77 Apartments for rent in Middletown, OH📍
Middletown belongs to two Ohio counties, Butler and Warren, in the southwestern part of the state. Located about an hour north of Cincinnati, it’s close enough to take advantage of city amenities but far enough away to have some peace and quiet from the hustle and bustle.
Since the town’s population has seen some decline over the past 10 years, they could really use new residents, so let’s not waste any time finding you the perfect Middletown, Ohio apartment.
You’ll find all types of housing in Middletown, including apartments, condominiums and duplexes. Most ask for at least a 6 month lease, but if you search hard enough you may be able to locate one of the few month-to-month rentals if your commitophobic.
Middletown is a blue-collar town and they have blue-collar rents to match. Condos, such as the ones in Eldorado Estates, start at $695 per month. You can find a cheap Middletown apartment for as low as $399 a month – at Williamsburg Place Apartments. The highest rent in town is usually about $950. Even at the lower end of the rent scale you’ll find most apartment buildings have swimming pools and other amenities. “But what’s the best part of apartment hunting in Middletown,” you’re probably asking yourself. Simple: a lot of the apartment complexes offer move-in or rent specials, so you may save a significant sum of cash when you make the move here.
Bringing the family? Middletown has a nice selection of well-priced three-bedroom apartments. Check out Trinity Place, Village East, or Maple Oaks Estates.
You shouldn’t have a problem finding a pet-friendly pad in Middletown. Pet policies and breed restrictions vary by complex, so you may want to call before putting Fido in the front seat when you scope out your potential properties. Look at Middletown’s duplexes if you need a yard for the dog.
Unlike other cities its size, Middletown landlords are pretty fair when it comes to move-in finances. In fact, you’ll find that the security deposit will be the same amount as your rent, unless you have a pet. If bringing a pet is the case, you’ll likely need to pay an additional pet deposit
Plan on paying an application fee when you find an apartment you like. The amount varies, but it’s usually between $25 and $50.
Middletown was awarded the All-American City designation back in 1957 and they’re still bragging about it. As they should, it’s a very cool place to live and, situated on the I-75, commuting to and fro is a breeze.
Good luck on your apartment hunt in Middletown, Ohio!
June 2020 Middletown Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Middletown Rent Report. Middletown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middletown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Middletown rent trends were flat over the past month
Over the past month Middletown rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Middletown stand at $684 for a one-bedroom apartment and $899 for a two-bedroom. Middletown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Ohio
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Middletown, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
- Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).
Middletown rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Middletown has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Middletown is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Middletown's median two-bedroom rent of $899 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Middletown.
- While rents in Middletown remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middletown than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Middletown.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.