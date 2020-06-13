Apartment List
/
OH
/
niles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

51 Apartments for rent in Niles, OH

📍
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Timber Creek Apartments
1231 North Road Southeast, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
499 sqft
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Robbins Ave
725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,100
2500 sqft
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
702 W Park Ave
702 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
Niles first floor - Property Id: 276391 First floor. Apt. All newly remolded . One bedroom, Kitchen with new stainless appliances, livingroom, Large foyer which can be used as an office. Basement with new washer and dryer. AC new roof,new furnace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
140 Woodglen Ave
140 Woodglen Avenue, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Totally remodeled 1 bedroom home, full basement. First month, last month and security deposit due upon signing lease.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
53 Russell Avenue
53 Russell Avenue, Niles, OH
4 Bedrooms
$950
1567 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
742 Mauro Circle #5
742 Mauro Cir SE, Niles, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
830 sqft
Two-bed, one bath unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District. Six-plex sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District.
Results within 1 mile of Niles

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
550 Ohio Avenue #303
550 Ohio Avenue, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
829 sqft
The finest in retirement apartment living in a quiet, beautiful setting. Rent includes all utilities. Building has handicapped accessible elevator, spacious community room, and on-site laundry facilities. No pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Niles

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Crumlin Ave.
201 Crumlin Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
201 Crumlin Ave. Available 06/20/20 201 Crumlin Ave. - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio.The home is newly remodeled including a finished basement.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 Logan
1001 Logan Avenue, McDonald, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Cherry Street
22 Cherry, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
22 Cherry Street - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, home including all kitchen appliances, and full basement. There is a nook off of the living room which makes for a nice office area of play room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 E. Prospect St.
529 East Prospect Street Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1335 sqft
529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 E. Howard St.
207 East Howard Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
207 E Howard - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The master bathroom has a beautiful double sink vanity and a large bathroom layout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steelton
1 Unit Available
1324 Salt Springs Road
1324 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1144 sqft
1324 Salt Springs Road - Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 story home located at 1324 Salt Springs Road in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has been updated with new carpet, new kitchen and bath, vinyl siding, and has fenced in yard. Rent is $750 a month plus utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. Available 07/01/20 306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296567 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
493 Aurora Drive
493 Aurora Drive, Churchill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
493 Aurora Drive Available 07/01/20 493 Aurora Drive - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home in Liberty, Ohio. Home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, fresh paint and other upgrades through out.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
469 N. Glenellen Ave
469 North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
892 sqft
469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Churchill Rd.
422 Churchill Hubbard Road, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1600 Salt Springs Rd A
1600 Salt Springs Road, Lordstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
Unit A Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated Lordstown one bedroom studio aprt - Property Id: 92417 Fully renovated 625 mo. You only pay electric Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92417 Property Id 92417 (RLNE5791786)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1324 South St SE
1324 South Street Southeast, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1080 sqft
this is a test property - not for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
922 Mahoning Ave Northwest
922 Mahoning Avenue Northwest, Warren, OH
Studio
$950
1040 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing Warren location for any number of your needs.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
124 North Park Ave
124 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling

Median Rent in Niles

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Niles is $528, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $666.
Studio
$471
1 Bed
$528
2 Beds
$666
City GuideNiles
Finding valuable research on little cities like Niles can be a difficult task. However, we've got a nifty little apartment guide, an interactive map, and plenty of listings to give you all the renting and living info you could need. So, read on to rent like a local Niles resident.
Life in Niles

Located on the former industrial belt, Niles architecture is made up of aging brick buildings and classic homes. It is a quaint atmosphere far away from the worries of a big city, with plenty of rentals in modest family-friendly neighborhoods. There's not a lot of flash and pizzazz around here, but the affordability and quiet decentness is a big draw for those in need of a more relaxed atmosphere. There are cheap apartments, gorgeous townhomes, duplexes, and houses for rent in the area. Along the west side of town is a nicely wooded setting, bordered by rivers, lakes, the Warren Wilderness Area, and Waldell Park, where you find a brand-spankin' new wellness center complete with swimming pool, ice skating rink, indoor soccer field, Adidas store, running path, basketball court, volleyball court, batting cages, golf cages, and much more. To the east you can find lakes and golf courses. And, right smack in the middle of town, you can find some wonderful riverside parks, as well as plenty of shopping, eateries, and nightlife. Rental rates start at about $400 and rarely rise above $1,000 a month. Studio apartments and one bedrooms typically cost less than $600. Larger apartments, townhomes, and luxury condos rent for around $700 - $1,000. So, whether you're looking for a cheap apartment or an indulgent luxury rental, you're sure to find exactly what you need right here in Niles.

Apartment communities come with all sorts of convenient amenities and extra perks. Just about every rental has an on-site laundry facility. Many have swimming pools, picnic areas, and easy access to public transportation. Parking is never a problem, with some communities featuring private garages. And, some places even provide pest control as well as 24-hour maintenance, which can really take some stress out of the daily renter's life.

Pet-owners will be happy to know that pet friendly apartments are easy to come by in Niles. Cat friendly apartments are everywhere, and even dog friendly apartments and property rentals aren't too difficult to hunt down. However, you can expect to pay a nonrefundable pet fee around $200 per pet.

Now that you've had a good read, it's time to scroll through those listings and find your perfect new place. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Niles?
In Niles, the median rent is $471 for a studio, $528 for a 1-bedroom, $666 for a 2-bedroom, and $866 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Niles, check out our monthly Niles Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Niles?
Some of the colleges located in the Niles area include Kent State University at Kent, Lake Erie College, University of Akron Main Campus, and Malone University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Niles?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Niles from include Akron, Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, and Mayfield Heights.

Similar Pages

Niles 2 BedroomsNiles Apartments with Balcony
Niles Apartments with ParkingNiles Dog Friendly Apartments
Niles Pet Friendly Places