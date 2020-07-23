/
jefferson county
35 Apartments for rent in Jefferson County, OH📍
201 Luray Dr
201 Luray Drive, Wintersville, OH
Studio
$4,000
9998 sqft
Renter pays half the property tax, snow removal, and a portion of the water bill. There are 20 parking spaces allotted with more available if needed. Traffic count on 43 is around 8000 a day.
200 Fernwood Rd
200 Fernwood Road, Wintersville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 200 Fernwood Rd in Wintersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
762 Brady Ave
762 Brady Avenue, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 762 Brady Ave in Steubenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
816 Rosswell Ave
816 Rosswell Avenue, Steubenville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$495
1297 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home freshly painted throughout located in Steubenville Ohio close to Wells Academy - Harding Middle School - Steubenville High School Regarding pets: We do allow pets. There is an additional $250.00 non-refundable pet fee.
801 County Road 41
801 County Road 41, Jefferson County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own or Owner Financing for a longer term. Lots of great potential in this two-story colonial with 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on 2.83 acre lot.
2404 Sunset Boulevard - 3
2404 Sunset Boulevard, Steubenville, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
400 sqft
NO SMOKING!!! Great spot on Sunset. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, Living Room and Full Kitchen. Coin operated Laundry in the basement wash area. Easy access to Kroger and the Historic Fort Steuben Mall.
1407 Ridge Avenue
1407 Ridge Avenue, Steubenville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Steubenville. Located less than 1 mile from Franciscan University. 2 story home with front and rear porches. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard.
322 Woodlawn Road - 1
322 Woodlawn Rd, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
NO SMOKING!!! This place is plush. You want to move in. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Oven and Refrigerator. W/D hookups in the basement. Large dining and living room areas. Enclosed front porch. Perfect for meditation in the winter.
1431 Ridge Avenue - 1
1431 Ridge Avenue, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Unit 1 is a two bedroom, one bedroom apartment with brand new waterproof laminate flooring throughout the apartment. The apartment is fully furnished with a living area, dining area and bedroom sets. Backyard is accessible and fully fenced in.
130 Brady Circle East - C
130 Brady Circle East, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 1000 sq ft. of living space. Garage included. All utilities included besides electric.
1300 Belleview Boulevard - 1
1300 Belleview Boulevard, Steubenville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Updated Bathroom and Kitchen!!! Enjoy this two story condo with a single car garage. Indoor access to the garage and private laundry area. Master and 2nd bedrooms are on the second floor.
518 Union Avenue - 1
518 Union Avenue, Steubenville, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath. Large Bedroom, Living Room, and Kitchen/Dining area. Off Street Parking and back yard. Storage space and laundry in the basement. Call or email to schedule a tour today!
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson County
708 Dewey
708 Dewey St, Martins Ferry, OH
Studio
$2,900
4040 sqft
Glass storefront with office space, sales suites, full kitchen, full bath with shower, and parking. Office furniture will stay. Ideal location in Martins Ferry Industrial Park with easy access from State Route 7 and I-70 for customers and deliveries.
125 N. 18th Street
125 North 18th Street, Wheeling, WV
1 Bedroom
$525
1350 sqft
Nice duplex. Thermo windows. Close to many amenities. Apartments are ready to move in. 2 washer and 2 dryer hook-ups.
69907 Barton Road
69907 Barton Road, Belmont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2275 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW is this 4 Bedroom home is located on a beautiful lot with an amazing view.
1053 Broadway Street
1053 Broadway Street, Martins Ferry, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available is this totally renovated furnished 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with new furnace, new roof, new washer and dryer, new floors and new cabinetry.
412 Booker St
412 Booker Street, Weirton, WV
4 Bedrooms
$695
1116 sqft
Available 08/03/20 3 - 4 bedroom home situated in a nice neighborhood in Weirton easy accesses to Pennsylvania Ave. and to Weirton High School and Middle School. No showing until Aug. 1st, 2020 (RLNE5979261)
Results within 10 miles of Jefferson County
102 East Main St
102 E Main St, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
The beautifully renovated Clarendon Hotel offers high end, fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath apartments in the heart of St. Clairsville, Ohio's downtown. In unit laundry. One parking spot per unit.
184 Maple Ave
184 Maple Avenue, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
Looking for a place to rent? This cozy ranch home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Laundry hook up is in the basement. The home is conveniently located minutes to shops, schools, and 5 mins to the mall.
183 West Main Street
183 W Main St, St. Clairsville, OH
Studio
$900
2100 sqft
Formerly law offices, this 2 story office building can be leased at $900/mo per floor including utilities. 1-year lease minimum.
300 Dekalb St
300 Dekalb Street, Bridgeport, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Wonderful, clean home with 3-4 bedrooms and off street parking. Rooms are all very nice size. Hardwood floors, kitchen with appliances and laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking in the home.
501 Trabar Drive
501 Trabar Dr, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Available NOW This 2 BR townhouse offers kitchen with range, refrigerator, disposal, living room, 1 1/2 baths, garage with opener, laundry room with hookup, gas heat, central air, covered back porch, 1 year lease firm, no pets, no smoking, approved
46851 Red Fox Lane
46851 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Available NOW! By Goodman Apatments in the Richland Commons Community is this NEW Construction apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Quiet and scenic located on National Road (RT 40) in St. Clairsville.
46810 Red Fox Lane
46810 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
Details 46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent.
