unlike other cities its size, Middletown landlords are pretty fair when it comes to move-in finances. In fact, you’ll find that the security deposit will be the same amount as your rent, unless you have a pet. If bringing a pet is the case, you’ll likely need to pay an additional pet deposit

Plan on paying an application fee when you find an apartment you like. The amount varies, but it’s usually between $25 and $50.

Middletown was awarded the All-American City designation back in 1957 and they’re still bragging about it. As they should, it’s a very cool place to live and, situated on the I-75, commuting to and fro is a breeze.

Good luck on your apartment hunt in Middletown, Ohio!

-By Katy Comal