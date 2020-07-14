Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries. Cross the bridge to downtown Columbus. Or invite friends over to enjoy the city views from your apartment in the heart of Franklinton.

Rent cannot exceed 30% of tenant’s gross monthly income.