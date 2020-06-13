/
12 Apartments for rent in Oxford, OH📍
7 Units Available
Indian Trace II
5131 Red Cloud Court, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
935 sqft
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
Indian Trace I
5131 Red Cloud Ct, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$923
935 sqft
Indian Trace offers affordable apartments for families and students looking for the perfect place to call home in the college town of Oxford. All apartment homes feature two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den.
1 Unit Available
5201 College Corner Pike
5201 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$649
Your own home, no more shared air, your own HVAC - Property Id: 285913 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 Unit Available
926 Cedar Drive
926 Cedar Drive, Oxford, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2576 sqft
Permit and pricing based on 4 students. Semester lease is $3,600 per person per semester, unfurnished. Options available for part or fully furnished. Monthly family lease possible. Call / e-mail for details.
1 Unit Available
Wintergreen
5412 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
840 sqft
8 Unit Apartment Building Wintergreen Apartments are a 36 Unit Apartment complex approximately 1 mile from downtown Oxford. The complex consists of 28 - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath and 8 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath garden style apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford
1 Unit Available
1194 Beissinger Road,
1194 Beissinger Road, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1275 sqft
1194 Beissinger Road, Available 07/03/20 1194 Beissinger Rd 3BR/2.5BA (Hanover Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop in to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/2.5BA split level home located in Hanover Twp.
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/10/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
220 Timber Hill Drive
220 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
220 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/19/20 220 Timber Hill 4BR/2.
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
214 Timber Hill Drive
214 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
214 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/29/20 214 Timber Hill 4BR/2.
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1404 Western Avenue,
1404 Western Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
874 sqft
1404 Western Avenue, Available 06/29/20 1404 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our 2BR/1BA cape cod home located on the West Side of Hamilton.
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
2078 Sunset Drive
2078 Sunset Drive, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
Large updated 2BR/2 bath condo w/ new flooring, paint, carpet, blinds & light fixtures on first floor. New DW & micro in kitchen w/ lg pantry. Ceiling fans in BRs.
1 Unit Available
1200 Pond Ridge Circle
1200 Pond Ridge Circle, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2408 sqft
Ross Estates Home ! 3 car garage, specious. All Brand new appliances. Morning room. High ceiling in MB, big closet.Priced to sell.Won't last longer. Agent owned
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Oxford, the median rent is $545 for a studio, $634 for a 1-bedroom, $834 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,165 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oxford, check out our monthly Oxford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Oxford area include Miami University-Oxford, Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oxford from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYDayton, KYForestville, OH