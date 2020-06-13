84 Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH

Moving to West Carrollton

If you're planning to move to West Carrollton, pack your bags and head to look! There are lots of great rental options in town, so you'll want to be ready to snag one once you get there. Bring your tax returns, bank statements, IDs, and other proof you make enough money to rent. You want to prove you to your potential landlord that you'll be an awesome renter!

You'll also need to put down a deposit to secure an apartment, since you'll want to make sure it goes off the market before someone else can rent it. A deposit is usually a large sum of money; usually landlords expect you to pay the first month's rent upfront, as well as a security deposit equal to that amount. However, sometimes landlords want 3 times the monthly rent for security, so make sure you're saving your money before you start to move! If you're worried about qualifying financially, consider renting with a guarantor. A guarantor will financially guarantee your apartment, in case anything should ever happen to it or to your ability to pay for it! Consider asking a close family member or friend to sign onto your lease as the guarantor.