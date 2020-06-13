/
green
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 PM
98 Apartments for rent in Green, OH📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
560 Jarvis Rd
560 Jarvis Road, Green, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
Nearly 2300 square foor gorgeous Green Local Schools home for rent! $2100 per month. Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t. Move in right away. $2100 deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Green
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
382 Waterside Avenue
382 Waterside Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
WATERSIDE TOWNHOMES CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!!! Waterside Townhomes, a gorgeous townhome community with well-planned interiors, amenities and scenic Waterview makes it unmatched in its location.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7150 Starcliff Ave NW
7150 Starcliff Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Executive 3bd/2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 134000 Executive 3bd/2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ellet
1 Unit Available
2400 E Market St
2400 E Market St, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 213929 One bedroom apartment includes refrigerator, range and air conditioner. Professionally managed with 24 hour maintenance service. Please call to set a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
776 Triplett
776 Triplett Boulevard, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
For Rent - 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom - This two bedroom and one bathroom ranch is ready to go. Just bring your moving truck. No basement in this unit. No garage but off street parking. Freshly painted inside. Easy access to the interstate and shopping.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
7501-03 Rob St. NW - 7501
7501 Rob Street Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
896 sqft
Available for immediate move in!!! Charming, Updated, 2bd 1ba ranch unit with attached carport on a quiet residential street in Jackson township. Very spacious unit that has been updated with new paint and flooring throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
4101 Dressler Rd Northwest
4101 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Beautiful farm house with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like your're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
East Akron
1 Unit Available
675 Virginia Ave
675 Virginia Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
440 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Fenced in yard. $550 deposit and $550 rent. Move in ready! Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t No credit check. $50 app fee per adult to pull a criminal and eviction history. Answer within 48 hours.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
East Barberton
1 Unit Available
269 2nd St Northeast
269 2nd Street Northeast, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 269 2nd St Northeast in Barberton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Firestone Park
1 Unit Available
811 East Wilbeth Rd
811 East Wilbeth Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
1 bedroom 1 bath apt on E. Wilbeth. Newly painted, flooring, etc. $575 rent $575 deposit waived if moved in by 3-31-20. No credit check. Only State and national check on evictions and criminal history. $50 app fee per adult. Answer in 48 hours.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
4105 Dressler Rd Northwest
4105 Dressler Road Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1932 sqft
Beautiful home with scenic views...yet still located within the heart of Belden Village! Feel like you're living in the country while still being close to work, shopping and night life. This gem is tucked away behind Holleydale Farm & Gardens.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
East Akron
1 Unit Available
631 Merton Ave
631 Merton Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
This is a nice, clean, bright, 3 bedroom plus a large attic room, 1 bath house with a good sized yard. It has carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, and the original woodwork in the living and dining rooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2146 16th St Southwest
2146 16th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
918 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2146 16th St Southwest in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
1267 West Waterloo Rd
1267 W Waterloo Rd, Akron, OH
Studio
$700
800 sqft
One room office space ready to be designed to fit the needs of the new business. Looking for an entrepreneur, small business owner, expansion of an existing business. Space has one large room ( previously and work shop of an HVAC company).
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
1119 Mcintosh Ave
1119 Mcintosh Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1064 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom second Floor apartment with Water / sewer / trash Included. Tenant will be responsible for Gas and Electric. All applications are online, $35 application fee per adult applicant.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ellet
1 Unit Available
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd
1898 Springfield Lake Blvd, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
Spacious two bedroom second floor apartment located in Springfield. Tenant only pays electric, gas and electric is included in rent. Central air conditioning and furnace. Laundry hookup in unit, coin operated laundry room also on site.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$950
1744 sqft
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6392 Saint Augustine Dr Northwest
6392 Saint Augustine Drive Northwest, Stark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Come enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in a the Glenmoor Hamlets condo community! Clean and crisp with new paint/carpet (2019), finished basement and first floor master! Second bedroom with private lofted area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:52pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2295 10th St SW
2295 10th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Bright and welcoming, this home truly checks off everything on your list and more! With plenty of room for modern living, enjoy spending time with loved ones in the comfortable space.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
287 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 12
287 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
996 sqft
Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
285 Wilbur Dr NE, Apt 6
285 Wilbur Drive Northeast, North Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
996 sqft
Garage B-2 Beautiful Apartment complex in the North Canton area. Unit has central air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a garage. To schedule a showing, please submit application at www.bwmrentals.managebuilding.
