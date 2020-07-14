All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
River & Rich.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

River & Rich

401 West Rich Street · (614) 957-2862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 431-319 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,084

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 431-404 · Avail. now

$1,134

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 431-409 · Avail. now

$1,134

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 431-223 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 431-323 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 401-215 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River & Rich.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries. Cross the bridge to downtown Columbus. Or invite friends over to enjoy the city views from your apartment in the heart of Franklinton.
Rent cannot exceed 30% of tenant’s gross monthly income.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person unless married, $100 hold fee
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, up to 75 lbs combined, max 2 pets per apartment
Parking Details: Surface Lot - $60 monthly, Garage Parking - $75 monthly.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does River & Rich have any available units?
River & Rich has 38 units available starting at $1,084 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does River & Rich have?
Some of River & Rich's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River & Rich currently offering any rent specials?
River & Rich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River & Rich pet-friendly?
Yes, River & Rich is pet friendly.
Does River & Rich offer parking?
Yes, River & Rich offers parking.
Does River & Rich have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River & Rich offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River & Rich have a pool?
Yes, River & Rich has a pool.
Does River & Rich have accessible units?
Yes, River & Rich has accessible units.
Does River & Rich have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River & Rich has units with dishwashers.

