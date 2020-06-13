84 Apartments for rent in West Carrollton, OH📍
Not far from Dayton is an even smaller town, West Carrollton, one that's still largely untouched by the urban sprawl, yet still offers all of the modern conveniences like shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, and historical sights. West Carrollton probably meets your idea of midwestern suburbia, yet it has plenty of local flavor, and more importantly, easy access to nearby Dayton. Because of the close proximity of the two towns, most people that live in West Carollton commute. However, there is plenty of local flavor and a vibrant community in West Carrollton, so you shouldn't be worried about being bored if you end up calling this place home!
If you're planning to move to West Carrollton, pack your bags and head to look! There are lots of great rental options in town, so you'll want to be ready to snag one once you get there. Bring your tax returns, bank statements, IDs, and other proof you make enough money to rent. You want to prove you to your potential landlord that you'll be an awesome renter!
You'll also need to put down a deposit to secure an apartment, since you'll want to make sure it goes off the market before someone else can rent it. A deposit is usually a large sum of money; usually landlords expect you to pay the first month's rent upfront, as well as a security deposit equal to that amount. However, sometimes landlords want 3 times the monthly rent for security, so make sure you're saving your money before you start to move! If you're worried about qualifying financially, consider renting with a guarantor. A guarantor will financially guarantee your apartment, in case anything should ever happen to it or to your ability to pay for it! Consider asking a close family member or friend to sign onto your lease as the guarantor.
The average renter in West Carrollton can find a nice apartment or rental home in an area that feel at home. Rental properties are available in a number of communities, and there are lots of awesome differences between the neighborhoods. Check out the info below to help you make an informed decision on your hunt!
Centerville Park: This is a community where you can find one bedroom apartments, as well as two and three bedroom units. It's a great place for commuter to find housing for rent in West Carrollton, since it's right on I-95.
Woodhills: Woodhills is a community in West Carrollton offers one, two, and three bedroom units. Like nature? This apartment complex is right by the Cox arboretum, so you can spend time in the shade of the trees.
Upton Hills: In this upscale area, you can find two bedroom apartment rentals and even larger.
Indian Lookout: Indian Lookout is a community where apartment complexes offer one and two bedroom apartment rentals. LIke the movies? You'll be close to Raves Cinema Dayton South if you live here, so you can catch all of Hollywood's latest and greatest flicks.
Carrollton has a little something for everyone, whether you're an outdoorsman or a fashionista. It offers pretty quiet living, but luckily, it's just a short drive from the center of Dayton, so you can hop in the car and be near the excitement in no time.
In terms of shopping, there are four major shopping centers in the area, including Fiesta I, Water Tower Plaza, Carrollton Plaza, and Imperial Square. West Carrollton also has lots of parks to enjoy, including Robert Wilson, Lake Forest, Grantwood, Joe Weidner, Grant Farm, Harmon Field and Allen Park. There are 82 grocery stores, eight supercenters and club stores, 124 gas stations, and 310 full-service restaurants. Some of the most popular places to eat include El Meson, Ele Cake Company, and The Patriot Steakhouse & Tavern.For TV and radio, West Carrollton primarily depends on stations from larger metro areas nearby, such as Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus. Weather here tends to be mild in the summer and brutally cold in the winter. It rains or snows an average of 128 days per year, and gets about 177 sunny days. Rainfall averages about 39 inches annually, and snowfall amounts generally totals about 22 inches. July highs almost never top 90 degrees, but an average day in January is only about 21 degrees Because of the wonderful weather in town, West Carrollton holds community festivals, such as the Arbor Day Celebration.
West Carrollton, Ohio is in Montgomery County, just 12 minutes' drive from Dayton. Many people with in West Carrollton commute to downtown Dayton, and the average commuter spends less than 20 minutes driving to work each day. Not such a bad drive to have both suburbia and big city at your fingertips! While in Dayton, you can visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Carillon Historical Park, the Dayton Art Institute, Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra's performances, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, the National Aviation Hall of Fame, and Victoria Theater. All of these attractions are highly rated by visitors.