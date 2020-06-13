88 Apartments for rent in Beavercreek, OH

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
10 Units Available
The Promenade at Beaver Creek
4026 Promenade Blvd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Within the suburbs, but minutes from downtown. Walk-in closets, designer kitchens, vaulted ceilings and a pool. Featuring fireplaces, a 24-hour gym and a landscaped community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
889 sqft
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3300 sqft
2724 Laurelwood Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
69 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1942 Daffodil Drive
1942 Daffodil Drive, Greene County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3286 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Brinley Place
2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1355 sqft
Convenient to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. Two-bedroom apartments with chef-ready kitchens, spacious bathrooms and ample outdoor space. On-site coffee bar, clubroom, swimming pool, athletic center and bark park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1102 Beaumont
1102 Beaumont Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1512 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
275 Medford St
275 Medford Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath garden style apartment with new flooring. Within walking distance of the University of Dayton, located off of Stewart st. Ample parking off street, shared coin-op laundry on site, includes refrigerator and stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
152 N Cherrywood Ave
152 North Cherrywood Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath Duplex Appliances includes fridge & stove. Over 900+ sq ft living space. No pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 S Monmouth St
120 South Monmouth Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Appliances includes: Fridge, Stove. No pets No section 8. Recently updated unit. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1385 Maplegrove Drive
1385 Maplegrove Dr, Fairborn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1636 sqft
1385 Maplegrove Drive Available 06/19/20 1385 Maplegrove 3BR/1.5BA (Fairborn) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Fairborn, Ohio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2034 Leo Street
2034 Leo Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
888 sqft
Make yourself at home in this clean 2-bedroom home! - This cute 2-bedroom brick home is freshly painted and has all new windows! Now accepting applications. We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated
City GuideBeavercreek
Beavercreek officially became a city in 1980 and its population has rapidly taken off over the years. Located around five miles to Dayton's east, the fact the number of people here has increased from 31,589 in 1980 to 45,193 in 2010 displays this: Beavercreek gives its residents the life they desire.

Where have all the beavers gone? Well, if you look hard enough, you'll see plenty. Additionally, you'll discover a region filled with pride, humbleness and a firm belief that the Dayton area is the birthplace of aviation. Don't say otherwise, Kitty Hawk! The Wright Brothers fulfilled their dreams in nearby Dayton and you can too. Beavercreek is very much a part of the larger Dayton area, but it still carries its own style. Even the beavers here build their dams the way they please. The population has been charging upwards, and that's a sign Beavercreek is doing quite well for itself. That's because the town offers big city amenities and resources along with space and privacy. It may not possess the sizzle of the big city, but it has the proper ingredients. You have the room and tools to go out and invent the life you've envisioned.

Moving to Beavercreek

Would a beaver build a dam before scouting out a proper location? No! You shouldn't go house hunting before doing a little scouting yourself. Or else all your plans could come crashing down. Rental homes in Beavercreek have been increasing in number in order to serve the rising population. That's good to hear. Prior to your search, though, it's best to do a little studying.

Your Choices

Like many smaller cities in Ohio, houses are what most people choose for lodging. Residents in Beavercreek like having a little more space, and that shows in the types of housing they select. That's not to say you couldn't find two bedroom apartments in Beavercreek if you wanted. It's simply that detached, one-unit houses account for over 71% of the units here and you enjoy a wider variety of selection, from two bedroom to five bedroom pads. There are some good managed apartment communities, like The Promenade at Beavercreek, and that means you can pretty much find what you need if you look. You could even buy your own plot of land and build if you wanted, but it's often better to leave the building to the beavers.

