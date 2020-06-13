77 Apartments for rent in Middletown, OH

Apartment List
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
Barbara Park
19 Units Available
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
University
8 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
967 Park Ln, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1086 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chimney Hill Apartments in Middletown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
9 Units Available
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1100 Grove Street
1100 Grove Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Large kitchen with pantry! - Now available is this cute one-story single family home. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, large kitchen with pantry, dining room, cellar, and washer/dryer hook-up. Ornamental fireplace. Driveway parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church
1 Unit Available
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherman
1 Unit Available
801 Waite Street,
801 Waite Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1112 sqft
801 Waite Street, Available 06/26/20 801 Waite St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view this spacious, newly remodeled 2BR/1BA two story Middletown home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
1007 Midway Street,
1007 Midway Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1889 sqft
1007 Midway Street, Available 06/19/20 1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Ellen Drive,
1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Heights
1 Unit Available
4008 Jewell Avenue,
4008 Jewell Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
996 sqft
4008 Jewell Avenue, Available 07/03/20 4008 Jewell Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** This recently renovated cute and cozy 2BR/1BA cape-cod style home located in Middletown has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, hardwood

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Barbara Park
1 Unit Available
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Dixie Heights
1 Unit Available
3510 Glencoe Avenue
3510 Glencoe Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
780 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1210 Calumet Avenue
1210 Calumet Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Greenfields
1 Unit Available
1900 Aaron Dr. - 1930-E
1900 Aaron Drive, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
819 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Carpet Upstairs , Wood Downstairs

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
807 Fourteenth Avenue,
807 14th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1103 sqft
807 14th Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Douglass
1 Unit Available
604 Sixteenth Avenue
604 16th Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1036 sqft
Completely renovated Townhouses located close to downtown Middletown, The Miami River Bike Trail and centrally located. This home is a very spacious two bedroom with large bathroom, dining room, living room, kitchen and basement.

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
812 Fifth Avenue,
812 5th Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
2502 sqft
812 Fifth Avenue, Available 11/01/19 812 Fifth Ave 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.

1 of 5

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
219 S. Main St 1C
219 S Main St, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Unique 2 Bed in Historic Multi-family - Property Id: 99545 OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Sept 15, @ 11am Winchester House - Unique 3 story Italianate Circa 1878. Multi-Family located in Middletown Historical Area. Property has been meticulously maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
250 Overbrook Court
250 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
Studio
$2,950
Fully Furnished and Stocked Monthly Rental - Completely furnish, very close to interstate 75. Safe, convenient, friendly community. (RLNE5504665)

Median Rent in Middletown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Middletown is $684, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $898.
Studio
$590
1 Bed
$684
2 Beds
$898
3+ Beds
$1,249
City GuideMiddletown
Middletown, OH

Middletown belongs to two Ohio counties, Butler and Warren, in the southwestern part of the state. Located about an hour north of Cincinnati, it’s close enough to take advantage of city amenities but far enough away to have some peace and quiet from the hustle and bustle.

Since the town’s population has seen some decline over the past 10 years, they could really use new residents, so let’s not waste any time finding you the perfect Middletown, Ohio apartment.

You’ll find all types of housing in Middletown, including apartments, condominiums and duplexes. Most ask for at least a 6 month lease, but if you search hard enough you may be able to locate one of the few month-to-month rentals if your commitophobic.

Middletown is a blue-collar town and they have blue-collar rents to match. Condos, such as the ones in Eldorado Estates, start at $695 per month. You can find a cheap Middletown apartment for as low as $399 a month – at Williamsburg Place Apartments. The highest rent in town is usually about $950. Even at the lower end of the rent scale you’ll find most apartment buildings have swimming pools and other amenities. “But what’s the best part of apartment hunting in Middletown,” you’re probably asking yourself. Simple: a lot of the apartment complexes offer move-in or rent specials, so you may save a significant sum of cash when you make the move here.

Bringing the family? Middletown has a nice selection of well-priced three-bedroom apartments. Check out Trinity Place, Village East, or Maple Oaks Estates.

You shouldn’t have a problem finding a pet-friendly pad in Middletown. Pet policies and breed restrictions vary by complex, so you may want to call before putting Fido in the front seat when you scope out your potential properties. Look at Middletown’s duplexes if you need a yard for the dog.

Unlike other cities its size, Middletown landlords are pretty fair when it comes to move-in finances. In fact, you’ll find that the security deposit will be the same amount as your rent, unless you have a pet. If bringing a pet is the case, you’ll likely need to pay an additional pet deposit

Plan on paying an application fee when you find an apartment you like. The amount varies, but it’s usually between $25 and $50.

Middletown was awarded the All-American City designation back in 1957 and they’re still bragging about it. As they should, it’s a very cool place to live and, situated on the I-75, commuting to and fro is a breeze.

Good luck on your apartment hunt in Middletown, Ohio!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Middletown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Middletown Rent Report. Middletown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Middletown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Middletown rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Middletown rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Middletown stand at $684 for a one-bedroom apartment and $899 for a two-bedroom. Middletown's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Middletown, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Middletown rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Middletown has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Middletown is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Middletown's median two-bedroom rent of $899 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Middletown.
    • While rents in Middletown remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middletown than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Middletown.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Middletown?
    In Middletown, the median rent is $590 for a studio, $684 for a 1-bedroom, $898 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,249 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Middletown, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Middletown?
    Some of the colleges located in the Middletown area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Middletown?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Middletown from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Beavercreek, Mason, and Fairfield.

