River & Rich.

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person unless married, $100 hold fee
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, up to 75 lbs combined, max 2 pets per apartment
Parking Details: Surface Lot - $60 monthly, Garage Parking - $75 monthly.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.