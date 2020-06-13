Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

84 Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1053 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
1320 Camphill Way #3 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE2822679)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
335 E Central Ave
335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of West Carrollton

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1134 Case Court
1134 Case Court, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
660 sqft
One bedroom unit located in Miamisburg. Second level unit. Two weeks rent free after lease signing. One bedroom unit. Large family room. Carpeted. Off street parking. Laundry room hook ups. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Results within 5 miles of West Carrollton
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$988
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$879
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6212 Lorimer Street
6212 Lorimer Street, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
875 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home in Dayton - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home w/driveway parking. Spacious kitchen w/ceramic flooring and washer/dryer hookup. New living room carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr.
1521 Commons Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. Available 06/29/20 Two bedroom two bath Condo in Miamisburg - Call Scott 513-970-8562 This unit will be move-in ready before July 1st 2020. the place will be getting new paint and other minor repairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
11 Rogge St
11 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brown St Three beds and Two Baths House - Property Id: 284123 Furnished 3 beds and two baths house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284123 Property Id 284123 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5794630)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
55 Rogge St
55 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Furnished 3 beds and 2 Baths House on Rogge St - Property Id: 213466 Furnished 3 beds and 2 baths on Rogge st for Students. Tenant pays the electric, gas, and water bills. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
59 Rogge St
59 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sunlight Three Beds and Two Baths House. - Property Id: 213480 Furnished three beds and two baths house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213480 Property Id 213480 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5791574)

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
1524 Alwildy Avenue - 1
1524 Alwildy Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Nice spacious duplex that freshly renovated. Unit is not ready until 2nd or 3rd week of June as it is being completely renovated. Street is a quiet street with easy access to the highway and anything you might need.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
1526 Alwildy Avenue - 1
1526 Alwildy Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Spacious two bedroom side of duplex with town home set up. Unit is currently being renovated and will be ready to rent by mid June. We are currently accepting deposits on units now. Close to highway and everything you need. Sits on quiet street

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9582 Tahoe Drive
9582 Tahoe Drive, Montgomery County, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Lofted Condo in Centerville School District - This gorgeous unit with 3 bedrooms, with a lower level family room, 3.5 baths is fully furnished and ready for your extended stay.
City GuideWest Carrollton
"Sing a song of long ago; When things were green and movin' slow; And people stopped; to say hello; Or they'd say hi to you. Would you like to come over for tea; With the missus and me? It's a real nice way to spend the day in [...] Ohio; On a lazy Sunday afternoon in 1903" -- Randy Newman

Not far from Dayton is an even smaller town, West Carrollton, one that's still largely untouched by the urban sprawl, yet still offers all of the modern conveniences like shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, and historical sights. West Carrollton probably meets your idea of midwestern suburbia, yet it has plenty of local flavor, and more importantly, easy access to nearby Dayton. Because of the close proximity of the two towns, most people that live in West Carollton commute. However, there is plenty of local flavor and a vibrant community in West Carrollton, so you shouldn't be worried about being bored if you end up calling this place home!

Moving to West Carrollton

If you're planning to move to West Carrollton, pack your bags and head to look! There are lots of great rental options in town, so you'll want to be ready to snag one once you get there. Bring your tax returns, bank statements, IDs, and other proof you make enough money to rent. You want to prove you to your potential landlord that you'll be an awesome renter!

You'll also need to put down a deposit to secure an apartment, since you'll want to make sure it goes off the market before someone else can rent it. A deposit is usually a large sum of money; usually landlords expect you to pay the first month's rent upfront, as well as a security deposit equal to that amount. However, sometimes landlords want 3 times the monthly rent for security, so make sure you're saving your money before you start to move! If you're worried about qualifying financially, consider renting with a guarantor. A guarantor will financially guarantee your apartment, in case anything should ever happen to it or to your ability to pay for it! Consider asking a close family member or friend to sign onto your lease as the guarantor.

Neighborhoods of West Carrollton

The average renter in West Carrollton can find a nice apartment or rental home in an area that feel at home. Rental properties are available in a number of communities, and there are lots of awesome differences between the neighborhoods. Check out the info below to help you make an informed decision on your hunt!

Centerville Park: This is a community where you can find one bedroom apartments, as well as two and three bedroom units. It's a great place for commuter to find housing for rent in West Carrollton, since it's right on I-95.

Woodhills: Woodhills is a community in West Carrollton offers one, two, and three bedroom units. Like nature? This apartment complex is right by the Cox arboretum, so you can spend time in the shade of the trees.

Upton Hills: In this upscale area, you can find two bedroom apartment rentals and even larger.

Indian Lookout: Indian Lookout is a community where apartment complexes offer one and two bedroom apartment rentals. LIke the movies? You'll be close to Raves Cinema Dayton South if you live here, so you can catch all of Hollywood's latest and greatest flicks.

Living in West Carrollton

Carrollton has a little something for everyone, whether you're an outdoorsman or a fashionista. It offers pretty quiet living, but luckily, it's just a short drive from the center of Dayton, so you can hop in the car and be near the excitement in no time.

In terms of shopping, there are four major shopping centers in the area, including Fiesta I, Water Tower Plaza, Carrollton Plaza, and Imperial Square. West Carrollton also has lots of parks to enjoy, including Robert Wilson, Lake Forest, Grantwood, Joe Weidner, Grant Farm, Harmon Field and Allen Park. There are 82 grocery stores, eight supercenters and club stores, 124 gas stations, and 310 full-service restaurants. Some of the most popular places to eat include El Meson, Ele Cake Company, and The Patriot Steakhouse & Tavern.For TV and radio, West Carrollton primarily depends on stations from larger metro areas nearby, such as Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus. Weather here tends to be mild in the summer and brutally cold in the winter. It rains or snows an average of 128 days per year, and gets about 177 sunny days. Rainfall averages about 39 inches annually, and snowfall amounts generally totals about 22 inches. July highs almost never top 90 degrees, but an average day in January is only about 21 degrees Because of the wonderful weather in town, West Carrollton holds community festivals, such as the Arbor Day Celebration.

West Carrollton, Ohio is in Montgomery County, just 12 minutes' drive from Dayton. Many people with in West Carrollton commute to downtown Dayton, and the average commuter spends less than 20 minutes driving to work each day. Not such a bad drive to have both suburbia and big city at your fingertips! While in Dayton, you can visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Carillon Historical Park, the Dayton Art Institute, Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra's performances, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, the National Aviation Hall of Fame, and Victoria Theater. All of these attractions are highly rated by visitors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Carrollton?
The average rent price for West Carrollton rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Carrollton?
Some of the colleges located in the West Carrollton area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, University of Dayton, and Union Institute & University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Carrollton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Carrollton from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.