Possible Complications

Where has all the housing gone? During certain parts of the year, you may be asking yourself that. Openings can come in bunches and then all of a sudden vanish. Beavercreek's rising population has had an impact on this. Know that many leases end on the last day of December and last day of May. If you give yourself two weeks to find a house during early May or early December, you could scoop up a nice home just as the landlord puts it on the market. Over 25% of the city rents, and lots of people are always moving in and out. It's also advised to have a realtor help you find places to speed up the process. This ensures homes don't get taken because it took you too long to navigate the market. If you want an apartment or condo within a complex, start contacting management a month before you need to move in to check for openings. For example, if you want a one bedroom apartment and plan to move in September, call in late July. That way staff can put your name on a list and notify you of available openings; chances are if something isn't open the day you call, a renter will move out during the next month and you'll have something waiting for you. Open listings for rental houses don't sit on the market for too long here, so it's important that you don't spend too much time thinking over a pad. Some other ambitious mover will snatch it first.

Some Tips

It's rare to find something that's been on the market for a while, but if you are lucky enough to stumble upon a home that has been listed for more than two months, you may be able to get a better deal since the landlord could be anxious to lease it. Don't be afraid to whip out bargaining skills you've learned from your travels and interactions. Who knows? Perhaps you'll get an all bills paid deal on your 2 bedroom apartment or house. With that being said, you also want to inspect each and every place, especially if it's older or has been on the market for quite some time. Owners in Beavercreek, like anywhere else, don't advertise problems with their property; don't let your laziness come back to cost you. Also, rent is usually more reasonable in the winter. If you want the best deal, come between January and March as the market is slower and realtors and landlords are eager for renters. There's less pads, but better deals.

Leasing Requirements

It's not like getting a physical. Landlords in Beavercreek don't ask for much other than proof you can pay rent and have a decent credit score. As always, extra info like a solid rental history can sweeten the deal. Apartment complexes want a little more information; you will definitely have your credit checked, may even have a background check performed, and will be asked to provide ample evidence you can afford the home. No matter what you rent, you should prepare one month's rent, a security deposit, and applicable fees.

Beavercreek Neighborhoods

Beavercreek has lots of new developments and subdivisions, and the booming population shows that a lot of people are coming here to carve out a spot for themselves. The city, though, does boast an older side and a natural side. If you play your cards right, you can have the new, the old and the natural. Where else is that possible?

City Center: Highlights like Beaver Valley Shopping Center, Fox Run Park and Merrick Park make this part of town an interesting mesh of scenery and shopping. There are many eateries, especially pizzerias, along North Fairfield Road.

Alpha: On the east side of town, this neighborhood, which features E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek Community Park and Creekside Reserve, is perhaps the most beautiful area of town.

New Germany: With the Mall at Fairfield Commons and Beavercreek Towne Centre, this neighborhood in the northern part of town is best for shopping. Beavercreek Golf Club is also here along with lots of new houses and some apartments.

Grange Hall Road/Dayton Xenia Road: Right to the west of the center of town, this neighborhood is mainly residential. You have easy access to Interstate-675.

Fairbrook: Occupying the southern section of Beavercreek, Fairbrook has Greene Crossing Shopping Center, a great spot for shopping, eating and watching movies. Houses abound as well.

Living in Beavercreek

Folks in Beavercreek would fly from place to place if that was realistic, but most keep to four wheels and the road to get to their destination. A lot of people bike for exercise, but the city is nearly 27 square miles, which means longer distances require a car or taking the bus. That zest for life the Wright Brothers had still lives on in Beavercreek. It's partly why the place is thriving. Whether you go take in a show at Beavercreek Community Theatre, grab a bite at Wellington Grille, play soccer at John Ankeney Soccer Complex, or shop at one of the many outlets, you will see people smiling and laughing. And it's not because the plane was invented in the area. It's because Beavercreek is, overall, a solid place to grow and prosper. Head down to Little Beaver Creek and toss some rocks into the water. Wake up the beavers and watch them build. That tells you all you need to know. Beavercreek is a place still being built, with perfection as the ultimate goal. That's not possible, of course, but the folks here figure it's worth a shot. After all, the plane was worth a shot too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Beavercreek?
The average rent price for Beavercreek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Beavercreek?
Some of the colleges located in the Beavercreek area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, University of Dayton, and Union Institute & University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Beavercreek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beavercreek from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.

