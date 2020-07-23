/
/
wayne county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
45 Apartments for rent in Wayne County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
2 Units Available
Willowood
1056 Mindy Lane, Wooster, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$603
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Willowood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Willowood is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the Wooster Area.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive
3574 Melrose Dr, Wooster, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1162 sqft
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane
1141 Mindy Ln, Wooster, OH
2 Bedrooms
$974
1243 sqft
Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Orrville
1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1310 sqft
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
151 South Market Street - 300
151 South Market Street, Wooster, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1950 sqft
-Located on the third floor - 1950 square feet -Large windows overlooking Market St.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne County
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
23 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1161 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
350 Main St
350 Main Street, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
Efficiency upstairs apartment for rent! Bright and sunny kitchen, new carpet. Free heat! Coin operated washer and dryer in basement.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
426 Oakwood
426 Oakwood Avenue, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and modern first floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit available in this well maintained building in Wadsworth! Don't miss this apartment! Plenty of parking, secured entry, open kitchen, living and dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
680 1/2 High St
680 1/2 High St, Wadsworth, OH
Studio
$950
2000 sqft
Welcome to 680 1/2 High St Wadsworth, OH. This spacious commercial space is ready for you to start or grow your business! This property is conveniently located near the highway and other business in the thriving northern side of Wadsworth.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
240 Great Oaks Trail
240 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Location, Convenience, Value! - Property Id: 60032 We are a 48 unit apartment complex located 1/2 mile from I-76 in beautiful Wadsworth, Ohio. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Diamond 1
65 Diamond Avenue, Barberton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
- Large 3 bedroom colonial. Ideal for family living (RLNE5935074)
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
382 Waterside Avenue
382 Waterside Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
WATERSIDE TOWNHOMES CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!!! Waterside Townhomes, a gorgeous townhome community with well-planned interiors, amenities and scenic Waterview makes it unmatched in its location.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
234 Elyria Street
234 Elyria Street, Lodi, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apt. Credit score over 600 Tenant pays for water, & electric at Village of Lodi Income 3x rent Please visit this link for the application https://www.allohiomanagement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
229 1st Street
229 1st Street, Holmesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
Have you ever dreamt of having a new construction home?! You can now have the luxury of a brand new home in a fantastic Holmesville location without enduring the hassle of the construction process.
Results within 10 miles of Wayne County
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Akron
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Akron
578 Hoye Ave
578 Hoye Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$599
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 578 Hoye Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lane-Wooster
564 Euclid Ave
564 Euclid Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Recently remodeled three bedroom home on Euclid Avenue! This home features carpet, fresh paint, and laminate flooring throughout the first floor, a refrigerator and stove in the kitchen, a first floor half-bath, new carpet in the bedrooms, a second
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wayne County area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Central Ohio Technical College, Cleveland State University, and North Central State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cleveland, Akron, Parma, Shaker Heights, and Lakewood have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHNewark, OHBrunswick, OH
Elyria, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHOrrville, OHWadsworth, OHGreen, OHFairlawn, OHMedina, OHAshland, OH