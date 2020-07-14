Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments concierge e-payments internet access pool table

New Albany's Premier Apartment Home Neighborhood. Where quality meets sophistication.



When searching for a new place to call home, the importance of comfort and pristine style is top of mind at Albany Glen. This highly rated community located in beautiful Columbus, incorporates unmatched convenience and first-rate amenities within the New Albany and Columbus area. These one of a kind apartment homes feature modern fixtures, ample living space, and first-class finishes to fit the unique lifestyle of each resident. On property, you’ll have access to an amazing resort-style pool, a state of the art fitness center, and an accessible business center excellent for work and study alike.



Commuting is short and stress-free with easy access to both Highway 62 and Interstate 270. Additionally, this inviting community of fine homes is close to many entertainment options and marketplaces to shop, eat, and enjoy all the city offers. Take the time to scroll through a large gallery of community an