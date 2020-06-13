/
94 Apartments for rent in Willoughby, OH📍
1 Unit Available
37914 Second Street
37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563 *appliances coming soon OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 1:30-2:30pm No Private Showings.
1 Unit Available
38425 North Ln
38425 North Lane, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Total remodel! New Ceramic floor and carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! NEW Kitchen with granite counters, new wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Both bathrooms have been remodeled! New window blinds.
1 Unit Available
37941 Euclid Ave
37941 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Downtown Willoughby 1 Year Lease (2 years no rent increase guarantee) First Floor Apartment in a Century Home No Pets Application/Processing ($15 Fee) Credit/Background Check ($35 Fee) Pictures Coming Soon Amenities: - Parking -
Results within 1 mile of Willoughby
$
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
1 Unit Available
300 Plymouth Rd
300 Plymouth Road, Eastlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Eastlake. This lovely Eastlake ranch is ready to become your new home.
1 Unit Available
6436 Iroquois Trl
6436 Iroquois Trail, Mentor, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1334 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths plus a third Bonus room for a baby or an office. Everything has been refreshed! All new paint, flooring, and hardware throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
27 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
10 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1385 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 Unit Available
5950 Andrews Rd
5950 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
Euclid
1 Unit Available
1255 E 279th St
1255 East 279th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1& half bath - Property Id: 298360 large spacious 2 bedroom, 1&half bath condo with new carpet, all new hardware, 2 car park and washer and dryer in unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Euclid
1 Unit Available
26231 Farringdon Ave
26231 Farringdon Avenue, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1257 sqft
26231 Farringdon Ave, Euclid - A beautiful single-family home, 1,257 sq ft, totally renovated. spacious backyard and garage. It contains 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Ready for new tenants. Do not accept section 8. (RLNE5834884)
1 Unit Available
8755 Jackson Street 2
8755 Jackson Street, Mentor, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 80918 OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 12-1pm No Private Showings.
1 Unit Available
1806 Lincoln
1806 Lincoln Road, Wickliffe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great location! Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a full basement and very large fenced in backyard with patio. The full Bathroom has recently been remodeled. Neutral new paint throughout. Fresh landscaping. All Kitchen appliances included.
Highland Heights
1 Unit Available
337 West Edinburgh Dr
337 W Edinburgh Dr, Highland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4176 sqft
Great singe family house for rent, no pets. Partial furniture in the house. Bar and movie theater in the basement.
Euclid
1 Unit Available
23741 Colbourne Rd
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home $975 rent / $975 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
Euclid
1 Unit Available
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!
1 Unit Available
7200 Wilson Mills Rd
7200 Wilson Mills Road, Gates Mills, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2541 sqft
Tucked away on a serenely wooded lot overlooking the Chagrin River, this charming historical home in Gates Mills is awaiting a new tenant! Originally built in 1855, this home began as a one-room school house and evolved into a charming single-family
Euclid
1 Unit Available
27191 Zeman
27191 Zeman Avenue, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
1241 sqft
Brand New Fully Updated 1.
Euclid
1 Unit Available
25100 Lake Shore Blvd
25100 Lake Shore Boulevard, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
953 sqft
Solid Brick Duplex. The living room offers comfortable carpet. Dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen with fridge, range, and adequate storage. Two carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space on the 2nd floor. Central A/C. Garage. Unfinished basement.
Shoregate
1 Unit Available
29210 Green Drive
29210 Green Drive, Willowick, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1002 sqft
OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, 06/11/20 3:00-4:00 PM. 3 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow. NOT SEC 8 OR SUBSIDY APPROVED. Tenant pays all utilities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Willoughby, the median rent is $615 for a studio, $735 for a 1-bedroom, $916 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,205 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Willoughby, check out our monthly Willoughby Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Willoughby area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Willoughby from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
