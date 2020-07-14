All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
Albany Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Albany Glen
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Albany Glen

5510 Morse Road · (614) 768-6116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Preserve South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43230
Preserve South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3818D · Avail. Aug 21

$876

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 6440C · Avail. Jul 20

$891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 3800K · Avail. now

$891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3998H · Avail. Aug 28

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 3991G · Avail. Aug 7

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 3848B · Avail. now

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Albany Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
concierge
e-payments
internet access
pool table
New Albany's Premier Apartment Home Neighborhood. Where quality meets sophistication.

When searching for a new place to call home, the importance of comfort and pristine style is top of mind at Albany Glen. This highly rated community located in beautiful Columbus, incorporates unmatched convenience and first-rate amenities within the New Albany and Columbus area. These one of a kind apartment homes feature modern fixtures, ample living space, and first-class finishes to fit the unique lifestyle of each resident. On property, you’ll have access to an amazing resort-style pool, a state of the art fitness center, and an accessible business center excellent for work and study alike.

Commuting is short and stress-free with easy access to both Highway 62 and Interstate 270. Additionally, this inviting community of fine homes is close to many entertainment options and marketplaces to shop, eat, and enjoy all the city offers. Take the time to scroll through a large gallery of community an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds: Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Albany Glen have any available units?
Albany Glen has 30 units available starting at $876 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Albany Glen have?
Some of Albany Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Albany Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Albany Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Albany Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Albany Glen is pet friendly.
Does Albany Glen offer parking?
Yes, Albany Glen offers parking.
Does Albany Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Albany Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Albany Glen have a pool?
Yes, Albany Glen has a pool.
Does Albany Glen have accessible units?
No, Albany Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Albany Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Albany Glen has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing